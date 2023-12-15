Motek - Brickell
701 S MIAMI AVE #412A
Miami, FL 33131
Food
ALL DAY BRUNCH
- Shakshuka$18.00
organic pasture raised eggs in a homemade spicy fresh tomato sauce, tahini, challah
- Hummus Shakshuka$23.00
our signature shakshuka centered in hummus, freshly baked challah and tahini.
- Malawach Yemenite Pancake$13.00
flakey pancake, spicy grated tomato, tahini, organic ‘happy’ egg
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Jerusalem toast, ja’ala seed mix, pickled cauliflower, red fresno pepper, nana mint, cilantro
- Israeli Breakfast$20.00
3 eggs any style, Israeli salad, labneh, avocado mix, tahini, feta, Jerusalem bread
- Jerusalem Grilled Cheese$14.00
mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomato, olives, and shifka aioli
FLAT PITA
- Laffa$9.00
labneh, black sesame, caramelized red pepper
- New York$22.00
house smoked pastrami, mustard, arugula, caramelized onion, mayonnaise, garlic confit
- Artichoke$23.00
cured fish roe, goat cheese, parmesan, wilted kale, caramelized onion
- Spain$16.00
tomatoes, feta cheese, scallion, green pepper, s'chug
- Turkish$20.00
lamb lahmajun, tomatoes, peppers, parsley, red onion, cilantro, pomegranate, sumac, pine nuts, tahini
- Lebanon$17.00
labneh, feta cheese, green pepper, za'atar, tomato
HUMMUS
- Hummus Tehina$13.00
tahini, olive oil, pine nuts, s’chug
- Hummus Mushroom$16.00
caramelized onions, pine nuts, parsley, s’chug
- Hummus Roasted Eggplant$16.00
cherry tomato, amba aioli, pine nuts, pickled onions, poached fried egg
- Hummus Masabacha$17.00
overnight cooked chickpeas, hard boiled egg, pine nuts, sumac onion, parsley
COLD MEZZES
- Lebanese Veggie Crudités$10.00
raw veggie crudités for dipping
- Tzatziki$14.00
labneh, cucumber, dill, olive oil
- Babaganoush$10.00
grilled eggplant dip, pomegranate, za’atar
- Labneh Za'atar$11.00
olive oil, za'atar
- House Made Pickles$10.00
cauliflower, carrots, red onion , shifka, peppers
- Cauliflower Tabbouleh$12.00
pine nuts, parsley, mint, scallions, sumac
- Roasted Eggplant$12.00
tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
- Matboucha$10.00
spicy organic tomato dip
- Smashed Avocado$12.00
avocado mix, pickled carrots
- Tel Avivian Ceviche$22.00
tuna, avocado, cucumber, pine nuts, tahini, lemon
HOT MEZZES
- Cauliflower Couscous$12.00
carrots, herbs and fresh spices
- Crispy Cauliflower$13.00
spicy harissa honey glaze, fresh mint
- Grilled Halloumi$12.00
grilled halloumi cheese
- Falafel$12.00
with tahini
- Moroccan Cigars$17.00
beef and lamb cigar rolled phyllo (crispy), tahini, s’chug, preserved lemon, pine nuts
- Crispy Eggplant$12.00
crispy Japanese eggplant, tzatziki
- Grilled Artichoke$18.00
olive oil, garlic, lemon, cilantro, nana
- Salmon Skewers$16.00
lettuce and onion
- Zucchini Latkes$15.00
crispy potato, onion, herbs, sweet labneh
- Lamb Spare Ribs$33.00
sesame, braised 36 hours
SALADS
- Beet and Arugula$18.00
goat cheese, walnuts
- Fennel Pomegranate Salad$18.00
fennel, orange, pomegranate, feta, sumac candied pecans
- Summer Salad$18.00
watermelon, pistachio, feta and nana
- Crunchy Cabbage$14.00
shredded cabbage, crispy shallots, toasted almonds, mint leaves, ja’ala seed mix, mint honey vinaigrette
- Israeli Salad$16.00
tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, scallions, olive oil, lemon bell peppers, red cabbage
- Za'atar Greek Salad$17.00
cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion, goat feta, lemon, za’atar spice mix
PLATES
BURGERS
- Wagyu Burger$29.00
Jerusalem bun, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pickles pomegranate mint aioli
- Arayes Burger$23.00
pita, beef kufta kebab, tahini, harissa aioli. People's Choice Winner Burger Bash '22 & '23
- Impossible Veggie Arayes Burger$22.00
Lebanese grilled ‘impossible’ meat stuffed pita, choice of fries or israeli salad, served with harissa aioli and tahini
SANDWICHES
- Chicken Shawarma$18.00
pita, amba aioli, pickled onion
- Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$21.00
challah bread, cabbage slaw, pickles, tomato, sumac onion, harissa aioli
- Lamb Shawarma Pita$27.00
tahini, sumac onion, amba aioli
- Ribeye on Baguette$25.00
Jerusalem baguette, caramelized onion, tomato, cabbage, pickles, garlic cilantro aioli, sumac
- Spicy Schnitzel and Eggplant$24.00
challah bread, matboucha, crispy eggplant, hot green pepper, tahini
- Falafel Sandwich$14.00
falafel, hummus, tahini, Israeli salad, amba, sauerkraut, crispy eggplant
BOWLS
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$24.00
Served with Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions
- Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Bowl$25.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Falafel Bowl$18.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Faroe Islands Salmon Bowl$32.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$20.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Lamb Shawarma Bowl$37.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
- Roasted Eggplant & Egg Bowl$19.00
Israeli salad, hummus, and sumac onions on top of majadra rice or cauliflower couscous
ENTRÉES
- Baby Lamb Chops$65.00
majadra rice and sumac onions
- Bone-In Prime Ribeye$88.00
20oz ribeye
- Beef Kufta Kebab$29.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Chicken Shish Kebab$25.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- 10oz Rib Eye Steak Kebab$54.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Turkish Lamb Kebab$32.00
grilled vegetables, sumac onion, cherry tomatoes
- Whole Branzino$44.00
Spain
- Tomahawk Steak for Two$150.00
40oz ribeye
- Harissa Honey Salmon$29.00
Faroe Island
- Moroccan Fish$39.00
Chilean sea bass, chickpeas, spicy tomato sauce, kalamata olives
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$32.00
house salad and hummus