Mosaic Bistro 203 West Weaver Street

203 West Weaver Street

Carrboro, NC 27510

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom and Duck Orzotto
Escargots à la Roquefort
Seafood Gratin

From the Sea

Items are arranged by dish size, roughly from smallest to largest.

Baked Piquillo Peppers

$13.00

stuffed with shrimp, scallop, and leek, topped with piquillo cream sauce and evoo

Seafood Gratin

$18.00

mussels,, scallops, and shrimp with three-cheese blend, seafood velouté, and panko (GF)

Frito Misto

$16.00

crispy calamari, artichokes, piquillo peppers, harissa, aioli, lemon (GF)

Seared North Atlantic Salmon

$35.00

served with rice pilaf, braised leeks, and pecan-pistachio gremolata (GF)

From the Land

Items are arranged by dish size, roughly from smallest to largest.

Escargots à la Provence

$12.00

herb butter, tomatoes, garlic, capers, and pastis (AGF)

Escargots à la Roquefort

$13.00

herb butter, tomatoes, garlic, capers, pastis, and roquefort (AGF)

Charcutería

$18.00

aged serrano ham, gorgonzola dolce, toasted walnuts, almonds, raisins, apple-pear membrillo

Braised Local Lamb Kebabs

$16.00

served with sauce espagnol (GF)

Onion Soup Gratinée

$11.00

three-onion soup with croutons and a blend of fontina, parmesan, and gruyère (AGF)

Steak Frites

$35.00

served with garlic-parsley fries, piquillo pepper cream sauce, herb mignonette

Wild Mushroom and Duck Orzotto

$38.00

local mushrooms, pan-seared duck breast, port-salut cream, and creamy orzo risotto

Braised Short Rib

$18.00

served with apple-raisin compote and red wine demi-glâce (GF)

Special: Chicken Mole

$14.00

cocoa-rubbed chicken breast, argentinian mole sauce, roasted red peppers

From the Garden

Items are arranged by dish size, roughly from smallest to largest.

Bar Bites Duo

$13.00

Daily Bruschetta

$8.00

chef's ever-changing seasonal bruschetta. tonight's preparation: heirloom tomato and kalamata olive niçoise, crumbled feta (AGF)

Fried Eggplant Mel i Mató

$11.00

served with local honey, whipped chèvre, and fresh thyme (V)

Mosaic Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, arugula, tomato, crispy shallots, cucumber, radish, vidalia peppercorn (V/GF)

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

crispy brussels sprouts, local lardons, medjool dates, lemon pepper vinaigrette, curry aioli (V+/GF)

Hand-Cut Fries

$9.00

seasoned with black garlic and preserved lemon salt, served with garlic aioli (V+/GF)

Local Sautéed Mushrooms

$18.00

evoo-fried duck egg, shaved aged manchego, house-made crostini, flaky sea salt

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

twice-fried yukon golds, smoky beef demi-glâce, garlic aioli, and hot sauce (AV/GF)

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Orange Torte

$9.00

made with grand marnier and a salted almond crust (V/GF)

All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 12:59 am
Located in a renovated millhouse, Mosaic Bistro offers a culinary experience that is quintessentially Carrboro. We believe in food that embodies our community’s values: creativity, harmony, and sustainability through simplicity. The concept of Mosaic—in art and in our cuisine—is that diverse and distinct pieces come together to form a new, beautiful whole. These pieces retain their natural character and beauty, but they work with one another to become something more: something that tells a story. At Mosaic, a world of culinary traditions joins ingredients from down the street and across the world to tell the story of a global community right here in Carrboro—a story we’re excited to share.

203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

Mosaic Café & Bistro image
Mosaic Café & Bistro image
