Pizza
Italian

Moscato's Pizzeria Inc. 520 South State Street

review star

No reviews yet

520 South State Street

Belvidere, IL 61008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

14" LARGE
16" XTRA LARGE
12" MEDIUM

X-LARGE SPECIAL

XL cheese pizza 11.99 Additional toppings $2.00

16" XL Cheese

$11.99

2 Large special

Large 1

$12.50

Large 2

$12.50

CLASSIC PIZZA

10" SMALL

$11.00

12" MEDIUM

$12.00

14" LARGE

$13.00

16" XTRA LARGE

$15.50

18"

$19.50

20"

$22.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

10" SM EVERYTHING

$16.50

12" MED EVERYTHING

$18.50

14" LG EVERYTHING

$21.00

16" X-LG EVERYTHING

$25.00

18" EVERYTHING

$32.50

20" EVERYTHING

$37.00

24" BEAST EVERYTHING

$50.00

12" MED VEGGIE

$18.00

14" LARGE VEGGIE

$20.00

16" X-LG VEGGIE

$23.50

18" VEGGIE

$28.50

20" VEGGIE

$32.00

24" BEAST VEGGIE

$43.00

10" SM TACO

$16.50

12" MED TACO

$18.50

14" LG TACO

$21.00

16" XL TACO

$25.00

18" TACO

$32.50

20" TACO

$39.00

24" BEAST TACO

$50.00

10" SM HAWAIIAN

$13.50

12" MED HAWAIIAN

$15.00

14" LG HAWAIIAN

$16.50

16" X-LG HAWAIIAN

$19.50

18" HAWAIIAN

$24.00

20" HAWAIIAN

$27.00

24" BEAST HAWAIIAN

$36.50

10" Sm Meatlovers

$16.00

12" Med Meatlovers

$18.00

14" Lg Meatlovers

$20.00

16" X-Lg Meatlovers

$23.50

18" Meatlovers

$28.50

20" Meatlovers

$32.00

24" Meatlovers

$43.00

10" Sm BBQ Chix

$17.50

12" Med BBQ Chix

$19.50

14" Lg BBQ Chix

$22.00

16" XL BBQ Chix

$26.00

18" BBQ Chix

$32.00

20" BBQ Chix

$39.00

24" Beast BBQ Chix

$51.00

10" Sm Chix Bacon Ranch

$16.50

12" Med Chix Bacon Ranch

$18.50

14" Lg Chix Bacon Ranch

$21.00

16" XL Chix Bacon Ranch

$25.00

18" Chix Bacon Ranch

$30.00

20" Chix Bacon Ranch

$37.00

24" Beast Chix Bacon Ranch

$45.00

10" Sm BLT

$15.50

12" Med BLT

$17.50

14" Lg BLT

$19.50

16" X-Lg BLT

$22.50

18" BLT

$29.50

20" BLT

$36.50

24" Beast BLT

$48.50

10" Sm Beef Stuffed Pie

$20.00

12" Med Beef Stuffed Pie

$22.50

14" Lg Beef Stuffed Pie

$25.50

16" X-Lg Beef Stuffed Pie

$31.00

10" Sm Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$20.00

12" Med Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$22.50

14" Lg Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$25.50

16" X-Lg Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$31.00

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Spaghetti

$9.00

Mostaccioli

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Lasagna

$11.00

Manicotti

$11.00

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.00

Shells Florentine

$11.00Out of stock

Tortellini

$10.00

Ravioli

$10.00

Tortellini alfredo

$11.95

Baked tortellini

$11.00

Baked ravioli

$11.00

CHICKEN, FISH & RIBS

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$12.95Out of stock

Cod Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Chicken strips (4)

$6.95

Full slab ribs

$24.95

SANDWICHES

BEEF

$8.50

BEEF w CHEESE

$9.50

SAUSAGE sandwich

$8.50

SAUSAGE w CHEESE

$9.50

MEATBALL Sandwich

$8.50

MEATBALL sand w CHEESE

$9.50

Sausage / Beef COMBO

$9.50

Sausage/ Beef COMBO w CHEESE

$10.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Beef

$8.50

Beef juice

$0.50

SIDE ORDERS & SALADS

French Fries

$2.50

Cheese Bread

$3.50

BREADSTICKS

$7.95

Mozzarella Stix

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Hot Wings

$14.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Breaded Zucchini

$7.95

Pizza Bread

$3.50

Garlic Veggie Cheese Bread

$5.95

Garlic bread

$2.00

Tossed Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Chef Salad

$8.75Out of stock

Dipping sauces and xtra sides

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

Cup of Ranch

$1.00

Cup of BBQ sauce

$2.00

Cup of pizza sauce

$1.00

Cup of spaghetti sauce

$1.00

Parmesan

$2.00

Red pepper flakes

$2.00

HOT GIARDINIERA

$1.00

Side meatball

$1.50

Side sausage

$2.00

Cup Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Beef Juice

$0.50

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$4.95

10 Inch frozen cake

$40.00

Chocolate Dipped Cannoli

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
