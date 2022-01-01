MOSA TS04 - MOSA

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

California Fish Tacos
Chophouse Burger
Clam Chowder

Small Plates

Cali Roll

$11.00

Krab mix, cucumber, seame seed and avocado.

Mosa Signature Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, blackened albacore, kebayaki, honey balsamic dressing, shaved white onion, crispy garlic, micro cilantro.

Serrano Hamachi Roll

$18.00

Hamachi, krab mix, cucumber, avocado, serrano peppers, Sriracha, fried onion, green onion and soy emulsion sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seed and avocado.

Pacific Poke Bowl

$21.00

Ahi tuna, soy, sesame, cucumber, red onion, crispy garlic, avocado, green onion, sushi rice, shiso, krab salad.

Ceviche

$15.00

Campanchana style, shrimp, bay scallop, avocado, cucumber, onion, tomato, brot, tajin tortilla chips.

Clam Chowder

$11.00

Clams, corn Nueske bacon, sweet onion, potato, chive, black pepper.

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Calabrian chili aioli, lemon parsley.

Mussels and Clams

$19.00

White wine, seafood broth, fennel, spinach chorizo, basil, tomato, aleppo, taps cream ale, grilled sourdough.

Serrano-Citrus Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Citrus marinated chilled jumbo Mexican white shrimp, saffron honey aioli, grilled lime, fresno chiles.

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.00

The Chop Salad

$18.00

Smoked Salmon, Israeli couscous, arugula, pepitas, corn, oven-dried tomato, currants, Pamrmesan reggiano, buttermilk herb dressing.

The Real Caesar

$11.00

Hearts of romaine Parmesan reggiano lemon, herb-Caesar dressing, mascarpone stuffed croutons.

Whipped Burrata Caprese

$17.00

Whipped burrata cheese, extra virgin olive oil, heirloom tomato, basil, oven-roasted tomato, herb, balsamic gastrique, fleur de sel, black pepper, grilled sourdough.

Entrees

Bone-In Ribeye

$40.00

14 oz. bone-in sliced steak, potato puree, grilled asparagus, honey-butter onion and green peppercorn sauce.

California Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fresh cod, shaved cabbage, fried jalapeno, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish and toasted chile de arbol aioli and avocado epazote crema.

Chophouse Burger

$17.00

Brisket, chucke and short proprietary blend, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, aged welsh cheddar, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, nueske backn, Iceberg, toasted bricoeh and kennebee fries.

Cioppino

$36.00

Spicy tomato broth, lobster, snow crab, clams, mussels, bay scallops, shrimp, sweet onion, herbs and grilled sourdough.

Coconut Serrano Shrimp

$28.00

Coconut almond jasmine rice, grilled lime, piquillo mango salsa, corn, asparagus and cilantro-serrano sauce.

Misoyaki Sea Bass

$42.00

Wasabi mashed potato, grilled baby bok choy, kabayaki, chili onil, pepper relish, miso butter sauce.

Seared Salmon

$30.00

White wine meyer lemon seafood broth, artichoke, peas, tomato, potato, bacon, white puttanesca sauce, butter and mint.

The Americana Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. grilled chuck patty, melted American cheese, burger aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted brioche and kennebec fries.

Truffle Bucatini Pasta

$25.00

Crispy chicken thighs, fresh shaved black truffle, peas, nueske bacon, garlic, cream, Parmesan reggiano, herbs and grilled sourdough bread.

Whole Roasted Branzino

$34.00Out of stock

Tomato, braised fennel, fingerling potato, asparagus, grilled lemon wheels, herbs, chimichurri sauce.

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Fruit

$7.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Potato Puree

$7.00

Brunch Bundle Pack

Brunch Bundle Pack

$65.00

SC Maple Syrup

$23.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal-inspired food featuring an elegant wine selection as well as fun cocktails and craft beers paired with fresh pasta, seafood and innovative recipes.

Location

190 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
MOSA image
MOSA image

