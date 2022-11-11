  • Home
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold imageView gallery

Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold 969 Ritchie Hwy

56 Reviews

969 Ritchie Hwy

Arnold, MD 21012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wings
Boneless Wings
Big Buh Burger

Carryout/Delivery Bev

Can Pepsi

$2.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Can Root Beer

$2.50

Can Sierra Mist

$2.50

Can Ginger Ale

$2.50

Can Brisk

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50Out of stock

Can Orange Soda

$2.50

APPETIZERS

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 breaded boneless, blue cheese, celery

Wings

$16.00

1 LB traditional, blue cheese, celery

Blechman's Hummus Platter

$13.99

roasted garlic hummus, paprika sesame oil, naan bread, carrots, celery, cucumber, & Kalamata olives

Bridge's Buffalo Shrimp

$14.49

lightly floured shrimp, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

shredded chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla chips

Camden Crab Dip

$16.99

crabmeat, cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay, naan bread

Classic Mussels

$13.99

steamed with garlic, basil, white wine, tomatoes, butter, toasted bread

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

2 soft baked pretzel sticks, crab dip, cheddar jack cheese

Dematha Steak Tips

$14.49

worcestershire demi glaze, peppers, onions, basmati rice

Iggi's Nachos

$15.99

tortilla chips, chili, cheese sauce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa & sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Morgan Wooten Pork Belly

$13.99

thick-cut cherrywood smoked pork belly, orange maple jalapeño glaze, fresh jalapeño, orange slices

Scunny's Quesadilla

$16.99

12" tortilla, chicken, sautéed onions & peppers, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa

Steak Crostini

$15.50

toast points topped with sliced filet, horseradish dijon sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeños, parmesan cheese

Steamed Shrimp

$14.99

peel-n-eat shrimp, diced potatoes, onion, Old Bay

Basket Fries

$6.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.50

Basket O Rings

$8.99

with chipotle mayo

Basket Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Basket Potato Chips

$4.99

2 Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Bread 'N' Butter

$2.00

BOYD'S BURGERS

Americana

$16.49

American cheese, dill pickles, red onion, Thousand Island

Big Buh Burger

$14.99

build your own burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Big Mo Gaba

$17.99

cherrywood smoked pork belly, maple glaze, bourbon BBQ, onion rings

Buffalo Blue Cheese Blast

$15.99

melted blue cheese, crispy onions

Chessie

$18.99

mom's crab dip, crab meat, cheddar jack cheese, Old Bay

Classic Smash

$16.49

American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato

Farm House

$17.99

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg

Fully Loaded Smash

$18.99

pressed with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Jerry Garcia Veggie Burger

$14.99

black bean patty made with veggies, oats & spices, lettuce, tomato

Joe Grigg Patty Melt

$15.99

Swiss & American cheese, sautéed onion, Thousand Island, griddled rye

Kirk Joseph’s Backyard Burger

$16.99

applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, BBQ sauce

Mr Muhly's Turkey

$15.99

turkey burger, smoked gouda, balsamic onion, granny smith apple, honey mustard

Mushroom Swiss

$15.99

sautéed mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, mushroom demi-glaze

Pat Tillman Powerhouse

$15.99

turkey burger, Swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Santa Fe

$17.99

Southwest spiced, jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips

Turkey Burger

$13.99

SANDWICHES

Baltimore’s Best Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing, toasted brioche

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.99

blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.99

jumbo lump crab, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, toasted brioche

Cubano Stack

$16.99

pulled pork, Canadian bacon, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, garlic aioli, griddled country white

Fed Hill French Dip

$15.99

roast beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed onion, au jus, toasted sub roll

Fire On The Mountain

$16.99

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, avocado, pesto, toasted brioche

Georgia's Veggie Wrap

$14.99

spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, diced cucumber, red onion, feta, roasted garlic hummus, Greek vinaigrette, tortilla wrap

Jazzfest Po Boy

$17.99

fried shrimp or rockfish, lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, toasted sub roll

Lamarvelous Cheesesteak

$16.99

chopped sirloin, provolone, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, toasted sub roll

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$15.99

a Nashville classic: sweet & sticky fried chicken with honey, cayenne, & special spices, topped with pickles, toasted brioche

Roast Turkey Blt

$16.99

roasted turkey, jalapeño bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo, toasted 9 grain

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

½ lb. house made shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Smokehouse Chicken

$16.99

grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, smoked gouda, onion straws, bourbon bacon BBQ sauce, toasted brioche

Wharf Rat Club

$21.99

shrimp salad, crab meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted 9 grain

ENTREES

Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp

$25.99

chili-seared chicken & shrimp, chipotle butter sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar jalapeño mashed potatoes

Cruz Bay Ahi Tacos

$16.99

3 soft flour tortillas, Southwest spiced rockfish, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, side of tortilla chips & salsa

Double Crab Cake

$46.00

two broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, your choice of 2 sides

FILET

$29.99

hand-cut 8 oz beef tenderloin, herb garlic butter, served with your choice of 2 sides

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Beer battered rockfish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, Old Bay fries

George Porter Jr Jambalaya

$22.99

chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, spicy Creole tomato sauce, basmati rice

Homemade Spicy Meatloaf

$18.99

Classic meatloaf with a kick. gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie du jour.

Mediterranean Salmon

$24.99

grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber, spinach, olives, onion, feta, balsamic glaze, basmati rice

Single Crab Cake

broiled jumbo lump crab cake, your choice of 2 sides

Surf N Turf

$39.99

8 oz filet, garlic shrimp, your choice of 2 sides

Veggie Stir Fry

$15.99

broccoli, peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms, soy glaze, basmati rice

Snow Crab

$35.00

SOUPS

Black Bean Chili

$5.99

seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.99

chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, basmati rice in a dark roux

Cream Of Crab

$7.99

classic MD recipe: jumbo lump crab, hint of sherry

Maryland Crab

$6.99

tomato-based soup loaded with veggies & crab meat

Half & Half Soup

$7.99

half Cream, half MD

SALADS

Black & Blue

$19.99

sliced steak, spinach, diced tomato, bacon, red onion, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.99

romaine, homemade garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

LG Garden Salad

$10.99

field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato

Greek Salad

$13.99

romaine, Kalamata olives, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Lobster Cobb Salad

$26.99

shrimp, romaine, bacon, avocado, egg, red onion, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Seared Black Pepper Tuna Salad

$19.99

sliced rare ahi tuna with black pepper crust, mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, shiitake mushroom salsa, wasabi mayo, soy vinaigrette

Southwest Caesar

$17.99

chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing

The Ledge

$24.00

chargrilled salmon, romaine wedge, diced tomato, corn, red onion, avocado, crumbled bacon, Old Bay ranch

Turkey Spinach Avocado

$16.99

roasted turkey, spinach, avocado, diced tomato, red onion, black beans, jalapeños, corn, cucumber, sprouts, feta, champagne vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Garden

$5.99

KIDS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kiddie Burger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$9.99

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids Sides

Kids Soda

$1.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids 1 Scoop

$2.00

Kids 2 Scoop

$3.00

Kids Steak Tips

$11.99

Kids Sundae

$5.99

Kids Fish

$11.99

Kids Apple Slices

$3.99

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding Beignets

$9.99

3 handmade sugar custard fritters, caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar

Floats

$5.99

Heath Bar Brownie

$8.99

warm Heath Bar brownie topped with Pop Pop's homemade ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate & caramel sauce

Pop Pop's Homemade Ice Cream

$1.00

Pop Pop's homemade Ice Cream in a variety of flavors. You can add whipped cream, chocolate sauce, candy pieces, or fresh strawberries

Pop Pop's Sundae

$10.99

choice of Creamsicle or Root Beer served with Pop Pop's homemade ice cream

SIDES

Side Veggie

$3.50

Side Plain Mashed

$3.50

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Side Loaded Mashed

$3.50

Side Jalapeno Cheddar Mashed

$3.50

Side Mac n Chz

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Basket Fries

$6.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$8.50

Basket O Rings

$8.99

with chipotle mayo

Basket Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Basket Potato Chips

$4.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Side Garden

$5.99

Side of Rice

$3.00

XTRA CONDIMENTS

Add Bread Sticks

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dress

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Add Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Extra Naan

$0.50

Side 2oz Cole Slaw

$0.75

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Black Beans

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Crumb

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

Side Carrots

$0.75

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Corn

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Crispy Onions

$1.50

Side Crouton

$0.50

Side Cucumber

$0.75

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horse Mayo

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Hots

$0.50

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Lettuce

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Old Bay

Side Olives

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Pickle

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Raw Onion

Side Roasted Red Pepper

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sauteed Peppers

$0.50

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Sautéed Onion

Side Shiitake Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sprouts

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Tomato

Side Vinegar

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Side Whipped Cream

Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

1 Quart Ranch

$9.99

1 Quart Blue Cheese

$9.99

1 Quart Honey Mustard

$9.99

1 Quart Old Bay Ranch

$9.99

Side Old Bay Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Place you can feel at home!

Location

969 Ritchie Hwy, Arnold, MD 21012

Directions

Gallery
Mother's Peninsula Grille - Arnold image

