Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
American

Mosaic Restaurant And Bar

922 Reviews

$$

1010 Government St

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Order Again

Tapas & Small Plates

Asian Lumpia Rolls

$11.25

Deep fried spring rolls filled with pork and shrimp. Served with apricot ginger glaze.

Chicken Skewers

$10.95

Grilled chicken strips brushed with sherry BBQ sauce. Served with green onion and chipotle aioli.

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Home-made daily. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

Crab Tartas

$12.25

Crab and cream cheese pastry, deep fried. Served with house made remoulade sauce.

Guacamole

$9.95

Most have tried it or heard about it. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

Hummus Dip

$9.95

Lemon, Garlic, Tahini, chickpeas. Served with warm pita bread.

Seared Tuna

$15.95

Sushi grade tuna seared and served with seaweed salad, pickled ginger and green onion aioli.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Chunks of artichoke and spinach leaves cooked in parmesan cream sauce. Served with warm pita bread.

Empanadas

$11.95

Quesadillas & Gyros

Beef Gyro

$12.35

Traditional middle eastern sandwich with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with green onion aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$12.35

Traditional middle eastern sandwich with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.95

Slow cooked pulled pork and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with chipotle aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.

Shrimp Remoulade Quesadilla

$14.85

Grilled shrimp and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with remoulade, sour cream and fresh salsa.

Vegetarian Gyro

$11.25

Traditional middle eastern sandwich with falafel, lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and tzatziki sauce.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.25

Chicken breast, grilled or fried, served on a bed of romaine. Drizzled with caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes and croutons.

Greek Salad

$11.25

Romaine lettuce topped with ripe tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, bell pepper slices, feta cheese and house made greek dressing.

Gyro Salad

$13.35

Lamb and beef, Grilled chicken, or Falafel served on a bed of spring mix, with tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki dressing and feta cheese.

Keto Hamburger Salad

$13.25

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

$12.75

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.25

1/2lb handmade burger topped with plenty of our house pimento cheese and thick sliced bacon. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Old Timer

$12.95

1/2lb handmade patty served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese and grilled onions. Dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Cowboy Burger

$14.25

1/2lb handmade burger, served on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli. Comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.55

Lightly breaded chicken breast served on a toasted bun. Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickled and drizzled with honey mustard. Served with house fries.

Cuban Panini

$13.95

10 hour slow roasted pulled pork with Havana style cuban rub. Grilled onion, bell peppers, bacon, pickles, cuban mojito sauce and melted mozzarella.

Muffuletta Panini

$13.75

Ham and Swiss

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Our Favorites

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.75

Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.

Pork Belly Taco

$12.95

Chopped pork belly on flour tortillas, red onion, lettuce and chipotle aioli.

BBQ Shrimp and Grits

$14.50

Alfredo

$15.50

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

10" Flour tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream and house fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/3lb hamburger patty with cheese on a toasted bun. Served with house fries.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken nuggets, battered and fried served with house fries.

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Fried mozzarella sticks, served with house marinara and fries.

Desserts

Caramel Churros

$9.55

Fried dough sticks, stuffed with caramel and coated with cinnamon sugar.

Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Home made strawberry cake.

Specials

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Bourbon Dinner

$100.00

Bourbon Tasting

$65.00

Matthew Balcer

$461.67

Brussels Sprouts

$10.25Out of stock

1/2 Brussel

$5.25Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Hamburger

$5.00

Kevin Burger Dressing Platter

$40.00

Soft Drinks

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.85

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Hot Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Nitro Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Root Beer

$2.85

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.85

Virgin Bloody

$5.50

Virgin Marg

$5.50

Virgin Mojo

$5.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an internationally inspired restaurant with upscale food and cocktails. We also have a beer house with 45 craft beer taps and a gorgeous outdoor patio with live music on the stage most evenings.

Website

Location

1010 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Mosaic Restaurant And Bar image
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar image

