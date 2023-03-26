Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mother Clucker's Pizza 1428 Nicollet Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1428 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Cheese Bread

$4.95

Wings

$19.95

Hushpuppies

$8.95

Fried Okra

$9.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Cheese Curds

$13.95

French Fries

$7.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Pizza

Fresh dough topped with our own pizza sauce from scratch, all of your favorite toppings smothered with our signature cheese blend and then baked until golden brown and crispy.

Specialty Pizza

$22.95

Build Your Own PIzza

$16.95

Pizza by the Slice

$4.50

Broasted Chicken

2 piece meal

$13.95

3 piece meal

$14.45

4 piece meal

$17.95

8 piece meal

$27.95

12 piece meal

$39.95

18 piece meal

$59.95

24 piece meal

$79.95

36 piece meal

$99.95

Italian Subs

Build your Sub

$10.95

Create your own masterpiece with unlimited toppings and customizable portions, upcharges may apply.

Soup

Chicken Wild Rice

$6.95

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.95

Italian Wedding

$6.95

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.95

Minestrone

$6.95

Chili

$7.95

Salad

Side Salad

Entree Salad

Family Size Salad

Beverages

MinneSoda

$2.95

Juice & Milk

Coffee & Tea

Sides & Extras

From Scratch Sides

Individual 3.95 Small 6.95 Large 9.95

Sauces / Gravys

Breads

$1.49

Dressings

$0.75+

.75 - 1.50$

Condiments

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood bar perfect for happy hour, watching the game or feeding a crowd. Best known for great drinks as well as fresh pub style pizza, subs and broasted chicken from our scratch kitchen. Bar open 11AM-2AM daily with takeout and delivery available until 4AM.

Location

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonora Grill Nicollet - 1414 Nicollete Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
120 West 14th Street Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
The Nicollet Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1333 Nicollet Mall Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurantnext
Muffin Top Cafe
orange star3.8 • 871
1424 Nicollet Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party - 3448 42nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
3448 42nd Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Monello/Constantine
orange starNo Reviews
1115 2ND AVE S MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston