American
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Mosaic Restaurant

6229-A River Road

River Road Shopping Center

Richmond, VA 23229

Order Again

DRAFT BEER

Up All Night Coffee Porter

$11.00

Legend Brown

$9.00

Hardywood Pilsner

$8.00

Ardent IPAX

$12.00

Sunset Sangria Cider

$12.00

falcon smash 11oz

$13.00

Rockville Red

$8.00

VAS Rasp/Lem Sour

$5.00

VAS LITE

$8.00

Ardent Honey Ginger

$9.00

RED WINE

JEZABEL, PINOT NOIR

$12.00+

Oregon

WATERBROOK, MERLOT

$8.00+

Oregon

Bosman, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$13.00+

California

GOUGENHEIM, MALBEC

$9.00+

Argentina

FLACO, TEMPRANILLO

$9.00+

Spain

FOUR VINES, MAVERICK ZINFANDEL

$10.00+

California

MACMURRAY, PINOT NOIR

$10.00+

Central Coast, California

TRIBUTE, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$10.00+

California

Bibi Graetz, Toscana

$10.00+

Italy

CHEVALIER, BORDEAUX

$9.00+

France

Whitehall Lane, Tre Leoni

$70.00

Faust, Cabernet Sauvignon

$115.00

RATTI BARBARA

$11.00+

Chateau Marjolet, Cotes du Rhone

$11.00+Out of stock

WHITE WINE

PIGHIN, PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

Washington

FOUR VINES, CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

California

CHALK HILL, CHARDONNAY

$12.00+

Sonoma, California

VILLA VIVA, ROSE

$8.00+

Cotes de Thau, France

TAP ROSE

$10.00+Out of stock

VAVASOUR, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00+

Marlborough, New Zealand

TAP, ACROBAT, PINOT GRIS

$9.00+

Washington

SAUVIGNON, MUSCADET

$9.00+

Loire Valley, France

PIERRE SPARR, RIESLING

$9.00+

Alsace, France

Tap Starborough Sav B

$8.00+

ANTICA, CHARDONNAY

$75.00

La Perriere, Sancerre

$60.00

Raw Bar, Vino Verde

$8.00+

Chenin Blanc, Remhoogte

$9.00+

Maris, Rose

$12.00+

TAP SAV BLANC

$9.00

Mr Pink

$11.00

Mr Pink Bottle

$42.00

BUBBLES

TAP PROSECCO

$8.00+

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$14.00

ANNA CAVA ROSE

$10.00+

JCB BRUT

$57.00

Champagne Toast

Roederer Estate

$52.00

TIAMO PROSECCO SPLIT

$11.00Out of stock

CAVA ANNA BRUT

$10.00+

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

RIVER ROAD

$13.00

Effen cucumber vodka, St. Germaine, pineapple juice, lime-simple syrup

DRAGAO FROM BRAZIL

$14.00

Cruzan coconut rum, Cachaca 51, muddled lime, coco lopez

MARGARITA, MI CARINO AMOR

$13.00

Tequila, house sour mix, house blueberry limoncello

GIN PALOMA

$10.00

Tanqueray, Aperol, lime-simple, ruby red grapefruit juice

PROPER EURO HOLIDAY

$13.00

Belle Isle honey habanero moon shine, muddled orange, huckleberry mix, ginger beer

PROTECTORS POTION

$13.00

SPRITZALY

$13.00

BITTER TRUTH 314

$16.00

SASSAFRAS' SAZERAC

$14.00

templeton rye, sassafras syrup, peychaud's bitters, absinthe wash

NU_GRONI

$14.00

tanqueray, campari, smoked blood orange, cardamom bitters, prosecco float

BLACK SHEEP/ASPALT JUNGLE

$15.00

hunter&scott bourbon. vermouth rosso. blackberry-basil syrup. orange. black walnut bitters.

VESPER DI VIOLETTE

$16.00

bombay sapphire, tito's, lillet blanc, creme di violette, lemon simple, egg white.

Berry Vasen Lemonade

$13.00

HOT COCOA

PB BALL

$13.00

screwball peanut butter whisky, whipped cream, reeses cups

MEXICOCO

$13.00

cinnamon and cayenne infused hot chocolate, house tequila

BOSTON CREAM

BOSTON CREAM

$13.00

kahlua, licor 43, topped with a beignet and a marshmallow

Strawberry White Chocolate

$13.00

CHOCO (spirit free)

$6.00

chocolate covered marshmallow, chocolate drizzle

GINGERSNAP (spirit free)

$6.00

toasted marshmallow, gingerbread cookies, caramel drizzle

SPECIALTY DESSERTS

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORT

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TORT

$10.00

berry whipped cream

OOEY GOOEY BUTTER CAKE

OOEY GOOEY BUTTER CAKE

$10.00

served warm with salted caramel gelato

SALTED CARAMEL GELATO

$7.00

Just Ask

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

pecans, whiskey caramel sauce

Basil EVO Cake

$10.00

eg PANNA COTTA

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original MOSAIC Restaurant opened in 1997 in Richmond, Virginia with the mission to effectively nourish body & soul while preserving the highest level of quality, service & value. We offer healthy, eclectic, world cuisine designed to appeal to a broad range of tastes.

Website

Location

6229-A River Road, River Road Shopping Center, Richmond, VA 23229

Directions

Gallery
MOSAIC Restaurant image
MOSAIC Restaurant image
MOSAIC Restaurant image
MOSAIC Restaurant image

