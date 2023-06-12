Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mo's Irish Pub & Grill

1,489 Reviews

$$

10842 W Bluemound Rd

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.

Mo's Reuben

Mo's Reuben

$15.00

Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

CATERING

Appetizers (Catering)

Bone In Wings (Catering)

Bone In Wings (Catering)

$30.00

24 Wings. Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Cheese Quesadillas (Catering)

Cheese Quesadillas (Catering)

$25.00

20 Pieces. A flour tortilla generously layered with melted White Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Cheeseburger Shalaylees (Catering)

Cheeseburger Shalaylees (Catering)

$40.00

24 Pieces. The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.

Chicken Quesadillas (Catering)

Chicken Quesadillas (Catering)

$40.00

20 Pieces. A flour tortilla generously layered with melted Grilled Chicken, White Cheddar cheese & onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Sandwich (Catering)

$60.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.

Chicken Tenders (Catering)

Chicken Tenders (Catering)

$40.00

30 Tenders. Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!

Chips & 4 Cheese (Catering)

$18.00+
Hummus (Catering)

Hummus (Catering)

$10.00+

Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.

Meatballs (Catering)

$25.00
Soft Pretzel (Catering)

Soft Pretzel (Catering)

$25.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Spinach Dip (Catering)

Spinach Dip (Catering)

$20.00+

Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Desserts (Catering)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Catering)

$12.00

Apple Pie (Catering)

$14.00

Entrees (Catering)

Beef Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)

$12.00

Chicken Fajitas (Catering)

$120.00

Combo Fajita Taco Bar (Catering)

$16.00

Deli Tray (Catering)

$20.00

Ground Beef Taco Bar (Catering)

$11.00

Jameson Glazed Chicken (Catering)

$90.00

Mac & Cheese (Catering)

$50.00

Pasta Alfredo (Catering)

$50.00

Pasta Primavera (Catering)

$45.00

Shepherd's Pie (Catering)

$75.00

Salads (Catering)

Caesar Salad (Catering)

$30.00

Power Salad (Catering)

$50.00

Buffalo Salad (Catering)

$44.00

Cobb Salad (Catering)

$50.00

Sides (Catering)

Breakfast Potatoes (Catering)

$18.00

Coleslaw (Catering)

$20.00

Fruit Platter (Catering)

$30.00

Garlic Bread (Catering)

$10.00

Guacamole (Catering)

$12.00+

Mashed Potatoes (Catering)

$18.00

Refried Beans (Catering)

$18.00

Rice Pilaf (Catering)

$18.00

Spanish Rice (Catering)

$18.00

Steamed Veggies (Catering)

$18.00

Veggie Platter (Catering)

$30.00

Soups (Catering)

Chicken & Dumpling Soup (Catering)

$6.00+

Chicken & Rice Soup (Catering)

$8.00+

Tomato Soup (Catering)

$8.00+

FOOD*

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

Cheeseburger Shalaylee

$11.00

The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo beans blended to perfection with olive oil and topped with feta, basil, diced tomatoes & calamata olives. Served with warm pita.

Mo's 4 Cheese & Chips

$9.00

Fresh, crispy tortilla chips served with Mo's legendary zesty 4-Cheese sauce and homemade salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$10.00

An individual portion of fresh tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, Mo's zesty cheese sauce, salsa, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$14.00

A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Creamy mixture of spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.

Soups

Tomato Soup - Cup

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor

Tomato Soup - Bowl

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Tomato Soup - Quart

Tomato Soup - Quart

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.

Chili

Chili

$5.00+

Mo’s very own recipe with ground beef, tomatoes, and a kick that you’ll love. with sour cream, cheese & green onion.

Chicken & Rice - Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Chicken & Rice - Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Chicken & Rice - Quart

$12.00Out of stock

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with shredded chicken, carrots, onions and celery with fresh herbs and brown rice.

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

Chicken & Dumpling Soup

$4.00+

Mo's Family Recipe! A rich chicken stock with house made dumplings, diced chicken, carrots, onions, and celery. Garnished with Parsley. Served with crackers.

Salads

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, freshly grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.

Farm House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on a grilled roll. "Santa Fe" it for just $3 more with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, & served with Killarney sauce.

Classic French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Mozzarella cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus for dipping. MO IT UP! Add roasted corn, jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese for 1

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread.

Mo's Reuben

Mo's Reuben

$15.00

Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled roll with Killarney sauce.

Triple Grilled Cheese

Triple Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun.

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two hand pressed beef patties, topped with mo’s kick’n chili, cheese & red onion. served with fries.

Jameson Burger

Jameson Burger

$15.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers basted and hand pressed with our sweet and spicy Jameson® glaze and topped with Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy onions strings on top of lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Pub Burger

$11.00

Two juicy Angus beef burgers hand pressed and seasoned topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted bun.

The Mo's Burger

The Mo's Burger

$16.00

Like no other in town! Two heaping hand pressed Angus beef patties layered with corned beef, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature Killarney sauce, served on a toasted bun with seasoned French fries.

Traditional Fare

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Mo’s crispy chicken tenders topped with Pomodoro sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of buttered pasta or garlic mashed potatoes.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.

Fried Walleye

$17.00Out of stock
Jameson Glazed Chicken

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$16.00

6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.

Mac 'N Chicken

Mac 'N Chicken

$15.00

Mac 'n Cheese is all grown up! Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy, Mo's zesty 4-Cheese Sauce with sliced grilled chicken, green onions, red peppers and crispy bacon.

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

Mo's Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Pub Steak

$19.00

8oz Pub Steak served with your choice of side and salad.

Ribeye Skillet - Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi Noodles topped with authentic Italian Pomodoro sauce. Optional without sauce, add butter.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

All kids' favorite sandwich! Served with seasoned French fries just cheese Please!

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Need we say more? Served with a side of seasoned French fries. With cheese add 1

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Guinness Float

Guinness Float

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, Guinness, and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Mo's Cookie

Mo's Cookie

$7.00

Enough to share if you're willing! A hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream. A must have!

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

A monster piece of NY style cheesecake topped with our homemade Irish cream sauce.

Gluten Free

The Mo's Burger - Gluten Free

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger - Gluten Free

$15.00

Pub Burger - Gluten Free

$12.00

Plain Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$12.00

Mo's Reuben - Gluten Free

$15.00

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich - Gluten Free

$15.00

Jalapeno Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$15.00

Triple Grilled Cheese - Gluten Free

$14.00

Classic French Dip - Gluten Free

$14.00

Al A Carte

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Basket of French Fries

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fresh Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

Mo's Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mo's Zesty 4-Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

Pita Bread

$2.00

Raw Veggies

$4.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Breakfast

Mo's Classic Breakfast

Mo's Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs your way, Mo’s Potatoes, toast, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet with ham and American cheese. Served with Mo’s Potatoes & choice of toast or pancake.

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Directions

