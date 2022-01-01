Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
American
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
922 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are an internationally inspired restaurant with upscale food and cocktails. We also have a beer house with 45 craft beer taps and a gorgeous outdoor patio with live music on the stage most evenings.
Location
1010 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Salty Peach Bar - 1311 Government Street
No Reviews
1311 Government Street Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
4.6 • 45
1618 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean Springs
Woody’s Roadside - Ocean Springs
4.6 • 1,449
3008 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
4.6 • 45
1618 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurant
More near Ocean Springs