Moscatiellos
99 North Greenbush Rd
Troy, NY 12180
APPETIZERS
GARLIC BREAD
Crisp homemade bread topped with fresh garlic. Served with meat sauce
BRUSCHETTA
Crisp homemade bread topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, basil, black olives and olive oil
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with a side of Marinara sauce
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS & ROASTED PEPPERS
Sauteed in olive oil & balsamic vinegar
FRESH BLACK MUSSELS
(RED or WHITE) sauteed with garlic and wine
TUSCAN ROASTED PORK BELLY
Served with sweet potatoes, grilled artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and topped with a balsamic reduction
STEAMED CLAMS
One dozen freshly steamed clams. Served with drawn butter
FRIED CALAMARI
Served with a side of spicy Marinara sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
Ten wings served with carrots & celery
ASSORTED APPETIZER
2 mozzarella sticks, fried calamari, 1 moscatiello roll, 3 bruschetta bread & pepperoni bread
CALZONE
CASSEROLES
LASAGNA
Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.
MANICOTTI
Fresh pasta crepes stuffed with three types of cheese and spinach. Baked in marinara sauce.
BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese & served over spaghetti.
BAKED ZITI
Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti marinara sauce.
EGGPLANT ROLLANTINA
Fresh eggplant stuffed with three types of cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
CHICKEN
CHICKEN MARSALA
Breast of chicken with mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
CHICKEN LIMONE
Breast of chicken sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & olives. Served over spinach
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Chicken tenders sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce with fresh spinach & tomatoes. Served over linguini
CHICKEN SORRENTINO
Fried chicken cutlet layered with eggplant & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
CHICKEN ALLA BARESE
Chicken breast sauteed with pesto, white wine, roasted red peppers, prosciutto in a light red cream sauce. Topped with provolone cheese and served over penne
DESSERT
HOT SANDWICHES
HOUSE SPECIALITIES
FRIED HOMEMADE SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sauteed with meat sauce and served over spaghetti
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
8oz salmon sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce with kalamata olives. Served over spinach
SEARED SCALLOPS
Seared scallops placed atop penne sauteed in garlic, olive oil, pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes & finished with romano cheese
MEDITERRANEAN HADDOCK
8 oz haddock sauteed in a lemon caper white wine sauce with kalamata olives. Served over spinach
MOSCATIELLO'S ORIGINALS
SAUSAGE ROLLS
Homeade italian sausage, sauteed green peppers & onions baked with mozzarella cheese (2 pieces per order)
PEPPERONI BREAD
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & romano cheese
STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sauteed green peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
MOSCATIELLO'S SPECIAL ROLLS
Mozzarella cheese, romano cheese, spinach & eggplant (4 rolls per order)
PASTA
SALAD
ANTIPASTO
A delightful combination of crisp greens, fresh Italian cold cuts, fresh vegetables & provolone cheese
CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)
Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, romano cheese & topped with seasoned croutons & grated sharp provolone cheese (anchovies on request)
CAESAR SALAD (SMALL)
CAPRESE SALAD
Sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella- drizzled with olive oil, balsamic vinegar & fresh basil
FARRO SALAD
Mixed lettuces and baby spinach , roasted beets, sweet potatoes, yellow peppers, tomatoes & onions. Served with a side of white balsamic vinaigrette
GOAT CHEESE SALAD
Served with sauteed mushrooms on a bed of mixed greens & spinach with tomatoes, black olives, yellow peppers, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries & goat cheese. Balsamic vinaigrette
GREEN SALAD (LARGE)
Mixed greens, onions, olives & tomatoes
GREEN SALAD (SMALL)
Mixed greens, onions, olives & tomatoes
QUINOA SALAD
Mixed lettuces and baby spinach, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, yellow peppers, dried cranberries, walnuts & applewood smoked blue cheese. Served with a side of white balsamic vinaigrette
RUSTICA SALAD
Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
SHRIMP FLORENTINE
Jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes. Served over Linguini.
SHRIMP IMPERIAL
Jumbo shrimp & crab meat sauteed in a (red or white) cream sauce over linguini
SHRIMP CHAMPAGNE
Jumbo shrimp in a red champagne cream sauce with spinach & artichoke hearts with romano cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguini
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini
FRESH JUMBO SCALLOPS
Scallops sauteed in a (red or white) wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini
FRESH CLAMS
12 clams sauteed in a (red or white) wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini
SALMON MILANO
Salmon sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, roasted red peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini
LOBSTER IMPERIAL
Two 4 oz. lobster tails with crab meat- sauteed in a (red or white) cream sauce. Served over linguini
PRESCATORE
Fresh clams, mussels, salmon, jumbo shrimp, calamari & haddock. Sauteed with fresh garlic in a (red or white) wine sauce. Served over linguini
SIDES
(5) ROASTED CHICKEN TENDERS
(7) GRILLED SHRIMP
1 MB 1 SAUSAGE
4oz LOBSTER TAIL
8oz SALMON
ALFREDO SAUCE (side)
ANGLE HAIR (side)
BEETS & GOAT CHEESE
FRA DIAVOLO SAUCE (side)
FRENCH FRIES
FRESH FRUIT
G & O DIP
GLUTEN FREE PASTA (side)
GNOCCHI (side)
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
ITALIAN STYLE POTATOES
LINGUINE (side)
MARINARA SAUCE (side)
MEAT SAUCE (side)
ONE MEATBALL
ONE SAUSAGE
PENNE (side)
QUART MARINARA SAUCE
QUART MEAT SAUCE
QUART OF DRESSING
QUART OF VODKA SAUCE
ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
SAUTEED SPINACH
SPAGHETTI (side)
STEAMED BROCCOLI
TORTELLINI (side)
TWO MEATBALLS
TWO SAUSAGES
VODKA SAUCE (side)
SOUP
SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)
Ask your captain about today's soup
SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)
Ask your captain about today's soup
CUP- FASUL
Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.
BOWL- FASUL
Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.
CUP- SPINACH FASUL
Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.
BOWL- SPINACH FASUL
Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.
QUART OF SOUP
QUART OF SPINACH FASUL
QUART OF FASUL
SPECIALTY RAVIOLI
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Filled with ricotta cheese. Served with choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce.
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce. (vegetarian)
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Jumbo lobster ravioli served with a 4 oz. lobster tail in a red cream sauce with crab meat.
STEAK
STEAK ITALIANO
Grilled to order & served with sauteed mushrooms
STEAK MICHAEL
Sauteed in a natural beef sauce with mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, artichoke hearts & yellow peppers
STEAK & STEAMED CLAMS
Grilled to order & served with 10 steamed clams
STEAK & SHRIMP SCAMPI
Grilled to order & served with three jumbo shrimp in a scampi sauce
TORTELLINI
VEAL
VEAL MARSALA
Veal and mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Fried veal cutlets layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti
VEAL PICCATA
Veal sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & black olives. Served over spinach
VEAL SORRENTINO
Fried veal cutlets layered with eggplant & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
VEAL & PEPPERS
Veal sauteed with green, yellow & red peppers in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti
Family Meals
(FM) LG HOUSE SALAD
(FM) PASTA FASUL
Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.
(FM) SPINACH FASUL
Pasta, spinach & beans in a white garlic sauce.
(FM) SPAGHETTI W/ (3) MEATBALLS
(FM) PENNE W/ VODKA SAUCE
(FM) TORTELLINI W/ SAUCE
(FM) CHICKEN ALFREDO W/ PENNE
(FM) PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI
Ravioli stuffed with ricotta, Romano cheese and portabella mushrooms. Served in a red cream sauce. (vegetarian)
(FM) LASAGNA
Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.
(FM) BAKED ZITI
Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.
(FM) EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
(FM) BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
(FM) SHRIMP SCAMPI
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic. Served over linguini.
(FM) CHICKEN MARSALA
Breast of chicken with mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti.
(FM) CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
(FM) LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE
Baby clams, fresh garlic and white wine sauce. Served over linguini.
(FM) FRIED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Served in a meat sauce over spaghetti.
(FM) PENNE VODKA W/ CHICKEN
APPETIZERS
ASSORTED BREAD TRAY
Stromboli, Sausage Rolls, Moscatiello Rolls, Pepperoni Bread
VEGETABLE PLATTER
Broccoli, green peppers, yellow peppers, red peppers, celery, carrots, cauliflower. Served with a house made creamy dill dip.
CHEESE & CRACKER
Assorted crackers, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni
MINI SANDWICH PLATTER
Tuna, ham & cheese, turkey & cheese, Italian mix.
PASTA FASUL
Pasta & Beans in a light (red or white) Garlic Sauce.
CHICKEN WINGS
Your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made blue cheese dressing.
FRUIT BOWL
Fresh strawberries, watermelon, pineapple, honeydew & cantaloupe
BRUCHETTA BREAD (TRAY)
Crisp bread topped with fresh tomatoes, olives, onion, basil, and olive oil. (feeds 15-20 people)
STUFFED MUSHROOMS (TRAY)
Mushroom caps stuffed with celery, onion, roasted red peppers, black olive, ground pork, Italian style breading. (feeds 20-30 people)
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
A combination of crisp greens, black olives, onion & tomatoes.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
A delightful combination of crisp greens, fresh Italian cold cuts, fresh vegetables & provolone cheese.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with caeser dressing, romano cheese. Topped with seasoned croutons and grated sharp provolone cheese.
GOAT CHEESE SALAD
Served with sauteed mushrooms on a bed of mixed greens & spinach with tomatoes, black olives, yellow peppers, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries & goat cheese.
PASTA SALAD
Fusilli pasta tossed with tomatoes, broccoli, celery, onions, black olives, carrots, pepperoni, green peppers, salami, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese. Served with a house made balsamic vinegarette.
RUSTICA SALAD
Bed of fresh mixed greens with asparagus, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, yellow peppers, black olives, onions, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Italian vinaigrette
CASSEROLES
BAKED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sauteed with mushrooms & olives in a semi-sweet marinara sauce. Baked with mozzarella cheese.
BAKED ZITI
Tossed with three types of cheese & marinara sauce.
EGGPLANT ROLLANTINI
Fresh eggplant stuffed with three types of cheese. Served in a marinara sauce.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Fried eggplant layered & baked with marinara sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese.
FRIED SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
Sautéed with meat sauce.
LASAGNA
Homemade pasta layered with ricotta cheese, diced sausage & meatballs, meat sauce & mozzarella cheese.
MANICOTTI
Fresh pasta crepes stuffed with three types of cheese and spinach. Baked in marinara sauce.
MEATBALL & SAUSAGE
Served in a meat sauce.
MINI MEATBALLS
Served in a meat sauce.
PASTA
ALFREDO SAUCE
Cream, butter, and Romano cheese.
CLAM SAUCE
Baby clams, fresh garlic and white wine sauce. Served over linguini.
GARLIC & OLIVE OIL
Fresh garlic and olive oil tossed with fresh chopped tomatoes and Romano cheese.
MARINARA SAUCE
MEAT SAUCE
MEATBALLS W/ MARINARA
MEATBALLS W/ MEAT SAUCE
VODKA SAUCE
SPECIALTY PASTA
TORTELLINI
CHICKEN
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Chicken tenders sauteed with cream, butter, and romano cheese.
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Chicken tenders sauteed in a garlic white wine sauce with fresh spinach & tomatoes.
CHICKEN LIMONE
Chicken tenders sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & olives.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Chicken tenders sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.
CHICKEN PARMIGAINA
Fried chicken cutlet layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN ALLA VODKA
Chicken tenders sauteed in a light red vodka cream sauce with romano cheese.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Served with carrots & celery.
SEAFOOD
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in white cream sauce.
SALMON MILANO
Salmon sauteed in white wine with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, roasted red peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served over linguini
CIOPPINO
Fresh clams, mussels, salmon, jumbo shrimp, calamari & haddock. Sauteed with fresh garlic in a red wine sauce. Served with house made garlic bread,
VEAL
VEAL MARCO POLO
Veal sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and prosciutto in a light marsala sauce. Served over penne.
VEAL MARSALA
Veal and mushrooms sauteed in a marsala wine sauce.
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Fried veal cutlets layered & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
VEAL PICCATA
Veal sauteed in a white wine sauce with fresh garlic, lemon, capers, mushrooms & black olives.
BEVERAGES
MISC. ITEMS
FOOD (kids)
SPAGHETTI (kids)
PENNE (kids)
SPAGHETTI w/ MEATBALL (kids)
SPAGHETTI w/ SAUSAGE (kids)
ZITI w/ MEATBALL (kids)
ZITI w/ SAUSAGE (kids)
CHEESE RAVIOLI (kids)
MACARONI & CHEESE (kids)
JR. CHEESE TORTELLINI (kids)
JR. LINGUINE ALFREDO (kids)
JR. CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (kids)
Served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN TENDERS (kids)
Served with marinara sauce, carrots, celery and creamy dill.
JR. BROILED SALMON (4OZ)
Served with carrots, celery and creamy dill.
FRESH FRUIT
DRAFT BEER TO-GO
BROWNS CHERRY RAZZ (1 quart)
FAT TIRE AMBER ALE (1 quart)
HARPOON IPA (1 quart)
OMMEGANG RARE VOS (1 quart)
YEUNGLING (1 quart)
BLUE MOON (1 quart)
PERONI (1 quart)
COORS LIGHT (1 quart)
GUINNESS STOUT (1 quart)
HEINEKEN (1 quart)
DOGFISH HEAD 60 MIN IPA (1 quart)
MILLER LITE (1 quart)
SMITHWICKS (1 quart)
COCKTAILS TO-GO
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Freshly brewed espresso, Absolut Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's
MOSCOW MULE
Tito's Vodka, fresh lime juice, Gosling's Ginger Beer
MR. M'S OLD FASHIONED
Maker's Mark Bourbon, orange, cherry, sugar club soda
CASAMIGOS MARGARITA
Casamigo's Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh orange juice
SPARKLING BLACKBERRY COSMO
Vodka, blackberry puree, fresh lime juice, champagne
POMEGRANATE MARTINI
Pama Pomegranate Liqueur, Stoli Vodka, splash of cranberry juice, fresh lime juice
GODIVA CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Absolut Vanila Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
TIRAMISU MARTINI
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Absolut Vanilla, Creme de Cacao, Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur
APEROL SPRITZ
Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer, Orange Slice
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
