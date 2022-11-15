Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moscatiellos

99 North Greenbush Rd

Troy, NY 12180

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)
CAESAR SALAD (SMALL)

APPETIZERS

GARLIC BREAD

$6.99

Crisp homemade bread topped with fresh garlic. Served with meat sauce

BRUSCHETTA

$10.99

Crisp homemade bread topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, black olives and olive oil

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Served with a side of Marinara sauce

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS & ROASTED PEPPERS

$10.99

Sauteed in olive oil & balsamic vinegar

FRESH BLACK MUSSELS

$12.99

(RED or WHITE) sauteed with garlic and wine

TUSCAN ROASTED PORK BELLY

$11.99

Served with sweet potatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and topped with a balsamic reduction

STEAMED CLAMS

$13.99

One dozen freshly steamed clams. Served with drawn butter

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.99

Served with a side of spicy Marinara sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.99

Ten wings served with carrots & celery

ASSORTED APPETIZER

$17.99

2 mozzarella sticks, fried calamari, 1 moscatiello roll, 3 bruschetta bread & pepperoni bread

CALZONE

SMALL CALZONE

$13.99

Served with a side of marinara sauce. Filled with (3) types of cheese: Romano, Mozzarella & Ricotta

CASSEROLES

LASAGNA

$16.99

Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.

MANICOTTI

$15.99

Fresh pasta crepes stuffed with three types of cheese and spinach. Baked in marinara sauce.

BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$17.99

Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese & served over spaghetti.

BAKED ZITI

$14.99

Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$20.99

Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti marinara sauce.

EGGPLANT ROLLANTINA

$20.99

Fresh eggplant stuffed with three types of cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN MARSALA

$20.09

Breast of chicken with mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.99

Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti

CHICKEN LIMONE

$20.99

Breast of chicken sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & olives. Served over spinach

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$21.99

Chicken tenders sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce with fresh spinach & tomatoes. Served over linguini

CHICKEN SORRENTINO

$23.99

Fried chicken cutlet layered with eggplant & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti

CHICKEN ALLA BARESE

$24.99

Chicken breast sauteed with pesto, white wine, roasted red peppers, prosciutto in a light red cream sauce. Topped with provolone cheese and served over penne

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$3.75

CANNOLI CAKE

$6.00

CARROT CAKE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE W/ STRAWBERRIES

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE RASBERRY CAKE

$6.00

LEMON SORBET

$3.75

REESE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.75

SPUMONI

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$6.00

HOT SANDWICHES

SANDWICH (MEATBALL PARM)

$13.99

SANDWICH (CHICKEN PARM)

$13.99

SANDWICH (EGGPLANT PARM)

$13.99

HOUSE SPECIALITIES

FRIED HOMEMADE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$15.99

Sauteed with meat sauce and served over spaghetti

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON

$25.99

8oz salmon sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce with kalamata olives. Served over spinach

SEARED SCALLOPS

$34.99

Seared scallops placed atop penne sauteed in garlic, olive oil, pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes & finished with romano cheese

MEDITERRANEAN HADDOCK

$22.99

8 oz haddock sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce with kalamata olives. Served over spinach

MOSCATIELLO'S ORIGINALS

SAUSAGE ROLLS

$10.99

Homeade italian sausage, sauteed green peppers & onions baked with mozzarella cheese (2 pieces per order)

PEPPERONI BREAD

$10.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & romano cheese

STROMBOLI

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, sauteed green peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese

MOSCATIELLO'S SPECIAL ROLLS

$16.99

Mozzarella cheese, romano cheese, spinach & eggplant (4 rolls per order)

PASTA

ANGLE HAIR

$10.99

SPAGHETTI

$10.99

PENNE

$10.99

LINGUINI

$10.99

CHEESE TORTELLINI

$13.99

Ring-shaped pasta stuffed with ricotta

GNOCCHI

$13.99

Dumpling like pasta made from potato

GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$15.99

PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA

$10.49

Neapolitan - Thin Round

LARGE PIZZA

$16.99

Neapolitan - Thin Round

SALAD

ANTIPASTO

$13.99

A delightful combination of crisp greens, fresh Italian cold cuts, fresh vegetables & provolone cheese

CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)

$8.99

Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, romano cheese & topped with seasoned croutons & grated sharp provolone cheese (anchovies on request)

CAESAR SALAD (SMALL)

$3.99

CAPRESE SALAD

$11.99

Sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella- drizzled with olive oil, balsamic vinegar & fresh basil

FARRO SALAD

$14.49

Mixed lettuces and baby spinach , roasted beets, sweet potatoes, yellow peppers, tomatoes & onions. Served with a side of white balsamic vinaigrette

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$14.49

Served with sauteed mushrooms on a bed of mixed greens & spinach with tomatoes, black olives, yellow peppers, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries & goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette

GREEN SALAD (LARGE)

$6.79

Mixed greens, onions, olives & tomatoes

GREEN SALAD (SMALL)

$3.79

Mixed greens, onions, olives & tomatoes

QUINOA SALAD

$14.49

Mixed lettuces and baby spinach, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, yellow peppers, dried cranberries, walnuts & applewood smoked blue cheese. Served with a side of white balsamic vinaigrette

RUSTICA SALAD

$11.99

Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP FLORENTINE

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes. Served over Linguini.

SHRIMP IMPERIAL

$28.99

Jumbo shrimp & crab meat sauteed in a (red or white) cream sauce over linguini

SHRIMP CHAMPAGNE

$26.99

Jumbo shrimp in a red champagne cream sauce with spinach & artichoke hearts with romano cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguini

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini

FRESH JUMBO SCALLOPS

$31.99

Scallops sauteed in a (red or white) wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini

FRESH CLAMS

$24.99

12 clams sauteed in a (red or white) wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini

SALMON MILANO

$28.99

Salmon sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, roasted red peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini

LOBSTER IMPERIAL

$34.99

Two 4 oz. lobster tails with crab meat- sauteed in a (red or white) cream sauce. Served over linguini

PRESCATORE

$32.99

Fresh clams, mussels, salmon, jumbo shrimp, calamari & haddock. Sauteed with fresh garlic in a (red or white) wine sauce. Served over linguini

SIDES

(5) ROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

(7) GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.99

1 MB 1 SAUSAGE

$6.49

4oz LOBSTER TAIL

$12.00

8oz SALMON

$13.99

ALFREDO SAUCE (side)

$3.99

ANGLE HAIR (side)

$3.50

BEETS & GOAT CHEESE

$6.49

FRA DIAVOLO SAUCE (side)

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

G & O DIP

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE PASTA (side)

$5.99

GNOCCHI (side)

$4.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.49

ITALIAN STYLE POTATOES

$4.99

LINGUINE (side)

$3.50

MARINARA SAUCE (side)

$1.99

MEAT SAUCE (side)

$1.99

ONE MEATBALL

$3.25

ONE SAUSAGE

$3.25

PENNE (side)

$3.50

QUART MARINARA SAUCE

$6.99

QUART MEAT SAUCE

$6.99

QUART OF DRESSING

$7.99

QUART OF VODKA SAUCE

$10.49

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

$4.99

SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.99

SPAGHETTI (side)

$3.50

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.49

TORTELLINI (side)

$4.99

TWO MEATBALLS

$6.49

TWO SAUSAGES

$6.49

VODKA SAUCE (side)

$3.99

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$3.49

Ask your captain about today's soup

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$3.79

Ask your captain about today's soup

CUP- FASUL

$4.49

Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.

BOWL- FASUL

$9.99

Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.

CUP- SPINACH FASUL

$4.49

Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.

BOWL- SPINACH FASUL

$9.99

Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.

QUART OF SOUP

$5.99

QUART OF SPINACH FASUL

$11.49

QUART OF FASUL

$11.49

SPECIALTY RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$13.99

Filled with ricotta cheese. Served with choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$17.99

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce. (vegetarian)

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$34.99

Jumbo lobster ravioli served with a 4 oz. lobster tail in a red cream sauce with crab meat.

STEAK

BLACK ANGUS | USDA CHOICE | IN HOUSE CENTER CUT | ALL NATURAL GRAIN FED | SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SPAGHETTI OR ITALIAN STYLE POTATOES

STEAK ITALIANO

$29.99

Grilled to order & served with sauteed mushrooms

STEAK MICHAEL

$32.99

Sauteed in a natural beef sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & yellow peppers

STEAK & STEAMED CLAMS

$34.99

Grilled to order & served with 10 steamed clams

STEAK & SHRIMP SCAMPI

$32.99

Grilled to order & served with three jumbo shrimp in a scampi sauce

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA

$20.99

Cream, romano cheese, peas & prosciutto

SAUSAGE FERRENZANO

$20.99

Sliced sausage sauteed with fresh garlic, onions, marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN FERRENZANO

$23.99

Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh garlic, onions, marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese

VEAL

VEAL MARSALA

$22.99

Veal and mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$23.99

Fried veal cutlets layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti

VEAL PICCATA

$23.99

Veal sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & black olives. Served over spinach

VEAL SORRENTINO

$25.99

Fried veal cutlets layered with eggplant & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti

VEAL & PEPPERS

$22.99

Veal sauteed with green, yellow & red peppers in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti

Family Meals

(FM) LG HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

(FM) PASTA FASUL

$15.00

Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.

(FM) SPINACH FASUL

$15.00

Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.

(FM) SPAGHETTI W/ (3) MEATBALLS

$18.00

(FM) PENNE W/ VODKA SAUCE

$21.00

(FM) TORTELLINI W/ SAUCE

$18.00

(FM) CHICKEN ALFREDO W/ PENNE

$27.00

(FM) PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$24.00

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce. (vegetarian)

(FM) LASAGNA

$22.00

Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.

(FM) BAKED ZITI

$17.00

Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.

(FM) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

(FM) BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$24.00

Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

(FM) SHRIMP SCAMPI

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini.

(FM) CHICKEN MARSALA

$27.00

Breast of chicken with mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti.

(FM) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$25.00

Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

(FM) LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$22.00

Baby clams, fresh garlic and white wine sauce. Served over linguini.

(FM) FRIED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$22.00

Served in a meat sauce over spaghetti.

(FM) PENNE VODKA W/ CHICKEN

$27.00

Food

Greens and Beans

$12.99

Sautéed escarole and garlic with homemade sausage and cannellini beans.

“All Natural Duroc Farm” Dry Aged Pork Chop

$29.99

14 oz. pork chop served over a sweet potato puree with toasted walnuts and broccoli rabe

Paccheri Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Homade Sausage

$19.99

APPETIZERS

ASSORTED BREAD TRAY

Stromboli, Sausage Rolls, Moscatiello Rolls, Pepperoni Bread

VEGETABLE PLATTER

Broccoli, green peppers, yellow peppers, red peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower. Served with a house made creamy dill dip.

CHEESE & CRACKER

Assorted crackers, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni

MINI SANDWICH PLATTER

Tuna, ham & cheese, turkey & cheese, Italian mix.

PASTA FASUL

Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

Your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made blue cheese dressing.

FRUIT BOWL

Fresh strawberries, watermelon, pineapple, honeydew & cantaloupe

BRUCHETTA BREAD (TRAY)

$60.00

Crisp bread topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, onion, basil, and olive oil. (feeds 15-20 people)

STUFFED MUSHROOMS (TRAY)

$120.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with celery, onion, roasted red peppers, black olive, ground pork, Italian style breading. (feeds 20-30 people)

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

A combination of crisp greens, black olives, onion & tomatoes.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

A delightful combination of crisp greens, fresh Italian cold cuts, fresh vegetables & provolone cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, romano cheese. Topped with seasoned croutons and grated sharp provolone cheese.

GOAT CHEESE SALAD

Served with sauteed mushrooms on a bed of mixed greens & spinach with tomatoes, black olives, yellow peppers, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries & goat cheese.

PASTA SALAD

Fusilli pasta tossed with tomatoes, broccoli, celery, onions, black olives, carrots, pepperoni, green peppers, salami, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese. Served with a house made balsamic vinegarette.

RUSTICA SALAD

Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette

CASSEROLES

BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese.

BAKED ZITI

Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.

EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI

Fresh eggplant stuffed with three types of cheese. Served in a marinara sauce.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese.

FRIED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

Sautéed with meat sauce.

LASAGNA

Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.

MANICOTTI

Fresh pasta crepes stuffed with three types of cheese and spinach. Baked in marinara sauce.

MEATBALL & SAUSAGE

Served in a meat sauce.

MINI MEATBALLS

Served in a meat sauce.

PASTA

ALFREDO SAUCE

Cream, butter, and Romano cheese.

CLAM SAUCE

Baby clams, fresh garlic and white wine sauce. Served over linguini.

GARLIC & OLIVE OIL

Fresh garlic and olive oil tossed with fresh chopped tomatoes and Romano cheese.

MARINARA SAUCE

MEAT SAUCE

MEATBALLS W/ MARINARA

MEATBALLS W/ MEAT SAUCE

VODKA SAUCE

SPECIALTY PASTA

CHEESE RAVIOLI

Ricotta stuffed pasta. (vegetarian)

CHEESE TORTELLINI

Ring shaped pasta made with ricotta and Romano cheese. (vegetarian)

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce. (vegetarian)

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA

Cream, romano cheese, peas & prosciutto

CHICKEN FERRENZANO

Chicken tenders sauteed with fresh garlic, onions, marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.

SAUSAGE FERRENZANO

Sliced sausage sauteed with fresh garlic, onions, marinara, romano & mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN

CHICKEN ALFREDO

Chicken tenders sauteed with cream, butter, and romano cheese.

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

Chicken tenders sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce with fresh spinach & tomatoes.

CHICKEN LIMONE

Chicken tenders sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & olives.

CHICKEN MARSALA

Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

CHICKEN PARMIGAINA

Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN ALLA VODKA

Chicken tenders sauteed in a light red vodka cream sauce with romano cheese.

CHICKEN TENDERS

Served with carrots & celery.

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in white cream sauce.

SALMON MILANO

Salmon sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, roasted red peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini

CIOPPINO

Fresh clams, mussels, salmon, jumbo shrimp, calamari & haddock. Sauteed with fresh garlic in a red wine sauce. Served with house made garlic bread,

VEAL

VEAL MARCO POLO

Veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and prosciutto in a light marsala sauce. Served over penne.

VEAL MARSALA

Veal and mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce.

VEAL PARMIGIANA

Fried veal cutlets layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

VEAL PICCATA

Veal sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & black olives.

BEVERAGES

2 LITER SODA

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist

SARATOGA BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

SM SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

LG SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$6.50

SM COFFEE STATION

$50.00

30 PPL (creamers, sugar & cups included)

LG COFFEE STATION

$80.00

60 PPL (creamers, sugar & cups included)

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$4.95

CHEESE CAKE

$4.95

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.95

CANOLI (large)

$4.95

TIRAMISU

$4.95

MISC. ITEMS

SOUP (1 QUART)

$6.50

MARINARA (1 QUART)

$5.00

MEAT SAUCE (1 QUART)

$5.00

DRESSING (1 QUART)

$6.95

HEAVY GAUGE DISPOSABLE WARE

$0.75

CHAFFING DISH

$12.99

Comes with two sternos

Sub Tortellini (SM Tray)

$20.00

Sub Tortellini (LG Tray)

$35.00

Sub Gnocchi (SM Tray)

$20.00

Sub Gnocchi (LG Tray)

$35.00

FOOD (kids)

SPAGHETTI (kids)

$6.49

PENNE (kids)

$6.49

SPAGHETTI w/ MEATBALL (kids)

$7.49

SPAGHETTI w/ SAUSAGE (kids)

$7.49

ZITI w/ MEATBALL (kids)

$7.49

ZITI w/ SAUSAGE (kids)

$7.49

CHEESE RAVIOLI (kids)

$7.49

MACARONI & CHEESE (kids)

$7.99

JR. CHEESE TORTELLINI (kids)

$7.99

JR. LINGUINE ALFREDO (kids)

$8.99

JR. CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (kids)

$9.99

Served over spaghetti.

CHICKEN TENDERS (kids)

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce, carrots, celery and creamy dill.

JR. BROILED SALMON (4OZ)

$8.99

Served with carrots, celery and creamy dill.

FRESH FRUIT

$5.00

DRAFT BEER TO-GO

BROWNS CHERRY RAZZ (1 quart)

$6.25

FAT TIRE AMBER ALE (1 quart)

$6.50

HARPOON IPA (1 quart)

$6.50

OMMEGANG RARE VOS (1 quart)

$6.75

YEUNGLING (1 quart)

$5.75

BLUE MOON (1 quart)

$6.00

PERONI (1 quart)

$6.25

COORS LIGHT (1 quart)

$5.00

GUINNESS STOUT (1 quart)

$6.75

HEINEKEN (1 quart)

$6.25

DOGFISH HEAD 60 MIN IPA (1 quart)

$7.25

MILLER LITE (1 quart)

$5.75

SMITHWICKS (1 quart)

$6.25

COCKTAILS TO-GO

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

Freshly brewed espresso, Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, fresh lime juice, Gosling's Ginger Beer

MR. M'S OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, orange, cherry, sugar club soda

CASAMIGOS MARGARITA

$10.00

Casamigo's Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh orange juice

SPARKLING BLACKBERRY COSMO

$10.00

Vodka, blackberry puree, fresh lime juice, champagne

POMEGRANATE MARTINI

$10.00

Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Stoli Vodka, splash of cranberry juice, fresh lime juice

GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$10.00

Absolut Vanila Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$10.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Absolut Vanilla, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer, Orange Slice

NON-ALCOHOLIC TO-GO

2 LITER DIET PEPSI

$3.50

2 LITER PEPSI

$3.50

2 LITER SIERRA MIST

$3.50

SARATOGA SM SPARKLING

$3.50

SARATOGA LG SPARKLING

$6.75

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

99 North Greenbush Rd, Troy, NY 12180

