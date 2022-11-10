  • Home
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - Iowa City 525 S Gilbert St

No reviews yet

525 S Gilbert St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese
The Mosley
Baked Beans

Big Trays

The Mosley

$10.00

Ribs

$16.00

Hand cut, rubbed, marinated, smoked, served wet, choice of hot or standard sauce

Brisket

$8.00Out of stock

Rubbed, smoked, sliced

Half Chicken

$15.00

Brined, smoked, over white bread, house pickles

Sausage Link

$5.00Out of stock

Spicy, savory, housemade, smoked

Tips

$9.00

Marbled, tender, flavorful, same as ribs

Pulled Pork Plate

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Plate

$9.50

House Salad

$7.00

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Wings

$13.00

Oil Can Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Platters

The Picnic

$19.00

1/4# Pork, 1/4# Chicken, 1/4 Slab Ribs

The Spread

$42.00

1/2# Pork, 1/2 Slab Ribs, 1/2# Brisket, 2 Sausage links

Meat & 3

$24.00

1# Pork or chicken, choose 3 sides

Curb - 4 Mosley's

$65.00

Family feast! Four Mosley's Pork or Chicken BBQ Sandwiches, a quart of Baked Beans, a quart of your choice of side, 4 pieces of cornbread.

Kids

Kids Mini Mosley

$7.00

Kids Mini Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Ribs

$9.00Out of stock

1/4 Slab

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Housemade vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$6.00Out of stock

Apple, streusel, cinnamon ice cream

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

2 pieces

Baked Beans

$3.50

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

House Pickles

$3.00

Pickled Vegetable Jar

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

Potato Chips

$3.00

Sterzing's, Vicki's salt/vinegar, jalapeno

Side Salad

$4.50

CPB cup

$0.50

Jar of Bacon

$6.00

Extra Bun

$1.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$3.00

House Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

By the Pint

Coleslaw, PT

$5.00

Baked Beans, PT

$5.00

Mashed Sweets, PT

$5.00

Collard Greens, PT

$8.00

Mac & Cheese, PT

$7.00

Potato Salad, PT

$5.00

House Pickles, PT

$5.00

Pickled Veggies, PT

$5.00

Gold Standard Sauce, PT

$5.00

M14 Sauce, PT

$5.00

Red Rib Sauce, PT

$5.00

Hot Red Sauce, PT

$5.00

Vinegar, PT

$5.00

By the Quart

Coleslaw, QT

$9.00

Baked Beans, QT

$9.00

Mashed Sweets, QT

$9.00

Collard Greens, QT

$15.00

Mac & Cheese, QT

$13.00

Potato Salad, QT

$9.00

House Pickles, QT

$9.00

Pickled Veggies, QT

$9.00

Gold Standard Sauce, QT

$9.00

M14 Sauce, QT

$9.00

Red Rib Sauce, QT

$9.00

Hot Red Sauce, QT

$9.00

Vinegar, QT

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

525 S Gilbert St, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

