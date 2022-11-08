moto imoto
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
moto imoto is a beautiful blend of “East meets West” chef driven, farm fresh, Pan-Asian culinary experience that will delight the taste palette of all family members alike. Our chef-driven Asian inspired menu will offer shareable plates, fresh farm-to-fork ingredients, that allow our chefs to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience.
Location
181 S First Street, St Charles, IL 60174
