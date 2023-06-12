Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
Popular Items
Chicken Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Fish & Chips
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Mo's Reuben
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
CATERING
Appetizers (Catering)
Bone In Wings (Catering)
24 Wings. Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Cheese Quesadillas (Catering)
20 Pieces. A flour tortilla generously layered with melted White Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheeseburger Shalaylees (Catering)
24 Pieces. The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas (Catering)
20 Pieces. A flour tortilla generously layered with melted Grilled Chicken, White Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Sandwich (Catering)
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
Chicken Tenders (Catering)
30 Tenders. Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Chips & 4 Cheese (Catering)
Hummus (Catering)
Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.
Meatballs (Catering)
Soft Pretzel (Catering)
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Spinach Dip (Catering)
Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Desserts (Catering)
Entrees (Catering)
Beef Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)
Chicken Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)
Chicken Fajitas (Catering)
Combo Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)
Deli Tray (Catering)
Ground Beef Taco Bar (Catering)
Jameson Glazed Chicken (Catering)
Mac & Cheese (Catering)
Pasta Alfredo (Catering)
Pasta Primavera (Catering)
Shepherd's Pie (Catering)
Salads (Catering)
Sides (Catering)
Breakfast Potatoes (Catering)
Coleslaw (Catering)
Fruit Platter (Catering)
Garlic Bread (Catering)
Guacamole (Catering)
Mashed Potatoes (Catering)
Refried Beans (Catering)
Rice Pilaf (Catering)
Spanish Rice (Catering)
Steamed Veggies (Catering)
Veggie Platter (Catering)
Soups (Catering)
FOOD*
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Cheeseburger Shalaylee
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Fried Pickles
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Hummus
Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.
Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips
Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.
Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
Pub Nachos
An individual portion of fresh tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, Mo's zesty cheese sauce, salsa, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.
Soft Pretzel
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Spinach Dip
Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Soups
Tomato Soup - Cup
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor
Tomato Soup - Bowl
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
Tomato Soup - Quart
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
Chili
Mo’s very own recipe with ground beef, tomatoes, and a kick that you’ll love. with sour cream, cheese & green onion.
Chicken & Rice - Cup
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.
Chicken & Rice - Bowl
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.
Chicken & Rice - Quart
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.
Chicken & Dumpling Soup
Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with house made dumplings, diced chicken, carrots, onions, and celery. Garnished with Parsley. Served with crackers.
Salads
Buffalo Salad
Classic Caesar Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, freshly grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Farm House Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.
Classic French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus for dipping. MO IT UP! Add roasted corn, jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese for 1
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread.
Mo's Reuben
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Plain Grilled Cheese
Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled roll with Killarney sauce.
Triple Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.
Chili Cheeseburger
Two hand pressed beef patties, topped with mo’s kick’n chili, cheese & red onion. served with fries.
Jameson Burger
Two juicy Angus beef burgers basted and hand pressed with our sweet and spicy Jameson® glaze and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy onions strings on top of lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Pub Burger
Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and seasoned topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted bun.
The Mo's Burger
Like no other in town! Two heaping hand pressed Angus beef patties layered with corned beef, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature Killarney sauce, served on a toasted bun with seasoned French fries.
Traditional Fare
Chicken Parmesan
Mo’s crispy chicken tenders topped with Pomodoro sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of buttered pasta or garlic mashed potatoes.
Fish & Chips
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Fried Walleye
Jameson Glazed Chicken
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Mac 'N Chicken
Mac 'n Cheese is all grown up! Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy, Mo's zesty 4-Cheese Sauce with sliced grilled chicken, green onions, red peppers and crispy bacon.
Mo's Shepherd's Pie
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Pub Steak
8oz Pub Steak served with your choice of side and salad.
Ribeye Skillet - Dinner
Sirloin Steak
Kids
Kids Pasta
Cavatappi Noodles topped with authentic Italian Pomodoro sauce. Optional without sauce, add butter.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
All kids' favorite sandwich! Served with seasoned French fries just cheese Please!
Kids Hamburger
Need we say more? Served with a side of seasoned French fries. With cheese add 1
Kids Fried Chicken
Desserts
Guinness Float
Vanilla ice cream, Guinness, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
Mo's Cookie
Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!
Ice Cream Sundae
Cheesecake
A monster piece of NY style cheesecake topped with our homemade Irish cream sauce.
Gluten Free
The Mo's Burger - Gluten Free
Bacon Cheeseburger - Gluten Free
Pub Burger - Gluten Free
Plain Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free
Mo's Reuben - Gluten Free
Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich - Gluten Free
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free
Triple Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free
Classic French Dip - Gluten Free
Al A Carte
