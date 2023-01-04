Main picView gallery

Mother Dough - Skyway 225 South 6th St (Skyway Level)

No reviews yet

225 South 6th St

Skyway Level

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

(7am-Sold Out)

Breakfast Sandwich - Vegetarian

$10.00

Crêpe du Jour

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00

Friday Feature

$14.00

Savory Croissant, Chips, and a Bread Pudding

Savory Croissant

$12.00

Petite Bites, Salads & Such

Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Served with Baguette Toast

Caesar Salad

with Parmesan Sourdough Bread

Chevre Salad

Seasonal Greens, Beets, Warm Goat Cheese Toast with Dijon Vinaigrette

Hummus & M’smen

$9.00

Lime Chips, Guacamole, & Mango/Jalapeno Pico

$11.00

with Jalapeño & Mango Pico de Gallo

Norman Salad

Apples, Camembert, Walnuts with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Pissaladiere

Salade Americaine

$14.00

Chopped Local Greens with Eggs, Bacon, Parmesan Croutons and creamy Vinaigrette

Salade Niçoise

$13.50

Served with fresh baguette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup du Jour

$7.00

with Baguette Toast

Sandwiches

Croque Monsieur

$14.00

Béchamel, Jambon, Mustard and Gruyere on Brioche

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

With a side of Sweet Pickles on Brioche

Parisian Sub

$16.00

Charcuterie & Fromage on Baguette with Dijon

Prosciutto & Butter Sandwich

$16.00

Irish Butter & Prosciutto on Baguette

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

With Arugula & Caper Cream Cheese on Baguette

Tuna Club

$12.00

With a side of Sweet Pickles on Brioche

Wagyu Butter Burger

$15.00

With a side of Sweet Pickles on Brioche

Breads

Baguette

$5.95

Brioche Hamburger Buns

$17.50

Brioche Loaf

$6.95

Challah Loaf

$6.95

Sourdough Boule

$7.50

Desserts

Apple Tatin

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Crème Brulée Tart

$6.00

Date & Almond Cigar

$5.00

Eclair

$6.00

Macaron

$2.50

Macaron, Large

$12.00

Mille Feuille

$8.00

Profiterole

$6.00

Specialty Cake

Truffle

$2.95

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Vegan Espresso Martini Cake

$13.00

Pastries & More

Croissant - Almond

$5.50

Croissant - Butter

$4.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$5.50

Giant Cookie

$3.85

Muffin

$3.85

Scone (GF)

$4.25

Coffee & Tea

Add Espresso Shot

$1.75

Add Flavor Shot

$0.75

Almond, Lavender, Praline, Dutch Chocolate, White Chocolate. Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut.

Americano

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

Café au Lait

Cappuccino

Chai Latte

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold brewed coffee, served either hot or over ice.

Cortado

Espresso

Flat White

Hot Chocolate

Iced Tea

Latte

London Fog

Macchiato

Matcha Latte

Miel

Mocha

Mother Dough Coffee Beans - 12 oz

$14.00

Open Coffee/Tea

Seasonal Latte

Tea

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Orangina

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$4.00

Catered Food

Coffee To-Go Box (serves 8)

$35.00

Half Dozen Almond Croissants

$33.00

Half Dozen Chocolate Croissants

$33.00

Half Dozen Today's Muffin

$29.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 South 6th St, Skyway Level, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

Main pic

