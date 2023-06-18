Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Mother & Sons Trattoria

441 Reviews

$$

107 West Chapel Hill Street

Durham, NC 27701

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Partners Matt Kelly and Josh “Skinny” DeCarolis are proud to offer Mothers & Sons, a trattoria in downtown Durham featuring regional Italian food with seasonal sensibility. DeCarolis introduces the first restaurant in the South to focus on fatta a mano—handmade pasta.

107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701

