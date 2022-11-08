Restaurant header imageView gallery

moto imoto

review star

No reviews yet

181 S First Street

St Charles, IL 60174

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Potstickers
Pad Thai

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Sushi Rice | Avocado

California Roll

$11.00

Snow Crab | Cucumber | Avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon | Avocado | Cream Cheese

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Bigeye Tuna | Pickled Jalapeños | Dynamite Sauce

Salmon Crunch Roll

$10.00

Salmon | Avocado | Cucumber | Tempura Crumbs

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$11.00

Sweet Potato | Asian Pear | Avocado | Red Pepper Purée

Veggie "Q"

$11.00

Signature Rolls

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura | Unagi | Jalapeños | Avocado | Unagi Sauce | Tempura Crunch

Fire Dragon

$18.00

moto imoto Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli

Futo Maki Roll

$18.00

Tuna | Hamachi | Cilantro | Cucumber | Avocado | Jalapeños | Chili Oil | Soy Paper Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

King Roll

$17.00

Spicy-Baked Snow Crab | Mango | Avocado | Tempura Crunch | Crispy Onions Mango Sauce | Soy Paper

Scorpion Roll

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Snow Crab | Tuna | Salmon | Hamachi | Ebi | Asparagus | Avocado | Sesame Seeds

Hamachi Jalapano

$13.00

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

Spicy Snow Crab | Shrimp | Cucumber | Avocado | Spicy Mayo | Tempura Crunch

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Sunset Roll

$18.00

Tuna | Walu | Spring Mix | Cucumber | Asparagus | Mango | Thai Basil | Sesame Ponzu | Soy Paper

Spicy Cracker Roll

$22.00Out of stock

Kandy Kane Roll

$23.00

Lobster | Tuna | Walu | Grilled Pineapple | Avocado | Chili Ponzu

Seafood Lovers Roll

$18.00

Tiger Roll

$18.00

Waygu Roll

$30.00Out of stock

Nigiri or Sashimi

Nigiri

$8.00

Sashimi

$14.00

Asian Street Food

Potstickers

$8.00

Hand-Crafted Pork Dumplings | Vegetables | Green Onion | Potsticker Sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Coconut Milk | Thai Basil | Fresno Chili | Pineapple Chili Sauce

Tempura Zucchini

$10.00

Tempura-Fried Zucchini | Dynamite Sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy Tempura Shrimp | Smoky Dynamite Sauce

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed | Sea Salt

Tuna Tower

$18.00

Ahi Tuna | Avocado | Spicy Snow Crab | Sushi Rice | Crispy Wontons | Asian Vinaigrette

Crab Wontons

$9.00

Pork Belly Buns

$13.00

Curry Miso Cauliflower

$10.00

Shrimp + Shishito Pepper's

$13.00

Crispy Eggplant Buns

$14.00

Korean Chicken Bun's

$15.00

Asian Street Corn

$10.00

Lumpia Egg Rolls

$10.00

Crispy Japanese Eggplant Bun's

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Wing's

$15.00Out of stock

Walu Ceviche

$22.00

Waygu Tataki

$20.00Out of stock

Greens + Soups

Lobster Curry Soup

$14.00

Fresh Lobster | Lemongrass | Curry | Rice

Thai Noodle Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled Filet | Mango | Peanuts | Basil | Cilantro | Mint | Napa Cabbage | Ginger | Coconut Tomatoes | Sesame Seeds

Miso Salmon Salad

$18.00

Pan-Roasted Salmon | Quinoa | Kale | Pears | Watermelon Radish | Tomato | Sprouts Carrots | Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Tuna Poke

$19.00

Bigeye Tuna | Carrots | Cabbage | Avocado | Edamame | Brown Rice | Quinoa | Red Onion Seaweed Salad | Mango | Pineapple | Cilantro | Fresno Chili | Citrus Ponzu

Miso Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Pork Belly Ramen

$15.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seared Tuna + Yakisoba Salad

$25.00

Arugula Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Small Lobster Curry

$8.00

Noodles + Bowls

Firecracker Shrimp

$21.00

Crispy Shrimp | Baby Bok Choy | Scallions | Fresh Chow Fun Noodles | Spicy Firecracker Sauce

Orange Peel Chicken

$18.00

Stir-Fried Chicken | Orange Zest | Garlic Chili Sauce | Jasmine Rice | Broccoli

Kung Pao Chicken Noodles

$19.00

Chicken Thigh | Peanuts | Scallions | Garlic | Chilis | Sweet Peppers | Carrots Avocado | Bean Sprouts | Spicy Brown Sauce | Yakisoba Noodles

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Flank Steak | Scallions | Sweet Soy | Garlic Sauce | Snow Peas | Jasmine Rice

Honey Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Quick-Fired Chicken | Ginger | Jasmine Rice | Honey Sesame Sauce

Thai Curry Noodles

$19.00

Pad Thai

$16.00

Chicken Breast | Rice Noodles | Egg | Thai Spices | Tofu | Green Onions | Peanuts Sweet Peppers | Bean Sprouts | Red Cabbage | Cilantro

General Moto Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Thigh | Broccoli | Garlic | Chilis | Imperial Sauce | Jasmine Rice

Drunken Noodles

$21.00

Favorites

Miso Salmon

$21.00

Pan Roasted | Snow Peas | Shiitake Mushrooms | Citrus Sweet Soy

Teriyaki Beef Short Rib

$23.00

Korean Fried Chicken

$21.00

Miso Cod

$26.00

Wagyu Flights

$80.00Out of stock

Fried Rice + Sides

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Surf + Turf Fried Rice

$22.00

Szechuan Shrimp Fried Rice

$21.00

Flank Steak Fried Rice

$19.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

SIDE White Rice

$2.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Butter Noodles

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Kids

Mini Bento

$10.00

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowls

$19.00

N/A Bev Options

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Capuccino

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

BTL still

$5.00

BTL sparkling

$5.00

BTL Q Ginger BEER

$4.00

Q Ginger Ale BTL

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

DESSERT

Mochi

$8.00

Moto Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cheese Cake

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
moto imoto is a beautiful blend of “East meets West” chef driven, farm fresh, Pan-Asian culinary experience that will delight the taste palette of all family members alike. Our chef-driven Asian inspired menu will offer shareable plates, fresh farm-to-fork ingredients, that allow our chefs to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience.

181 S First Street, St Charles, IL 60174

