Mosaic Bistro 203 West Weaver Street

Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity. The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.

