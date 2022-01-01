Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moscow On The Hill

review star

No reviews yet

371 Selby Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55102

COLD APPETIZERS

Pate

$9.95

Pate varies daily, please ask your server for today`s selection

Pickled Veggies

$7.95

Seasonal variety of preserved goodies

Oliver

$9.95

Traditional Russian potato salad with carrots, peas, eggs,ham and mayonnaise

Garden Salad

$10.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, sweet onions, lettuce and fresh herbs with your choice of dressing: traditional Russian cold-pressed sunflower oil vinaigrette, dill-sour cream or dill-mustard

Russian Kraut

$6.95

Lightly marinated, crisp cabbage, carrots, toasted caraway seeds and cold pressed sunflower oil

Seledka

$10.95

Cured herring filet, marinated onions, potatoes, fresh herbs, cold-pressed sunflower oil

Beet Salad

$9.95

Beets, chevre, toasted walnuts and prunes

Zakuski Platter

$22.95

Assorted house meats, spreads and pickles served with Cheese and Crostini

Bread Basket

$3.50

HOT APPETIZERS

Borscht

$4.95

Russian Soup made with Beets, Cabbage & Potatoes. Garnished with Sour Crean and Fresh Herbs

Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower

$11.95

Brussel sprouts and Cauliflower tossed in Adjika and Georgian pesto. Topped with walnuts and Cilantro

1 Chebireki

$6.50

Savory Lamb and Potato filled fried pastry. Served with a tomato-garlic sauce

2 Chebureki

$11.50

Savory Lamb and Potato filled fried pastry. Served with a tomato-garlic sauce

Deruny

$8.95

Ukrainian Style Potato Pancakes. Topped with caramelized onions relish and sour cream.

Escargot

$10.95

In a white wine herb butter sauce topped with Asiago cheese and served with crostinis

Fried Pelemeni

$9.95

Fried Beef and Pork filled Dumplings served with fruit preserve sour cream, cilantro and freshly grated horseradish

Khachapuri

$11.50

Traditional baked Georgian cheese bread

Moscow Fries

$7.95

a basket of house cut fries tossed in dill and fresh garlic.

1 Mushroom Blinchiki

$6.95

Caramelized onions, fennel with roasted cremini and blue oyster mushrooms topped with cream cheese wrapped in a crape.

2 Mushroom Blinchiki

$11.95

Caramelized onions, fennel with roasted cremini and blue oyster mushrooms topped with cream cheese wrapped in a crape. Garnished with prune and honey gastrique

1 Pirozhok

$6.50

Pastry stuffed with Beef or Vegetables served with a Dill Sour Cream Sauce

2 Pirozhoki

$11.50

Pastry stuffed with Beef or Vegetables served with a Dill Sour Cream Sauce

Bread Basket

$3.50

DINNER ENTREES

Siberian Pelmeni

$16.95

Beef and Pork filled Dumplings, brushed with melted butter and served with Sour Cream and a side of Vinegar

Peasant Pelmeni

$16.95

Beef and Pork filled Dumplings, mixed in a Mushroom Cream Sauce with Cheese Broiled on top

Vareniki

$16.95

Ukrainian style dumplings filled with potatoes, caramelized onions & asiago cheese. Garnished with Sour Cream and Fresh Herbs.

Steak Shashlik

$26.95

Grilled 8oz kabab of petite filet, with a beet carpaccio, asparagus, lacinato kale, cipollini onions, mushrooms and a Cabernet demi.

Kamchatka Salad

$19.50

Smoked Salmon on top of a bead of greens with potatoes, green beans, red onions, hard boiled egg, olives, capers tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Gradma's Golubtsy

$20.95

Pork, beef and Wild rice filled Cabbage Rolls; braised in a rich tomato sauce served with sour cream

Grilled Salmon w/ Vareniki

$26.95

Grilled Salmon on Vareniki dumplings and seasonal vegetables tossed in a lemon cilantro creme with pickled mustard seeds and walnuts

Chicken Kiev

$25.95

Garlic-Dill butter stuffed chicken breast served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the the day

Czar's Medallions

$20.95

Pan Fried Pork Loin topped with sour cream mushroom sauce and cheese broiled on top. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the Day

Yazik

$25.95

Braised Beef Tongue served on Mashed Potatoes with Vegetables of the Day and garnished with red wine sauces and beet chrain

Givetch

$20.95

Variety of Seasonal Vegetables, mushrooms, onions & Garlic sauteed in a blend of Georgian Spices and Served over Buckwheat or Rice Pilaf

Beef Stroganoff

$26.95

Beef Filet stripts in black pepper sour cream sauce with mushrooms & onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the Day

Bread Basket

$3.50

Chicken Shashlik

$22.95

LUNCH ENTREES

Siberian Pelmeni

$16.95

Beef and Pork filled Dumplings, brushed with melted butter and served with Sour Cream and a side of Vinegar

Peasant Pelmeni

$16.95

Beef and Pork filled Dumplings, mixed in a Mushroom Cream Sauce with Cheese Broiled on top

Vareniki

$16.95

Ukrainian style dumplings filled with potatoes, caramelized onions & asiago cheese. Garnished with Sour Cream and Fresh Herbs.

Kamchatka Salad

$19.50

Smoked Salmon on top of a bead of greens with potatoes, green beans, red onions, hard boiled egg, olives, capers tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Gradma's Golubtsy

$20.95

Pork, beef and Wild rice filled Cabbage Rolls; braised in a rich tomato sauce served with sour cream

Grilled Salmon w/ Vareniki

$26.95

Grilled Salmon on Vareniki dumplings and seasonal vegetables tossed in a lemon cilantro creme with pickled mustard seeds and walnuts

Chicken Kiev

$25.95

Garlic-Dill butter stuffed chicken breast served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the the day

Givetch

$20.95

Variety of Seasonal Vegetables, mushrooms, onions & Garlic sauteed in a blend of Georgian Spices and Served over Buckwheat or Rice Pilaf

Beef Stroganoff

$26.95

Beef Filet stripts in black pepper sour cream sauce with mushrooms & onions. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the Day

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Provolone, sun dried tomatoes, mixed greens and red onions with roasted red pepper aioli. Served on a Onion bun with Moscow Fries

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.95

Paprika-caper cream cheese with mixed greens and cucumbers on a Everything Bagel. Served with Moscow Fries

Yazik Ruben

$15.95

Shaved beef tongue with melted provolone and Russian style Kraut. Served with Moscow Fries.

Czar's Medallions

$20.95

Pan Fried Pork Loin topped with sour cream mushroom sauce and cheese broiled on top. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables of the Day

Bread Basket

$3.50

Russian Rye Bread

Sides

Buckwheat

$6.95

Rice Pilaf

$5.95

Bread Basket

$3.50

Russian Rye Bread

Vegtables of the Day

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.95

Sauteed Mushrooms with Onions and Fresh Herbs

Chicken Breast

$8.50

Chicken

Bistro Filet

$9.95

Steak

Salmon

$9.95

Grilled Salmon

Asparagus

$8.95

with lemon and herb Sour cream, topped with fresh horseradish

Bar Pickles

$2.95

TO-GO MENU

FROZEN Siberian Pelmeni

$16.95

Frozen Beef and Pork filled Dumplings. Side of Sour Cream and a side of Vinegar

FROZEN Vareniki

$16.95

Frozen Ukrainian style dumplings filled with potatoes, caramelized onions & asiago cheese. Side of Sour Cream

Take And Bake

$49.00

DESSERTS

White Russian Tiramisu

$8.95

Ladyfingers Soaked in Espresso and Kamora, layered with a whipped Mascarpone Cream

Pushkin Torte

$8.95

Traditional Russian layered Chocolate and Honey Torte

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$8.95

Thick Chocolate Ganache in a Gluten Free Pecan Crust, served with whipped cream

Sweet Blintz

$8.95

Lemon vanilla Mascarpone filled blintz with cranberry port sauce and candied pecans with whipped cream

Zapekanka

$8.95

Birthday Dessert

$8.95

Dessert Charge

$15.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$1.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pelegrino

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Kvas

$7.95

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.95

Sherly Temple

$3.50

Arny Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Tonic

$1.95

Tarjun

$3.95

Milk

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tucked snugly into one of the most beautiful and enchanting neighborhoods in St. Paul, Moscow on the Hill offers the most authentic Russian dining experience in the Twin Cities. We specialize in comfort foods and classics, with a number of recognizable dishes such as Beef Stroganoff, Borsht and Blini with Caviar. You’ll also find cherished favorites like Pelmeni (meat-stuffed dumplings) and Vareniki (similar to Polish pirogies). The menu offers a variety of delicious vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Website

Location

371 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

