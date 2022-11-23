Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Ramen

moto-i

1,932 Reviews

$$

2940 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Popular Items

CLASSIC RAMEN
TWO STEAMED BUNS
THAI FRIED RICE

STEAMED BUNS

TWO STEAMED BUNS

$10.00

SELECT TWO BUN OPTIONS

BENNY BUNS

$11.00

panko fried poached egg, candied miso bacon, scallion, chili powder, miso bearnaise

SMALL PLATES

IDAHO FRIES

IDAHO FRIES

$10.00

hand cut idaho fries, scallion, togarashi, side of katsu dipping sauce and miso bearnaise

RANGOON

RANGOON

$10.50

bacon, shishito pepper, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce. Made in-house and available until we sell out.

PORK BELLY BITE

PORK BELLY BITE

$8.50Out of stock

crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce

MAITAKE GYOZA

MAITAKE GYOZA

$8.00Out of stock

Five maitake mushroom japanese dumplings. Made in-house and available until we sell out.

JFC

JFC

$10.00Out of stock

japanese fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, kecap manis, togarashi, scallion

CHICKEN KARAAGE

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$7.00

crispy fried chicken thighs, karashi dipping sauce

OKONOMIYAKI

OKONOMIYAKI

$10.00

bacon and cabbage pancake, qp mayo, katsu, bonito

LETTUCE WRAPS

LETTUCE WRAPS

$7.00

bibb lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion, mint, sweet chili sauce. prepared vegan.

VEGGIES & SALAD

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$7.00

mesclun, roasted beets, candied wasabi, radish, spicy peanuts, miso vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

wasabi honey fried sprouts, radish, spicy peanuts, scallion, qp mayo, togarashi

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

olive oil, sea salt

GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$6.00

mesclun, cucumber, carrot, radish, carrot ginger vinaigrette

KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$3.00

house-made vegan kimchi

PICKLE JAR

PICKLE JAR

$5.00

house-made assorted pickled vegetables

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$7.00

seasonal peppers, mostly mild. served with a lemon wedge

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00

side of white rice

RAMEN

CLASSIC RAMEN

$17.00

This is a note

MAITAKE RAMEN

$15.00

MUSHROOM RAMEN

$15.00

ABURA RAMEN

$14.50

CURRY RAMEN

$16.00

NOODLES & RICE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$15.00

garlic, ginger, onion, red pepper, scallion, bean sprout, lime leaf, drunken noodle sauce, sesame seeds and thai chilis. Includes your choice of protein.

YAKIUDON

YAKIUDON

$15.00

udon noodles, pork fat, carrot, cabbage, scallion, ginger, garlic, bean sprout, chili flake, bonito served with your choice of protein

THAI FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$11.50

egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce add protein | 2 add shrimp | 3

BIBIMBAP

BIBIMBAP

$14.00

moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg

HOUSE-BREWED SAKE

BOTTLE 50/60 JUNMAI GINJO

$35.00

light and crisp sake boasts citrus herb flavors. notes of kiwi & starfruit on the nose. 720ml

BOTTLE ANOTHER DALLIANCE

$35.00Out of stock

delicate aromas of orange blossom, flavors of apricot & pear. 720ml

BOTTLE NIGORI NAMA

$30.00

loosely pressed with hints of cocoa on the nose and notes of persimmon. junmai grade with a bright and robust finish. 720ml

BOTTLE OMACHI TOKUBETSU

$35.00

hints of vanilla & green apple on the nose with tropical undertones, we're excited to be the first north american brewery to use this ancient rice strain. 720ml

BOTTLE SIRIMIRI

$45.00

lively & effervescent, flavors of lemongrass, citron, and golden raspberries with a hint of umami.

NON-ALCOHOLIC

SPRECHER ROOT BEER

SPRECHER ROOT BEER

$3.50
SANPELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

SANPELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$2.50Out of stock

EMPLOYEE RELIEF FUND

100% of donations are divided evenly amongst all hourly employees. Thank you for your kindness!

$1

$1.00

Help support our employees that have been affected by the recent closure of dine-in guests at moto-i by making a donation to our Employee Relief Fund. Thank you for your kindness!

$5

$5.00

Help support our employees that have been affected by the recent closure of dine-in guests at moto-i by making a donation to our Employee Relief Fund. Thank you for your kindness!

$15

$15.00

Help support our employees that have been affected by the recent closure of dine-in guests at moto-i by making a donation to our Employee Relief Fund. Thank you for your kindness!

$25

$25.00

Help support our employees that have been affected by the recent closure of dine-in guests at moto-i by making a donation to our Employee Relief Fund. Thank you for your kindness!

$50

$50.00

Help support our employees that have been affected by the recent closure of dine-in guests at moto-i by making a donation to our Employee Relief Fund. Thank you for your kindness!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Local Ramen & Sake House

Website

Location

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
moto-i image
moto-i image
moto-i image

