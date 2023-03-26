Mother Clucker's Pizza 1428 Nicollet Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood bar perfect for happy hour, watching the game or feeding a crowd. Best known for great drinks as well as fresh pub style pizza, subs and broasted chicken from our scratch kitchen. Bar open 11AM-2AM daily with takeout and delivery available until 4AM.
Location
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Gallery
