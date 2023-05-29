Mosaic Restaurant Camden, Maine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
31 Elm Street, Camden, ME 04843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PORTS OF ITALY - ROCKPORT - 141 Commercial Street (Rte.1) - Rockport Maine 04856 - 207-236-1011 - portsofitaly.com
No Reviews
141 Commercial Street Rockport, ME 04856
View restaurant