Mother's Cantina
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Mother's Cantina offers a classic Tex-Mex menu with chef inspired specials, fresh tortillas made in house, the best margaritas in Ocean City Maryland, and a festive atmosphere till 2am. Join the fiesta with the best vibes and Mexican menu in Ocean City, Maryland!
2810 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842
