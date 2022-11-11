Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold 969 Ritchie Hwy
56 Reviews
969 Ritchie Hwy
Arnold, MD 21012
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Boneless Wings
10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery
Wings
1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery
Blechman's Hummus Platter
roasted garlic hummus, paprika sesame oil, naan bread, carrots, celery, cucumber, & Kalamata olives
Bridge's Buffalo Shrimp
lightly floured shrimp, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery
Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla chips
Camden Crab Dip
crabmeat, cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay, naan bread
Classic Mussels
steamed with garlic, basil, white wine, tomatoes, butter, toasted bread
Crab Pretzel
2 soft baked pretzel sticks, crab dip, cheddar jack cheese
Dematha Steak Tips
worcestershire demi glaze, peppers, onions, basmati rice
Iggi's Nachos
tortilla chips, chili, cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa & sour cream
Chicken Fingers
Morgan Wooten Pork Belly
thick-cut cherrywood smoked pork belly, orange maple jalapeño glaze, fresh jalapeño, orange slices
Scunny's Quesadilla
12" tortilla, chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa
Steak Crostini
toast points topped with sliced filet, horseradish dijon sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, parmesan cheese
Steamed Shrimp
peel-n-eat shrimp, diced potatoes, onion, Old Bay
Basket Fries
Basket Sweet Fries
Basket O Rings
with chipotle mayo
Basket Tortilla Chips
Basket Potato Chips
2 Pretzel Sticks
Bread 'N' Butter
BOYD'S BURGERS
Americana
American cheese, dill pickles, red onion, Thousand Island
Big Buh Burger
build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Big Mo Gaba
cherrywood smoked pork belly, maple glaze, bourbon BBQ, onion rings
Buffalo Blue Cheese Blast
melted blue cheese, crispy onions
Chessie
mom's crab dip, crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay
Classic Smash
American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato
Farm House
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg
Fully Loaded Smash
pressed with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger
black bean patty made with veggies, oats & spices, lettuce, tomato
Joe Grigg Patty Melt
Swiss & American cheese, sautéed onion, Thousand Island, griddled rye
Kirk Joseph’s Backyard Burger
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
Mr Muhly's Turkey
turkey burger, smoked gouda, balsamic onion, granny smith apple, honey mustard
Mushroom Swiss
sautéed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, mushroom demi-glaze
Pat Tillman Powerhouse
turkey burger, Swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard
Santa Fe
Southwest spiced, jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips
Turkey Burger
SANDWICHES
Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche
Chicken Cheesesteak
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Crab Cake Sandwich
jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche
Cubano Stack
pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, garlic aioli, griddled country white
Fed Hill French Dip
roast beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed onion, au jus, toasted sub roll
Fire On The Mountain
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche
Georgia's Veggie Wrap
spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, diced cucumber, red onion, feta, roasted garlic hummus, Greek vinaigrette, tortilla wrap
Jazzfest Po Boy
fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll
Lamarvelous Cheesesteak
chopped sirloin, provolone, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, toasted sub roll
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
a Nashville classic: sweet & sticky fried chicken with honey, cayenne, & special spices, topped with pickles, toasted brioche
Roast Turkey Blt
roasted turkey, jalapeño bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, toasted 9 grain
Shrimp Salad
½ lb. house made shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche
Smokehouse Chicken
grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked gouda, onion straws, bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, toasted brioche
Wharf Rat Club
shrimp salad, crab meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted 9 grain
ENTREES
Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp
chili-seared chicken & shrimp, chipotle butter sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar jalapeño mashed potatoes
Cruz Bay Ahi Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas, Southwest spiced rockfish, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, side of tortilla chips & salsa
Double Crab Cake
two broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, your choice of 2 sides
FILET
hand-cut 8 oz beef tenderloin, herb garlic butter, served with your choice of 2 sides
Fish & Chips
Beer battered rockfish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, Old Bay fries
George Porter Jr Jambalaya
chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy Creole tomato sauce, basmati rice
Homemade Spicy Meatloaf
Classic meatloaf with a kick. gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie du jour.
Mediterranean Salmon
grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice
Single Crab Cake
broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides
Surf N Turf
8 oz filet, garlic shrimp, your choice of 2 sides
Veggie Stir Fry
broccoli, peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, soy glaze, basmati rice
Snow Crab
SOUPS
Black Bean Chili
seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, basmati rice in a dark roux
Cream Of Crab
classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry
Maryland Crab
tomato-based soup loaded with veggies & crab meat
Half & Half Soup
half Cream, half MD
SALADS
Black & Blue
sliced steak, spinach, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
LG Garden Salad
field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato
Greek Salad
romaine, Kalamata olives, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Lobster Cobb Salad
shrimp, romaine, bacon, avocado, egg, red onion, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad
sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette
Southwest Caesar
chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing
The Ledge
chargrilled salmon, romaine wedge, diced tomato, corn, red onion, avocado, crumbled bacon, Old Bay ranch
Turkey Spinach Avocado
roasted turkey, spinach, avocado, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, jalapeños, corn, cucumber, sprouts, feta, champagne vinaigrette
Side Caesar
Side Garden
KIDS
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Nuggets
Grilled Cheese
Kiddie Burger
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Pasta
Kids Tenders
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Sides
Kids Soda
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids 1 Scoop
Kids 2 Scoop
Kids Steak Tips
Kids Sundae
Kids Fish
Kids Apple Slices
DESSERTS
Bread Pudding Beignets
3 handmade sugar custard fritters, caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar
Floats
Heath Bar Brownie
warm Heath Bar brownie topped with Pop Pop's homemade ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate & caramel sauce
Pop Pop's Homemade Ice Cream
Pop Pop's homemade Ice Cream in a variety of flavors. You can add whipped cream, chocolate sauce, candy pieces, or fresh strawberries
Pop Pop's Sundae
choice of Creamsicle or Root Beer served with Pop Pop's homemade ice cream
SIDES
Side Veggie
Side Plain Mashed
Side Garlic Mashed
Side Loaded Mashed
Side Jalapeno Cheddar Mashed
Side Mac n Chz
Side Coleslaw
Basket Fries
Basket Sweet Fries
Basket O Rings
with chipotle mayo
Basket Tortilla Chips
Basket Potato Chips
Side Caesar
Side Garden
Side of Rice
XTRA CONDIMENTS
Add Bread Sticks
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese Dress
Side Cheese Sauce
Add Pretzel Bites
Extra Naan
Side 2oz Cole Slaw
Side Au Jus
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side BBQ
Side Black Beans
Side Bleu Cheese Crumb
Side Butter
Side Cajun Remoulade
Side Carrots
Side Celery
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Cocktail
Side Corn
Side Cream Cheese
Side Crispy Onions
Side Crouton
Side Cucumber
Side Dressing
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Gravy
Side Guacamole
Side Honey Mustard
Side Horse Mayo
Side Horseradish
Side Hots
Side Hummus
Side Jalapenos
Side Ketchup
Side Lettuce
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Old Bay
Side Olives
Side Pesto
Side Pickle
Side Pico
Side Raw Onion
Side Roasted Red Pepper
Side Salsa
Side Sauteed Peppers
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Sautéed Onion
Side Shiitake Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Sprouts
Side Tartar
Side Tomato
Side Vinegar
Side Wasabi Mayo
Side Whipped Cream
Side Wing Sauce
1 Quart Ranch
1 Quart Blue Cheese
1 Quart Honey Mustard
1 Quart Old Bay Ranch
Side Old Bay Ranch
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
A Place you can feel at home!
