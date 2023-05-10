  • Home
  • Motek - Coral Gables - 45 Miracle Mile
Motek - Coral Gables 45 Miracle Mile

No reviews yet

45 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

COLD MEZZES

SERVES 8-10
MIXED PICKLES

MIXED PICKLES

$70.00

assortment of house made pickles including pickled cauliflower, carrots, Israeli pickles, fresno pepper's, shifka pepper

LEBANESE VEGGIE CRUDITES & TAHINI

LEBANESE VEGGIE CRUDITES & TAHINI

$70.00

a selection of raw veggie crudités as as gluten-free substitute for pita or challah when dipping into your favorite hummus, sauces or dips

HUMMUS & PITA

HUMMUS & PITA

$70.00

hummus platter with pita, ADD crudités for a gluten free option

CAULIFLOWER TABOULEH

CAULIFLOWER TABOULEH

$75.00

gluten-free and grain-free tabouleh made with cauliflower, pomegranate, pine nuts, scallion, parsley, and mint

TZATZIKI & PITA

TZATZIKI & PITA

$85.00

labneh tzatziki yogurt dip cucumber, dill, olive oil and served with pita

LABNEH ZA'ATAR & PITA

LABNEH ZA'ATAR & PITA

$85.00

labneh yogurt dip with olive oil, za'atar herbs, served with pita

MOTEK SAMPLER PLATTER CATERING

MOTEK SAMPLER PLATTER CATERING

$125.00

hummus, babaganoush, Israeli salad, served with pita

HOT MEZZES

ROASTED EGGPLANT SALAD & PITA

ROASTED EGGPLANT SALAD & PITA

$85.00

roasted eggplant salad, served with pita, tahini, pine nuts, nana

JERUSALEM GRILLED CHEESE BITES

JERUSALEM GRILLED CHEESE BITES

$85.00

Jerusalem grilled cheese sandwich bites, made with mozarella, olives, and oven roasted tomato. served with shifka aioli. for plain grilled cheese, please call us or be sure to mention in the notes.

LAHMAJUN BEEF CHIPS

LAHMAJUN BEEF CHIPS

$105.00

lahmajun baharat beef chips, served with tahini and harissa aioli

SALADS

SERVES 10-12

MIXED GREENS

$45.00
CRUNCHY CABBAGE CATERING

CRUNCHY CABBAGE CATERING

$49.00

our signature crunchy cabbage salad made with shredded cabbage crispy shallots, toasted almonds, ja'ala seeds, mint honey vinaigrette

ISRAELI SALAD CATERING

ISRAELI SALAD CATERING

$49.00

cherry tomato, cucumber, parsley, cabbage, scallions, olive oil, lemon

ZA'ATAR GREEK SALAD CATERING

ZA'ATAR GREEK SALAD CATERING

$55.00

arugula, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, goat feta, za'atar herbs, olive oil and lemon

HALLOUMI SALAD CATERING

HALLOUMI SALAD CATERING

$55.00

arugula, halloumi cheese, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, scallions, mint, homemade za'atar croutons, red onion, olive oil

GREEN POMEGRANATE CATERING

GREEN POMEGRANATE CATERING

$55.00

arugula, apple, pomegranate, feta, candied pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette

PROTEIN PLATTERS

SERVES 8-10
CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL PLATTER CATERING

CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL PLATTER CATERING

$185.00

crispy chicken schnitzel strips served with harissa aioli, and lemon wedges

CHICKEN SHAWARMA CATERING

CHICKEN SHAWARMA CATERING

$180.00

chicken shawarma catering platter, served with pickled onion, and amba aioli

FAROE ISLANDS SALMON CATERING

FAROE ISLANDS SALMON CATERING

$240.00

grilled Faroe Islands salmon: choose of simply grilled, harissa honey glazed, or shawarma spiced, or make it Moroccan-style.

CHICKEN SHISH KEBAB CATERING

CHICKEN SHISH KEBAB CATERING

$210.00

chicken thighs, served with tahini, harissa aioli, cherry tomatoes & sumac onion

SAFTA'S BEEF SHISH KEBAB CATERING

SAFTA'S BEEF SHISH KEBAB CATERING

$240.00

beef kufta kebab catering platter, served with tahini

TURKISH LAMB SHISH KEBAB CATERING

TURKISH LAMB SHISH KEBAB CATERING

$260.00

turkish lamb kebab, catering platter

LAMB SHAWARMA CATERING

$275.00
MOROCCAN FISH CATERING

MOROCCAN FISH CATERING

$240.00

Moroccan style fish made with Faroe Islands salmon, fresh tomato sauce, peppers, chickpeas, herbs, and long hot green pepper. served with freshly baked challah bread

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

SERVES 8-10
WRAP PLATTER

WRAP PLATTER

$120.00

16 mini wraps with your choice protein, baby greens, roasted tomatoes and tahini. CHOOSE FROM: falafel, sabich eggplant & egg, grilled chicken +20, or grilled Faroe Islands salmon +40

CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL SANDWICH CATERING

CRISPY CHICKEN SCHNITZEL SANDWICH CATERING

$140.00

12 mini of our signature crispy chicken schnitzel sandwich made on freshly baked challah

JERUSALEM GRILLED CHEESE BITES

JERUSALEM GRILLED CHEESE BITES

$85.00

our signature grilled cheese made with swiss cheese in freshly baked Jerusalem bread, served with shifka aioli

SPECIALTY PLATTERS

FALAFEL PARTY

FALAFEL PARTY

$135.00

build your own falafel party, includes falafel, pita, Israeli salad, hummus, tahini, amba sauce

BUILD YOUR OWN PITA POCKET!

BUILD YOUR OWN PITA POCKET!

$140.00

build your own pita pocket sandwich! your choice protein + pita + sauces

JERUSALEM BAGEL & LABNEH

JERUSALEM BAGEL & LABNEH

$95.00

platter of Jerusalem bagels served with Labneh. Add Smoked Salmon, capers, tomato, and onion and homemade tomato jam to make it extra special!

AVOCADO TOAST PLATTER

AVOCADO TOAST PLATTER

$75.00

avocado toast catering platter, served as finger-food bites

SHABBAT SHORT RIBS

$220.00

slow cooked braised short ribs with root vegetables, must be ordered with 48-hour notice minimum

BURGER SLIDERS

ARAYES BURGER CATERING

ARAYES BURGER CATERING

$110.00

16 arayes burger bites, served with your choice of fries or mixed greens salad

VEGGIE ARAYES BURGER CATERING

VEGGIE ARAYES BURGER CATERING

$110.00

vegan arayes burger, made with impossible beef tucked in pita, served as sliders, with harissa aioli and tahini

RICE & COUSCOUS

MAJADRA RICE & LENTILS CATERING

MAJADRA RICE & LENTILS CATERING

$55.00

choice of majadra cumin spiced rice with lentils, or nana mint jasmine rice

NANA MINT RICE CATERING

NANA MINT RICE CATERING

$55.00

nana mint rice

CAULIFLOWER COUSCOUS CATERING (gluten free & grain free)

CAULIFLOWER COUSCOUS CATERING (gluten free & grain free)

$65.00

grain free and gluten free, made with cauliflower, carrots, parsley, cilantro, and fresh herbs giving you a healthy alternative to couscous and rice as a warm and hearty base

SIDES

SERVES 10-12
FRIES

FRIES

$55.00

fries served with ketchup

CHALLAH PLATTER

CHALLAH PLATTER

$35.00

freshly baked platter of challah

JERUSALEM BAGEL PLATTER

JERUSALEM BAGEL PLATTER

$35.00

platter of Jerusalem bagels, made fresh daily

PITA PLATTER

PITA PLATTER

$35.00

platter of pita

SWEETS

BAKLAVA CATERING

BAKLAVA CATERING

$140.00

tray of baklava

CHOCOLATE RUGELACH CATERING

CHOCOLATE RUGELACH CATERING

$100.00

tray of freshly baked mini chocolate rugelach (32 pieces)

ASSORTMENT BAKLAVA & RUGELACH CATERING

ASSORTMENT BAKLAVA & RUGELACH CATERING

$130.00

16 pieces of baklava, 16 pieces of chocolate rugelach

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

