Mother's Cafe and Carol's Kitchen Catering

Breakfast

Fried Chicken Benedict

$15.99

Mini buttermilk waffles with a fried chicken tender, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of side and maple syrup!

Trout and Eggs

$16.99

Boneless sauteed trout filet served with eggs any style and your choice of sides

Green Chile Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Eggs, cheese, and potatoes cooked with homestyle green chili, wrapped in tortilla, smothered in green chili, and topped with shredded cheese. A real belly buster!

Mom's Denver Casserole and Coffee Cake

$13.99

A homestyle and holiday favorite, this casserole is a healthy portion of Denver omelet style eggs. Served with a from scratch slice of sour cream and pecan streusel coffee cake. Substitute a vegan spinach omelet here if needed!

Steak and Eggs

$19.99

Guaranteed to satisfy. Steak and eggs cooked to your specification, pick two sides along with!

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs any style, two sides, toast. Add bacon or sausage.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.99

Brioche bread soaked in an orange vanilla custard. Served with two sides or add some sausage or bacon.

Putter's Porridge

$4.99

Overnight cooked stone ground oats with brown sugar, dried berries, and nuts

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

greek style yogurt (we also have a dairy free option!), fresh seasonal fruit and berries, gluten free granola

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$7.99

Two tacos served on flour tortilla (gf available) Seven different options, up to three options per taco, served with salsa

Belgian Waffle

$14.99

Belgian waffle, golden brown and delicious! Served with fruit and whipped cream, your choice of sides.

Lunch

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Turkey Brie Cranberry Panini

$11.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Chicken tenders and Fries, plain and simple!

Burger Your Way

$13.99

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, & blue cheese

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$11.99

served with poppy seed dressing

House Salad and Soup

$10.99

Dinner

Turkey panini with brie cheese and cranberry port sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Buffalo wings

$9.99

Nachos

$11.99

Bacon Parmesan Dates

$7.99

House Salad

$4.99

Steak and Potatoes

$24.99

Breaded Lemon Chicken

$15.99

Trout Piccata

$17.99

Tacos al Pastor

$16.99

Veggie Pesto Fettucini

$14.99

Waffle Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Oohey Gooey Bar

$5.99

Raspberry Gelato and Lemon Tuille

$7.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Dine Around Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Dine Around Pecan Crusted Trout

$6.00

Dine Around Greek Plate

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

.1480 Golf Course Road, Estes Park, CO 80517

Directions

