Mosaic Restaurant Camden, Maine

No reviews yet

31 Elm Street

Camden, ME 04843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Chips and Pico

$8.00

House made fresh corn chips served with house made pico de gallo.

Corn Fritters

$12.00

corn and zuchini fritters with chipolte aioli

Farmer Salad

$12.00

local greens, shaved fresh vegetables, pepitos, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Street Corn

$10.00

Charred Mexican Street corn, chipotle aioli, cotija, pico

Flight of 3 Salsas & Chips

$12.00

Fish Taco Salad

$20.00

Oven roasted fresh fish, house pickled vegetables, local greens, mango corn salsa, house tortilla chips, cilantro lime vinaigrette

TACOS

Taco Choices

Chicken Tinga, BBQ Carnitas, Carne Asada, Fish, Shrimp, Verduras

Bowl

Bowl Beef Carne Asada

$16.00

pomegranite brisket, avocodo cilantro aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans

Bowl Carnitas

$16.00

carnitas, oniion, cilantro, spiced enchelada sauce, cotija,cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans

Bowl Chicken Tinga

$16.00

chicken tinga, avocado cilantro ai, pico de gallo, mexican crema, and cotija, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans

Bowl Fish

$16.00

Local catch white fish, red cabbage slaw, chipolte aioli, cilantro, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans

Bowl Verduras

$16.00

Bowl Shrimp

$16.00

Burritos

Burrito Beef Carne Asada

$16.00

pomegranite brisket, avocodo cilantro aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans, in a flour tortilla

Burrito Carnitas

$16.00

carnitas, oniion, cilantro, spiced enchelada sauce, cotija,cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans, in a flour tortilla

Burrito Chicken Tinga

$16.00

chicken tinga, avocado cilantro ai, pico de gallo, mexican crema, and cotija, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans, in a flour tortilla

Burrito Fish

$16.00

Local catch white fish, red cabbage slaw, chipolte aioli, cilantro, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans, in a flour tortilla

Burrito Verduras

$16.00

spicy refried beans, pickled red onion, radish, cilantro, cotija, cilantro lime or brown rice, refried or black beans, in a flour tortilla

Burrito Shrimp

$16.00

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Fish Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Pork Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Carne Asada Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Verduras Quesadilla

$16.00

Mains

Chicken and Chorizo Paella

$34.00

chicken and chorizo in saffron rice. serves 2

Veg Paella

$30.00

Sides

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Our delicious black beans with cilantro lime rice or Mexican rice.

Fresh Corn Tortillas

$3.00

two hot freshly made corn tortillas

Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

tomatos, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Roasted Tomato Salsa

$3.00

Teo's Spicy Smokey Hot Salsa

$3.00

David's House Fermented Hot Sauce

$2.00

Mango Salsa

$4.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Guacamole

$8.00

chipotle mayo

$1.00

Add Avacado

$2.00

side of sour cream

$2.00

Deserts

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$8.00

smooth, delicate chocolate pot de creme with bourbon whip cream and maldon salt

Churros!

$8.00

Specials

Smash Burger Taco

$14.00

Black Bean Dip with Chips

$12.00

Fish Cakes

$24.00

Mexican Street Corn Dip and Chips

$12.00

2 Korean BBQ Tacos

$20.00

Baked Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Crispy baked artichoke hearts with black garlic feta cream sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31 Elm Street, Camden, ME 04843

Directions

