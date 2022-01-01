Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Mothership Coffee Roasters Downtown
147 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mothership is a Las Vegas based coffee roasting company. Our downtown cafe offer a good selection of coffee drinks and yummy pastries that come fresh from our bakery every morning. Plenty of seating and a great outdoor area to hangout in. 725-735-4539
1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
