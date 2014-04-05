Mosaic Cafe imageView gallery

Mosaic Cafe

3030 Route 9

OLD BRIDGE, NJ 08857

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Omelette
Kickin’ Chicken & Waffles
The Simple Breakfast

Egg-cellent Options

The Simple Breakfast

$7.00

3 Cage Free eggs, Hash browns or home fries, and toast. Add Applewood bacon, ham, or sausage, for $3.50

Ultimate Breakfast

$15.00

Choice of pancakes or French toast, three cage-free eggs, any style, plus ham, sausage, bacon, & home fries or hash browns

The Bodybuilder Breakfast

$17.00

3 Cage-free eggs, any style, served with turkey bacon, hash browns or home fries, and avocado toast.

Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Three Cage-free Eggs, any style, served with corned beef hash, & a side of either home fries or hash browns, & toast

Plain Omelette

$7.50

Make Your Own Omelette

$12.00

Choose any 3 toppings. Additional toppings & egg whites are extra. Served with hash browns or home fries & toast.

Italian Omelette

$13.00

With sausage, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Iron Man combo

$13.00

Egg whites, grilled chicken, tomatoes & spinach

Western Omelette

$11.00

With ham, onions & peppers

Everything Omelette

$12.00

With ham, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cheese

Tuscany Omelette

$13.00

With spinach, roasted red peppers, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Garden White Omelette

$13.00

Protein Omelette

$14.50

6 Cage-free Eggs with spinach, grilled chicken, & Havarti cheese

The Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$6.50

2 cage-free eggs, choice of bread, choice of ham bacon or sausage.

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

2 Cage-Free Eggs, Any Style, and Your Choice of Bread.

The Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, and American cheese wrapped in a white tortilla. $1.00 for egg whites

Sunrise Quesadilla

$12.00

Soft tortilla stuffed with eggs, bacon, tomatoes, onions, pepper, and cheese.

NJ Loaded Bagel & Lox

$15.00

A Toasted Bagel Topped with Philadelphia Cream cheese, Sliced Cucumber, Tomato, Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, and Lettuce.

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

English muffin, ham, tomato, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Smashed mashed avocado and red pepper flakes served on sourdough bread. Add 2 Cage-free eggs for $3.00. Add Applewood bacon, sausage, or ham for $3.50

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

Sliced Avocado, English muffin, ham, tomato, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.00

English muffin, smoked salmon, plum tomato, two poached eggs, everything seasoned with hollandaise sauce

Fried Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$16.00

Pork Roll Sandwich

$6.00

Fresh Off The Griddle

Let’s Get Stacked Pancakes

$8.00

4 Buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Buttermilk pancakes filled with delicious chocolate chips. Served with butter and syrup

Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.00

Fluffy pancakes topped with bananas, walnuts & served with sweet syrup.

Wild Blueberry Bliss Pancakes

$12.00

Fresh blueberry pancakes.

Fruity Nutella Pancakes

$12.00

Fluffy pancakes topped with bananas, Strawberries and Nutella spread

Short Stack of Pancakes

$7.00

3 Fluffy Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Served with butter and syrup.

Waffle Napolean

$14.00

A waffle topped with strawberries, sliced bananas, candied walnuts, and whipped cream.

Banana Berry Waffle

$12.00

A waffle topped with bananas, strawberries, & fresh blueberries

Kickin’ Chicken & Waffles

Kickin’ Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Boneless breaded chicken topped on a Belgian waffle with sausage gravy, and syrup.

The Banana Waffle Sundae

$16.50

A Belgian waffle topped with bananas, chocolate syrup, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, and a dash of whipped cream.

French Toast

$8.00

3 slices of french toast, served with butter and syrup.

French Toast Combo

$15.00

3 slices of french toast, served with 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon, and 1 pork sausage.

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.00

Crunchy French toast stuffed with grilled ham and melted swiss cheese dusted with powdered sugar. Served with scrambled eggs & syrup

French Toast Napolean

$14.00

3 slices of French toast topped with strawberries, bananas, candied walnuts, and whipped cream

Breakfast Sides

Cage-Free Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey bacon

$6.00

Pork Sausage Links

$5.00

Taylor Ham

$5.00

Virginia Ham

$7.00

Corned beef Hash

$8.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Side Of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Home Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hash Browns

$5.00Out of stock

Bagel

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Pancake

$2.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Corn Muffin

$2.50

All appetizers

Chicken quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Trifecta

$12.00

Buffalo Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, and Potato Skins.

Party Fries

$10.00

French Fries, Piled with Melted Havarti Cheese, Bacon, tomato, Green Onions and Sour Cream

Tipsy Fries

$10.00

French fries melted mozzarella cheese & Vodka sauce

Puddings

Chocolate Pudding

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Ice Creams

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger ale

$2.95

Brisk Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cold Brew Medium

$4.00

Cold Brew Large

$4.75

Juice

Orange juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Cakes

Chocolate Marshmallow Cake

Chocolate Marshmallow Cake

$4.50
Brownie

Brownie

$4.50
Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.50
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Lava Cake

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE, NJ 08857

Directions

Gallery
Mosaic Cafe image

