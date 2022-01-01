Mothership Coffee Roasters imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Mothership Coffee Roasters Downtown

147 Reviews

$$

1028 Fremont St

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Popular Items

Americano

DRINKS

Classic Latte

$4.75

Bourbon Vanilla

$5.75

Hazelnut

$5.75

Maple Cardamom (Seasonal)

$5.75

Dark Mocha

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Lavender

$5.75

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Orange Mocha Latte

$5.75

Orange Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Blueberry Matcha

$5.75

Strawberry Rose Matcha (Seasonal)

$5.75

MUD/WTR

Pumpkin Spice (Seasonal)

$5.75

Lavander Matcha

$5.75

Strawberry Matcha

$5.75Out of stock

Sm Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Lg Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Sm Sweet Cold Brew Latte

$6.50

Lg Sweet Cold Brew Latte

$7.50

Hot Assam Black Tea

$3.75

Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.50

Hot South Pacific Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

London Fog

$4.50

Large Iced Assam Black Tea

$4.50

Small Iced Assam Black Tea

$3.75

Large Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Small Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

LG Iced Matcha Tea

$5.00

Small Iced Matcha Tea

$4.50

Large Iced South Pacific Tea

$4.50

Small Iced South Pacific Tea

$3.75

Tea Refill

$0.92

Espresso

$3.50

Classic Macchiato (3oz)

$3.75

Cortado

$4.25

Flat White

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Pour Over

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk (Kids)

$2.00

Choco Milk

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz only)

$2.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Steamer

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.50

Liquid Death Flat Water

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Mango

$3.50

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50

Liquid Death Berry

$3.50

Ghost Energy Drink

$4.00

Brew DR Kombucha

$4.50

Cup of Ice/Water

$0.50

MS Retail

Ballast

$16.00

Peru

$16.00

Mexico

$16.00

Guatemala

$16.00

Decaf

$16.00

Supernova

$16.00

Fireside

$16.00

Ethiopia - Shefina

$18.00

Ethiopia - Solomo - Anaerobic

$18.00

Burundi

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00

96 Oz Coffee Container

$15.95

Large EMPTY Growler

$10.00

Large FILL Nitro

$15.00

WASTED DECAF

WASTED BALLAST

WASTED ETHIOPIA

WASTED MEXICO

WASTED GUATEMALA

WASTED PERU

WASTED RWANDA

WASTED COLOMBIA

Chicken

$12.99

Beef

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mothership is a Las Vegas based coffee roasting company. Our downtown cafe offer a good selection of coffee drinks and yummy pastries that come fresh from our bakery every morning. Plenty of seating and a great outdoor area to hangout in. 725-735-4539

Website

Location

1028 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Mothership Coffee Roasters image

