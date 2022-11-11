A map showing the location of Mother's Federal Hill Grille 1113 S Charles StView gallery
American
Burgers
Seafood

Mother's Federal Hill Grille 1113 S Charles St

1,368 Reviews

$$

1113 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Wings
Boneless Wings
Basket Fries

APPETIZERS ***

Basket Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.00

Blechman's Hummus Platter

$14.00

roasted garlic hummus, paprika sesame oil, naan bread, carrots, celery, cucumber, & Kalamata olives

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery

Bridge's Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

lightly floured shrimp, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla chips

Camden Crab Dip

$18.00

crabmeat, cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay, naan bread

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.00Out of stock
Classic Mussels

Classic Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

steamed with garlic, basil, white wine, tomatoes, butter, toasted bread

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

2 soft baked pretzel sticks, crab dip, cheddar jack cheese

Dematha Steak Tips

Dematha Steak Tips

$14.50

worcestershire demi glaze, onions, toast points, chipotle mayo

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

$11.00Out of stock

chipotle butter, bacon, blue cheese crumble, bread crumbs

Scunny's Quesadilla

$16.00

12" tortilla, chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa

Seared Black Pepper Tuna

Seared Black Pepper Tuna

$16.00

sliced, rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, cucumber, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo

Steak Crostini

$16.50

toast points topped with sliced filet, horseradish dijon sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, parmesan cheese

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00+

peel-n-eat shrimp, diced potatoes, onion, Old Bay

Wings

Wings

$17.00

1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

SOUPS ***

Black Bean Chili

$8.00+

seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00+

chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, basmati rice in a dark roux

Cream Of Crab

$8.00+

classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry

Maryland Crab

$7.00+

tomato-based soup loaded with veggies & crab meat

Half & Half Soup

$8.00+

half Cream, half MD

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

BOYD'S BURGERS ***

Americana

$16.50

American cheese, dill pickles, red onion, Thousand Island

Big Buh Burger

Big Buh Burger

$15.00

build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Big Mo Gaba

$16.00

applewood bacon, maple glaze, bourbon BBQ, onion rings

Cross Street Bison

$18.00

ground bison, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, mushrooms, sunny egg, horseradish mayo

Blue Cheese Blast

$16.00

melted blue cheese, crispy onions

Chessie

Chessie

$19.00

mom's crab dip, crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay

Classic Smash

$16.50

American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato

Farm House

Farm House

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg

Fully Loaded Smash

Fully Loaded Smash

$19.00

pressed with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Garlic Butter Bison

$18.00

fresh ground bison, garlic butter, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños

Great Beyond Burger

Great Beyond Burger

$17.00

plant based burger, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato

Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger

Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger

$15.00

black bean patty made with veggies, oats & spices, lettuce, tomato

Joe Grigg Patty Melt

$16.00

Swiss & American cheese, sautéed onion, Thousand Island, griddled rye

Kirk Joseph’s Backyard Burger

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Mr Muhly's Turkey

$16.00

turkey burger, smoked gouda, balsamic onion, granny smith apple, honey mustard

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

sautéed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, mushroom demi-glaze

Pat Tillman Powerhouse

Pat Tillman Powerhouse

$16.00

turkey burger, Swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Sunny Side Smash

$18.00

SANDWICHES ***

Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche

Asian Tuna Sandwich

Asian Tuna Sandwich

$19.00

Ahi tuna pan seared medium rare, avocado, teriyaki slaw, wasabi fizzle, sesame seeds on a toasted brioche bun.

Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

slow-roasted pork shoulder, crispy onions, Carolina mustard BBQ, toasted brioche

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Cubano Stack

Cubano Stack

$17.00

pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, garlic aioli, griddled country white

Fed Hill French Dip

$17.00

roast beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed onion, au jus, toasted sub roll

Fire On The Mountain

Fire On The Mountain

$17.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche

Georgia's Veggie Wrap

Georgia's Veggie Wrap

$15.00

spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, diced cucumber, red onion, feta, roasted garlic hummus, Greek vinaigrette, tortilla wrap

Jazzfest Po Boy

$18.00

fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll

Lamarvelous Cheesesteak

$17.00

chopped sirloin, provolone, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, toasted sub roll

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$16.00

a Nashville classic: sweet & sticky fried chicken with honey, cayenne, & special spices, topped with pickles, toasted brioche

Roast Turkey Blt

Roast Turkey Blt

$17.00

roasted turkey, jalapeño bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, toasted 9 grain

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

½ lb. house made shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Smokehouse Chicken

Smokehouse Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked gouda, onion straws, bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, toasted brioche

Wharf Rat Club

Wharf Rat Club

$23.00

shrimp salad, crab meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted 9 grain

Lobster Shrimp Roll

$26.00

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$18.00

SALADS ***

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$20.00

sliced steak, spinach, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$11.00

field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato

Greek Salad

$14.00

romaine, Kalamata olives, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad

Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad

$20.00

sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette

Southwest Caesar

Southwest Caesar

$18.00

chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing

The Ledge

The Ledge

$22.00

chargrilled salmon, romaine wedge, diced tomato, corn, red onion, avocado, crumbled bacon, Old Bay ranch

Turkey Spinach Avocado

Turkey Spinach Avocado

$17.00

roasted turkey, spinach, avocado, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, jalapeños, corn, cucumber, sprouts, feta, champagne vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.49

Side Garden

$6.49

Mother's Cobb

$29.00

shrimp, romaine, bacon, avocado, egg, red onion, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, champagne vinaigrette

ENTREES ***

Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp

Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp

$25.00

chili-seared chicken & shrimp, chipotle butter sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar jalapeño mashed potatoes

Cruz Bay Tacos

Cruz Bay Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, Southwest spiced rockfish, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, side of tortilla chips & salsa

Single Crab Cake

$32.00

Broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, your choice of 2 sides

FILET

$29.00

hand-cut 8 oz beef tenderloin, herb garlic butter, served with your choice of 2 sides

George Porter Jr Jambalaya

George Porter Jr Jambalaya

$22.00

chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy Creole tomato sauce, basmati rice

Mediterranean Salmon

$24.00

grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice

Surf N Turf

$40.00

8 oz filet, garlic shrimp, your choice of 2 sides

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$16.00

broccoli, peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, soy glaze, basmati rice

DESSERTS ***

Bread Pudding Beignets

$10.00

3 handmade sugar custard fritters, caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar

Floats

$6.00Out of stock

Heath Bar Brownie

$10.00

warm Heath Bar brownie topped with Pop Pop's homemade ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate & caramel sauce

Pop Pop's Homemade Ice Cream

Pop Pop's Homemade Ice Cream

$7.00+

2 scoops of Pop Pop's homemade Ice Cream, chocolate sauce, candy pieces, fresh strawberries

Waffle Sundae

$15.00
