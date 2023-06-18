Italian
Mother & Sons Trattoria
441 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
Partners Matt Kelly and Josh “Skinny” DeCarolis are proud to offer Mothers & Sons, a trattoria in downtown Durham featuring regional Italian food with seasonal sensibility. DeCarolis introduces the first restaurant in the South to focus on fatta a mano—handmade pasta.
107 West Chapel Hill Street, Durham, NC 27701
