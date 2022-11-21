Mother Tucker's Pizza imageView gallery
Mother Tucker's Pizza

3 SE 20th Rd

Lamar,, MO 64759

Appetizers

Big D's Ultimate Nachos

$11.00

Combination of Pork and Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Served with Sour Cream and Jalapenos

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Breadsticks

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Chips, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Served with Sour Cream and Jalapenos

Dill Pickle Fries

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pork Nachos

$9.00

Side Oven roasted chicken

$2.00

Toasted Beef Ravioli

$8.00

Traditional Wings

$9.00

Single Topping Pizzas

Personal Pizza

$7.00

Medium Pizza

$11.00

Large Pizza

$13.00

Take & Bake Large Only

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust Medium Only

$13.00

Two Large Special

Signature Pizzas

Personal

$9.50

Medium

$15.50

Large

$18.50

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese

$8.50

layers of ham with American cheese. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.

Italian Sub

$8.50

slices of ham, salami, pepperoni and American cheese with Italian dressing. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.

Meatball Hero

$8.50

meatballs, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and marinara sauce. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.

Reuben Sandwich

$8.50

piles of corned beef on Rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.

Smoked Turkey Melt

$8.50

layers of smoked turkey with Swiss cheese. served with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes, dill pickle and chips on the side.

Extra Chips

$0.50

Something Sweet

Personal

$8.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$14.00

Cinnamon Sticks

$8.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

Breakfast Pizza

Personal

$10.00

Medium

$16.00

Large

$19.00

Alcohol

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.75

Bud Light Btl

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Shock Top Cans

$3.75

Golden Light Btl

$3.75

Seltzers

$3.75

Bucket

$17.00

Wine

$2.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location

3 SE 20th Rd, Lamar,, MO 64759

Directions

