Mother Clucker Shawnee

5930 Nieman Rd

Shawnee, KS 66203

Order Again

Jumbo Tenders

Solo Tender

Solo Tender

$4.50Out of stock

One Jumbo Tender served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Double Tenders

Double Tenders

$9.00Out of stock

Two Jumbo Tenders served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Triple Tenders

Triple Tenders

$13.00Out of stock

Three Jumbo Tenders served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Jumbo Wings

Solo Wing

Solo Wing

$4.00

One Jumbo Wing served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Double Wings

Double Wings

$8.00

Two Jumbo Wings served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Triple Wings

Triple Wings

$11.00

Three Jumbo Wings served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Comeback Sandwich

Comeback Sandwich

Comeback Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Toasted Bun, Chicken Breast, Slaw, Cluck Sauce and Pickles

Greens

Greens

Greens

$8.00

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cheese Blend, Housemade Ranch

Squad Pack

Large Cluck Fry

Large Cluck Fry

$26.00Out of stock

Fries, Chopped Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Cluck Sauce and Ranch Serves 3-4 people

Small Cluck Fry

Small Cluck Fry

$14.00Out of stock

Fries, Chopped Chicken Tenders, Slaw, Pickles, Cluck Sauce and Ranch Serves 1-2 people

Bucket of Tenders

Bucket of Tenders

$48.00Out of stock

12 Jumbo Tenders served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of 4 Dipping Sauces

Bucket of Wings

Bucket of Wings

$46.00

12 Jumbo Wings served with Bread, Pickles and Choice of 4 Dipping Sauces

Extras

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.00

House Seasoned Crinkle Fries with choice of dipping sauce

Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.00

House Seasoned Crinkle Fries with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Deep Fried Pickles with choice of one dipping sauce

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Classic Vinegar Slaw

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Slices of Bread

Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Extra Side of Pickles

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side of Housemade Ranch

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$0.50

Extra Side of Housemade Hot Honey

Cluck Sauce

Cluck Sauce

$0.50

Extra side of Housemande Cluck Sauce

Kids Meal

Kids Tender Combo

Kids Tender Combo

$7.00Out of stock

One Jumbo Tender, Choice of Apple Sauce or Fries and a Kids Drink

Kids Wing Combo

Kids Wing Combo

$7.00

One Jumbo Wing, Choice of Apple Sauce or Fries and a Kids Drink

Kids Soft Serve Cone

Kids Soft Serve Cone

$1.50

Kids Size Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone

Cool It Down

Classic Vanilla Shake

Classic Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Classic Vanilla Shake with Whipped Cream, Sprinkles and a Cherry

Classic Chocolate Shake

Classic Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Classic Chocolate Shake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry

Classic Oreo Shake

Classic Oreo Shake

$7.00

Classic Oreo Shake with Whipped Cream, Oreo Crumbs and a Cherry

Soft Serve Cone

Soft Serve Cone

$3.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Swirl

Capt'n Crunch Shake

Capt'n Crunch Shake

$9.00

Epic Capt'n Crunch Milkshake with Crazy Toppings

Oreo Explosion Shake

Oreo Explosion Shake

$9.00

Epic Oreo Milkshake with Crazy Toppings

S'more Madness

S'more Madness

$9.00

Epic Chocolate Milkshake with Crazy S'more Toppings

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Drinks

20 oz Soda

20 oz Soda

$2.75

CocaCola Products

32oz Soda

32oz Soda

$3.25

CocaCola Products

Kids Cup

Kids Cup

$2.00

Merch

Mother Clucker Shirt

Mother Clucker Shirt

$25.00
Mother Clucker Hat

Mother Clucker Hat

$35.00
Mother Clucker Sticker

Mother Clucker Sticker

$3.00
Hot Honey Bottle

Hot Honey Bottle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mother Clucker strives to provided you with the best experience possible as we serve up our true down-home Nashville Style Hot Chicken! IT'S TIME TO MANIFEST THE HEAT!

5930 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203

Main pic

