Restaurant info

Tucked snugly into one of the most beautiful and enchanting neighborhoods in St. Paul, Moscow on the Hill offers the most authentic Russian dining experience in the Twin Cities. We specialize in comfort foods and classics, with a number of recognizable dishes such as Beef Stroganoff, Borsht and Blini with Caviar. You’ll also find cherished favorites like Pelmeni (meat-stuffed dumplings) and Vareniki (similar to Polish pirogies). The menu offers a variety of delicious vegetarian and gluten-free options.

