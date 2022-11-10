Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
American

Mosaic Grill 2608 N. Main St, Ste A

67 Reviews

2608 N. Main St, Ste A

Belton, TX 76513

Popular Items

Shawarma Chicken Wrap
Hummus
Shawarma Beef Wrap

Silverware

Please DO NOT include utensils with this order.

Shareables

Hummus

Hummus

$8.99

Hummus topped with olive oil and served with two loaves of flat pita wedges.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.49

Southwest egg rolls (chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, red bell peppers, onion, pepper jack cheese) with a side of our housemade ranch or sweet chili sauce.

Falafel

Falafel

$8.49

Hand formed falafel (crushed chickpeas, cilantro, parsley, onion, garlic) with tahini dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Battered and crispy fried pickles served with our housemade garlic sauce or our housemade ranch.

Mosaic Queso Fries

Mosaic Queso Fries

$7.49

Our fries seasoned with our specialty mix, and drizzled with our housemade Three Cheese Queso.

Limited Time Specials

Glazed Short Ribs

Glazed Short Ribs

$17.99

Beef Short Ribs glazed in a sweet teriyaki sauce, with a side of chili cucumber. Served with a choice of side and a sweet teriyaki dipping sauce.

Chargrilled Quail

Chargrilled Quail

$18.99

Chargrilled Quail marinated with mesquite seasoning. Served with choice of white or Marinated Corn Rice.

Lambonee

Lambonee

$18.99

Stewed & tender bone-in lamb, with curry broth and an onion braise.

Salads & Soup

Ground Lentil Soup

Ground Lentil Soup

$4.49

Our handmade family recipe of red lentils, onions, celery, carrots, and garlic, ground and transformed into a smooth savory soup. (Bowl orders To Go or Delivery may come in one larger or two smaller containers dependent on container availability). (Cup Pictured)

Mosaic Mediterranean Salad

Mosaic Mediterranean Salad

$9.49

Cucumbers, green bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, feta cheese, and kalamata olives; with our house Mediterranean dressing (Olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, pepper and oregano salt).

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.49

Spring mix, shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and pickles; served with our housemade lemon dressing; and topped with falafel and tahini sauce.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, with toasty croutons and savory Caesar dressing. (Pictured with Whole Chargrilled Avocado)

Spring Mixed Green Salad

Spring Mixed Green Salad

$8.49

Spring mix, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. (Pictured with Chargrilled Shrimp).

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese, with toasty croutons and savory Caesar dressing.

Spring Mixed Green Side Salad

$4.49

Spring mix, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.

Signature Bowls

Beef Shawarma Over Rice

Beef Shawarma Over Rice

$14.99

Beef Shawarma over a bed of Marinated Corn Rice or White Rice; with a choice of Housemade Garlic Sauce or Housemade Tzatziki Sauce on the Side.

Chicken Shawarma Over Rice

Chicken Shawarma Over Rice

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma over a bed of Marinated Corn Rice or White Rice; with a choice of Housemade Garlic Sauce or Housemade Tzatziki Sauce on the Side.

Beef & Chicken Shawarma Over Rice

$15.99

Beef & Chicken Shawarma over a bed of Marinated Corn Rice or White Rice; with a choice of Housemade Garlic Sauce or Housemade Tzatziki Sauce on the Side.

Specialty Entrées

Spicy Seafood & Chicken Jumble

Spicy Seafood & Chicken Jumble

$18.99

A Jambalaya inspired, Mosaic creation of shrimp, crawfish, beef sausage, chicken, and spicy creamy sauce. Served with choice of white or marinated corn rice. (Contains Dairy).

Smothered Pork Chop

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.49

Chargrilled pork chop, covered with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and queso cheese. Served with marinated corn rice.

Blackened Cat & Craw Étouffée

Blackened Cat & Craw Étouffée

$17.49

A cajun spice blackened catfish fillet on a bed of marinated corn rice, smothered in our housemade crawfish étouffée. (Contains Dairy).

Traditional Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.49

Traditional style chicken wings, fried to crispy deliciousness, and served with one side and choice of blue cheese or homemade ranch. (8 Wings with Mosaic Piri Piri Sauce Pictured)

Sandwich, Wrap, & More Combos

Falafel Pita Wrap

Falafel Pita Wrap

$10.49

Falafel, Humus, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, with tahini sauce. Served with one side and a large drink.

Shawarma Chicken Wrap

Shawarma Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Marinated shawarma chicken from our vertical broiler with pickles, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, and garlic sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.

Shawarma Beef Wrap

Shawarma Beef Wrap

$14.49

Marinated and mosaic seasoned shawarma beef from our vertical broiler with onions, tomatoes, pickles, and our tahini sauce in a pita bread wrap. Served with one side and a large drink.

Mosaic Meat Pita

Mosaic Meat Pita

$15.49

Ground and marinated beef, mixed with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and our secret 7 spice recipe. Enclosed in pita bread and grilled. Includes tahini dipping sauce and marinated fresh onions, parsley, and pickles on the side. Served with one side and a large drink.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.49

Our rich hand pulled pork, topped with lettuce, pickles, and our own BBQ Mayo; served on a brioche bun.

Fish & Chips

$14.49

Deliciously crispy fish fillets with a side of seasoned fries. Served with a side of housemade tartar sauce.

Shawarma Beef Flat Pita

Shawarma Beef Flat Pita

$12.49

Marinated and seasoned shawarma beef from our vertical broiler with onions, tomatoes, pickles, and parsley; topped with our tahini sauce on a grilled open face pita. Served with one side and a large drink.

Shawarma Chicken Flat Pita

Shawarma Chicken Flat Pita

$11.49

Our sumptuous marinated shawarma chicken from our vertical broiler with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and topped with our homemade garlic sauce on a grilled open face pita. Served with one side and a large drink.

From The Grill

Double Mosaic Cheeseburger

Double Mosaic Cheeseburger

$14.49

Two delicious hand formed beef patties, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo, on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries.

Mosaic Chicken Kabobs

Mosaic Chicken Kabobs

$14.49

Two marinated grilled chicken skewers seasoned in our savory specialty mix, garnished with onions, parsley, and our housemade garlic sauce. Served on a bed of marinated corn rice. (Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)

Beef Kabobs

Beef Kabobs

$15.49

Two skewers loaded with our special recipe marinated beef cubes, green peppers, parsley and onions, with a side of tahini sauce; expertly grilled and served on a bed of marinated corn rice. (Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$15.99

Deliciously marinated and chargrilled shrimp; garnished with onions and parsley; and served on a bed of marinated corn rice with a side of housemade tartar sauce. (Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)

Chargrilled Vegetarian Kabobs

Chargrilled Vegetarian Kabobs

$10.49

Two chargrilled vegetarian skewers loaded with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, and eggplant. Garnished with onions, parsley, and tzatziki sauce. Served on a bed of marinated corn rice. (Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)

Mixed Grill Kabobs

Mixed Grill Kabobs

$19.49

Our three most popular kabobs: Beef, Mosaic Chicken, and Grilled Shrimp; served on a bed of marinated corn rice with a side of our housemade garlic sauce. (Substitute white rice or flat pita on request)

All Ages Menu

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Breaded crispy chicken tenders with choice of one side.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$8.49

Hand formed chargrilled patty, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with choice of one side.

Hot dog

Hot dog

$6.49

Chargrilled beef hot dog on a soft bun with choice of one side.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

French fries seasoned with our specialty mix.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.49

Fresh steamed and seasoned broccoli.

Marinated Corn Rice

$3.99

Rice with golden corn kernels, marinated in our slightly spicy specialty mix.

White Rice

$3.99

Grilled Flat Pita

$1.99

Our delicious flat pita covered in our specialty tomato sauce and grilled on our flat top.

Extras

Fresh Cut Veggies Of the Day

$1.99

Extra Pita (one loaf)

$1.99

Add Feta Cheese / Extra Feta

$1.99

Add Queso Cheese / Extra Queso

$1.99

Extra Sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cheesecake of the day.

Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Rich, delicious, chocolate brownie.

Beverages

Flower Water Sweet Tea

Flower Water Sweet Tea

$3.49

A Mosaic Original. Our brewed Texas style Sweet Tea with a classic and aromatic Mediterranean Flower Water blend. Served with Light Ice & Lemon. (16 oz, no refills on this item).

Flower Water Lemonade

Flower Water Lemonade

$3.89

A Mediterranean Classic. Aromatic Flower Water, Lemonade, Light Ice & Lemon. (16 oz, no refills on this item).

Large Drink

$2.49

Medium Drink

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.69
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Variety Grill and Beer Wall. Featuring fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

2608 N. Main St, Ste A, Belton, TX 76513

