Mother Dough - Fireside Lounge 225 South 6th St (Lower Level)

No reviews yet

225 South 6th St

Lounge Level

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Petite Bites, Salads & Such

Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Served with Baguette Toast

Caesar Salad

with Parmesan Sourdough Bread

Chevre Salad

Seasonal Greens, Beets, Warm Goat Cheese Toast with Dijon Vinaigrette

Chicken -Side

$9.50

Hummus & M’smen

$9.00

Lime Chips, Guacamole, & Mango/Jalapeno Pico

$11.00

Salade Niçoise

$13.50

Served with fresh baguette.

Soup du Jour

$7.00

with Baguette Toast

Sandwiches

Parisian Sub

$16.00

Charcuterie & Fromage on Baguette with Dijon

Prosciutto & Butter Sandwich

$16.00

Irish Butter & Prosciutto on Baguette

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

With Arugula & Caper Cream Cheese on Baguette

Desserts

Vegan Espresso Martini Cake

$13.00

Pastries & More

Croissant - Almond

$5.50

Croissant - Butter

$4.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$5.50

Giant Cookie

$3.85

Muffin

$3.85

Scone (GF)

$4.25

Vegan Cookie

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Add Espresso Shot

$1.75

Add Flavor Shot

$0.75

Almond, Lavender, Praline, Dutch Chocolate, White Chocolate. Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut.

Americano

Espresso and hot water.

Breve

Espresso with steamed half & half, no foam.

Café au Lait

Cappuccino

One part espresso, one part steamed milk, one part foam.

Chai Latte

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold brewed coffee, served either hot or over ice.

Cortado

One part espresso, one part steamed milk.

Espresso

Flat White

Espresso with steamed heavy cream, no foam.

Hot Chocolate

Iced Tea

Latte

Espresso and steamed milk.

London Fog

Tea and steamed milk.

Macchiato

One part espresso, one part milk foam.

Matcha Latte

Miel

Mocha

Espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk.

Mother Dough Coffee Beans - 12 oz

$14.00

Open Coffee/Tea

Seasonal Latte

Tea

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Orangina

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$4.00

Wine Glasses

Dough Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

North Coast, California

Dough Chardonnay

$12.00

Sonoma & Monterey Counties, California

Dough Pinot Noir

$13.00

Oregon

Dough Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

North Coast, California.

François Montand Brut Rosé

$12.00

Veneto, Italy (187ml)

Lago Rosé

$10.00

Amarante, Portugal

Pomegranate Mimosa

$14.00

Risata Prosecco

$10.00

Wine Bottles

A To Z Pinot Noir

$44.00

Oregon

Ancient Peaks Chardonnay

$40.00

Paso Robles, California

Angeline Pinot Noir

$42.00

Russian River, California

Arani Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Chateau Saint Cosme Syrah

$46.00

Rhone, France

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

New Zealand

Crios Malbec

$38.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Fritz 'Prickly' Riesling

$36.00

Australia

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$54.00

Friuli, Italy

Marietta ‘Old Vine Red’ Field Blend

$42.00

California

McManis Petite Sirah

$38.00

California

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$46.00

Santa Lucia Highlands, California

Muga Reserva

$66.00

Rioja, Spain

Seghesio Zinfandel

$60.00

Sonoma, California

Substance Cabernet Sauv.

$42.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Talbott Vineyards 'Kali Hart' Pinot Noir

$62.00

Monterey County, California

Beer

Brew Dog Elvis Juice IPA

$9.00

12oz can | 6.5% ABV

Castle Danger North Shore Lager

$8.00

12oz can | 5.6% ABV

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$9.00

12oz can | 6.5% ABV

Dos Equis IPA

$8.00

12oz bottle | 4.2% ABV

Guinness Extra Stout

$9.00

12oz bottle | 5.6% ABV

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

12oz bottle | 0% ABV

Miller Lite

$7.00

16oz can | 4.2% ABV

NBB Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

$9.00

12oz bottle | 9% ABV

Sociable Freewheeler Dry Cider

$10.00

16oz can | 6.2% ABV

Summit EPA

$8.00

12oz bottle | 5.3% ABV

Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime Hard Seltzer

$9.00

16oz can | 4.7% ABV

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 South 6th St, Lounge Level, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Directions

