Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mother's Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2810 Philadelphia Avenue

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Let's get this fiesta started!
CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

Spicy house salsa served with warm corn tortilla chips (GF) (V)

QUESO DIP

QUESO DIP

$9.95

Three cheeses melted slowly and blended with both mild and spicy peppers, herbs, tomato, and custom-blended spices create this rich and irresistible cheese dip. Served with house fried chips and tangy salsa. (GF)

QUESO CON CHORIZO

QUESO CON CHORIZO

$13.95

Top your three pepper queso dip with our special spicy chorizo blend and scoop with warm chips & tangy salsa. (GF)

GUACAMOLE APPETIZER

GUACAMOLE APPETIZER

$12.95

No filler here. For over a decade, the abuelo of the Mother’s Cantina crew, Don Dario, has carefully blended our small batches of fresh herbs, lime, salt, and ripe avocado. Garnished with diced tomato, served with & house fried chips and tangy salsa. (GF)

GRILLED QUESADILLA

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$10.95

Mother's house pressed flour tortillas stuffed with house blended cheeses, mild chile sauce, cilantro, and diced jalapeno and then flame grilled on the plancha. Customize this large ten inch quesadilla by adding pulled chicken, Tex-Mex ground beef, chipotle ) ia black or pinto bean, spicy chorizo, sauteed spinach, grilled veggies, or chipotle grilled portabella.

MARYLAND CRAB QUESADILLA

MARYLAND CRAB QUESADILLA

$19.00

Mother’s flour tortillas layered with sweet lump Maryland crab, tangy corn salsa, smoked gouda & jack cheeses, and a dash of Old Bay. Served with sides of guacamole and pico de gallo.

MOTHER'S CANTINA NACHOS

MOTHER'S CANTINA NACHOS

$11.95

Hand topped chips with house cheese blend, diced jalapenos and cilantro, topped with local lettuce, tangy pico de gallo, and sour cream. (GF) Add pulled chicken, Tex-Mex ground beef, chipotle black or pinto bean, spicy chorizo,grilled veggies, or chipotle grilled portabella.

NACHO MOTHER'S FRIES

NACHO MOTHER'S FRIES

$10.00

A pound of hand-cut boardwalk style fries smothered in queso cheese sauce, tangy pico de gallo, and spicy ranch. *Add spicy chorizo, barbacoa beef, chipotle black or pinto bean, pulled chicken, sauteed spinach, grilled veggies, or chipotle grilled portabella.

SANTA FE ROLLS

SANTA FE ROLLS

$9.75

House pressed tortillas rolled with flame-grilled, chopped chicken breast, Santa-Fe veggies, rich melted cheeses, & fresh herbs and spices.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

One pound of fresh cut wings served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Tossed with mild, hot, BBQ, or our locally famous Garlic Parmesan sauce. (GF)

JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$10.00

Fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with cream cheese & herbs, coated in crispy Japanese breadcrumb, flash fried, and served with spicy ranch dipping sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$9.50

Hand-cut chicken tenders, breaded and fried, served with a pint of hand cut fries and ketchup.

Tacos

Choose a soft flour, soft corn, or fried corn tortilla. All Mother's Cantina tortillas are prepared in our 28th street bakery. The only 100% house made corn and flour tortilla bakery on the shore!
DOUBLE DECKER TACO

DOUBLE DECKER TACO

$7.15

A Mother's Cantina flour tortilla wrapped around a fried shell, overstuffed, and smothered in creamy queso. This one hits all the tastebuds! Layered with lettuce, your filling, and pico de gallo, and topped with even more queso dip.

SINGLE TACO

SINGLE TACO

$5.50

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, local lettuce, and tangy pico de gallo.

QUESO TACO

QUESO TACO

$5.50

Choose your single taco smothered in creamy three pepper queso dip.

THREE TACO MEAL

THREE TACO MEAL

$20.96

Three single tacos on house pressed flour, soft corn, or fried corn shell. Topped with local chopped lettuce, cheddar jack cheeses. and tangy pico de gallo. Served with chipotle black beans or pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Fajitas

Large portions of your fajitas of choice, served over grilled onions and peppers. Each fajita is served with fresh homemade corn or flour tortillas from our in-house tortilla bakery, chopped local lettuce, fresh shredded cheddar-jack, tangy pico de gallo, sour cream, and chips & salsa.
Combo Surf & Turf Fajita

Combo Surf & Turf Fajita

$34.96

Flame Grilled Steak, Chicken, or Portabellas with Seared Tuna or Grilled Shrimp over grilled onion and pepper.

Combo Steak and Chicken Fajita

Combo Steak and Chicken Fajita

$33.89

Hand-cut, local chicken breast and thin sliced steak flame grilled with house rub

Sizzling Steak Fajita

Sizzling Steak Fajita

$29.95

8oz tender flame-grilled steak, sliced thin.

Flame-Grilled Chicken Fajita

Flame-Grilled Chicken Fajita

$25.95

Hand-cut, local chicken breast flame grilled with house rub.

Portabella Fajita

Portabella Fajita

$22.95

Generous portion of sliced portabellas seasoned with our house, chipotle spice and grilled on the plancha.

Steamed Shrimp Fajita

Steamed Shrimp Fajita

$29.95

Chipotle spiced shrimp are steamed with fresh lime on the plancha. Perfect for light tacos.

Seared Tuna Fajita

Seared Tuna Fajita

$29.96

Cpt. Kerry pulls ahi tuna right into the harbor of West Ocean City. This fresh tuna steak is generously seasoned, seared, and sliced thin.

Tex-Mex Entrees

Tex-Mex Entrees are large plates of your favorite meals including sides of Spanish rice and fresh steamed beans.
HOUSE ENCHILADAS

HOUSE ENCHILADAS

$19.89

Choose your two favorite enchiladas - cheese, pulled chicken, Tex-Mex ground beef, chipotle black or pinto bean, spicy chorizo, sauteed spinach, grilled veggies, or chipotle portabella. Stuffed and smothered in chile sauce and house cheeses.

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMICHANGA

$24.00

Choose spicy slow roasted chorizo sausage (house favorite!!), Tex-Mex ground beef or roasted pulled chicken smothered in shipotle black beans and creamy cheese sauce, rolled in a house made flour tortilla, and deep fried to perfection.

RELLENOS

RELLENOS

$17.00

Savory, flame roasted poblano peppers stuffed with tangy goat cheese, then battered, deep fried, and garnished with roasted red pepper puree. Choose cheese OR chorizo rellenos, OR one of each.

THREE TACO MEAL

THREE TACO MEAL

$20.96

Three single tacos on house pressed flour, soft corn, or fried corn shell. Topped with local chopped lettuce, cheddar jack cheeses. and tangy pico de gallo. Served with chipotle black beans or pinto beans and Spanish rice.

QUESO BLACK BEAN BURRITO

QUESO BLACK BEAN BURRITO

$23.96

Choose your filling, combined with black beans, queso dip, and rice, wrapped in a tomato tortilla, grilled, smothered in more queso dip, and topped with tangy pico de gallo.

FAJITA BURRITO

FAJITA BURRITO

$28.96

Flame grilled chicken or steak with rice, beans, thick cheese sauce, sand grilled veggies wrapped in a house made chipotle tortilla, grilled, and topped with pico de gallo.

INFERNO BURRITO

INFERNO BURRITO

$20.50

Serious heat lovers only! Choose your filling with spiced beans, rice, cheeses, and jalapeno wrapped in a house made chipotle tortilla and served with our secret house inferno sauce that lights this burrito up!

MOTHER'S BURRITO

MOTHER'S BURRITO

$19.50

Choose your filling, combined with chile sauce, beans, rice, and cheeses, fresh herbs and your filling of choice, wrapped in a house made flour tortilla, grilled, and topped with pico de gallo.

Soup & Salad

Perfect additions or enjoy a Taco Salad as a meal!
TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$16.50

Mother's Cantina's fresh pressed and fried tortilla bowl is layered with your filling of choice, black or pinto beans, melted cheddar-jack cheese, local chopped lettuce, topped with tangy pico de gallo and sour cream. Choose your filling: Roasted pulled chicken, Tex-Mex ground beef, spicy chorizo, sauteed spinach, grilled veggies, or portabella mushrooms

KICKIN' CRAB CHOWDER

KICKIN' CRAB CHOWDER

$15.00

Sweet Maryland lump crab in a spicy cream chowder of local sweet corn and peppers. The most irresistible cream of crab soup in OC! (GF)

MOTHER'S AWARD WINNING CHILI BOWL

MOTHER'S AWARD WINNING CHILI BOWL

$12.95

Traditional Texas style beef chili. Savory, addictively sweet, and on the spicy side. Topped with cheese, baked, & served with chips. (GF)

Kid's Menu

Choose favorite meals for the kids!
KIDS TENDERS AND FRIES

KIDS TENDERS AND FRIES

$8.50

Hand-cut chicken tenders, breaded and fried, served with a pint of hand cut fries and ketchup.

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.00

A pint of hand cut boardwalk style fries with ketchup.

MAC & CHEESE BITES

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$8.95

Fried bites of delicious mac and cheese served with a pint of fries and ketchup.

KID DILLA

KID DILLA

$6.00

Mother's Cantina scratch made flour tortillas layered with cheese and lightly grilled. Add $2 to add veggies, beef, or chicken.

Sides

Add delicious sides to your favorite meals.

2oz QUESO DIP

$2.25

2oz portion of queso dip. Perfect added flavor for a couple tacos or fries!

2oz GUACAMOLE

$3.75

2oz small batch blended guacamole, perfect addition to a couple tacos or added to fajitas!

BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$3.50

Chipotle simmered black beans are addictive and a great addition to fajitas.

PINTO BEANS

PINTO BEANS

$3.50

Ancho chile and poblano simmered pinto beans are a great addition to fajitas.

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$3.00

Add a side of fresh chopped, tangy tomato salsa

SPANISH RICE

SPANISH RICE

$3.50

Stewed rice with tomatoes and Mexican spices makes a great addition to fajitas.

CHIPS AND SALSA

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

Spicy house salsa served with warm corn tortilla chips (GF) (V)

CORN SALSA

CORN SALSA

$3.50

Fresh local corn salad dressed with fresh cilantro, jalapeno, and tangy honey vinaigrette.

Three Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Three chipotle lime spiced shrimp perfectly grilled on the plancha!

White Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Our house-made creamy white cheese sauce is a delicious addition to any meal!

Sauces & Extras

Inferno? Magic? Our sauces are house made or carefully curated and perfect for your favorite dishes!

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lizano Sauce

$0.75

Magic Sauce

$0.75

Inferno Sauce

$1.00

Single Tortilla

$0.50

small side Enchilada Sauce

$0.75

small side Jalapenos

$0.50

small side Cilantro

$0.50

small side Chopped Onion

$0.75

Lime Wedges

$0.75

small side Cheese

$0.75

Mango Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Flour Tortilla Pack

Flour Tortilla Pack

$5.99

All Mother's Cantina tortillas are house-made right here at Mother's Cantina in our Tortilla Bakery, our Tortilleria. Each pack is lovingly created and sealed by our tortilla bakers. Reheat by preheating a griddle or sauté pan on medium heat and heating each side for approximately 30 seconds. Enjoy!!

Corn Tortilla Pack

Corn Tortilla Pack

$5.99

All Mother's Cantina tortillas are house-made right here at Mother's Cantina in our Tortilla Bakery, our Tortilleria. Each pack is lovingly created and sealed by our tortilla bakers. Reheat by preheating a griddle or sauté pan on medium heat and heating each side for approximately 30 seconds. Enjoy!!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Mother's Cantina offers a classic Tex-Mex menu with chef inspired specials, fresh tortillas made in house, the best margaritas in Ocean City Maryland, and a festive atmosphere till 2am. Join the fiesta with the best vibes and Mexican menu in Ocean City, Maryland!

Website

Location

2810 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coins Pub & Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 761
2820 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Happy Jack Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
2504 N Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
OC Wasabi
orange starNo Reviews
3316 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
orange star4.3 • 615
1601 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 170
1513 ATLANTIC AVE OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston