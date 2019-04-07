Restaurant header imageView gallery

Motor City Brewing Works Livernois

review star

No reviews yet

19350 LIVERNOIS

DETROIT, MI 48221

Order Again

CROWLER (PICK-UP ONLY)

Ghettoblaster Ale (33oz) CAN

Ghettoblaster Ale (33oz) CAN

$8.00

Tawny in color with a clean biscuit flavor. Ghettoblaster is the “Beer You Can Hear” - an on-going documentation of the Detroit music scene.

Ghettoblaster Lager (33oz) CAN

Ghettoblaster Lager (33oz) CAN

$8.00

This is not the MILD ALE but rather a lager variant in the Ghettoblaster brand. Brewed with Bohemian Lager yeast, Nobel Hops and pure Detroit Water.

PALE Ale (33oz) CAN

PALE Ale (33oz) CAN

$8.00

Motor City Pale Ale has a full malty body that is balanced by a subtle citrus like tartness. This was the first beer made here at our brewery and is a classic example of a true American style Pale.

Notorious Dripa (33oz) CAN

$12.00

Old School IPA (33oz) CAN

$8.00

English Old Ale (33oz) CAN

$12.00
Belgian Triple (33oz) CAN

Belgian Triple (33oz) CAN

$16.00

Traditional Belgian golden ale with perfect balance of fruit esters & subtle spicy notes, brewed with rock candy.

Nut Brown Ale (33oz) CAN

Nut Brown Ale (33oz) CAN

$8.00

Motor City Nut Brown Ale has a wonderful toasted nutty character and malty nose, derived from our special blend of roasted malts balanced with American aromatic hops for a long, clean finish.

Honey Porter (33oz) CAN

Honey Porter (33oz) CAN

$8.00

From our original lineup, back in the day. Honey Porter returns to the main taps. Full bodied creamy dark ale with distinct roasted malt flavor and chocolate overtones

Farmhouse Cider (33oz) CAN

$12.00

Crowler (33 oz) Flora dora

$24.00

CRAFT SODA

Cream Soda (12oz) BOTTLE

Cream Soda (12oz) BOTTLE

$2.83

Made with real cane sugar and a dash of caramel is used for its color and rich flavor along with natural flavor of cinnamon and vanilla.

4PK Cream Soda BTL

$7.00

Total of four 12 fl. oz. Cream Soda bottles.

Root Beer Soda (12oz) Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

4PK Root Beer (12oz) BTL

$7.00

Total of four 12 fl. oz. Root Beer bottles.

6 PACK (PICK-UP ONLY!)

6 PACK Ghettoblaster Lager BTL

6 PACK Ghettoblaster Lager BTL

$8.00

Total of six 12 fl. oz. Ghettoblaster Lager Bottles.

6 PACK India Pale Ale BTL

6 PACK India Pale Ale BTL

$12.00

Total of six 12 fl. oz. India Pale Ale Bottles.

6 PACK PALE Ale BTL

6 PACK PALE Ale BTL

$8.00

Total of six 12 fl. oz. Pale Ale Bottles.

6 PACK Nut Brown Ale BTL

6 PACK Nut Brown Ale BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Total of six 12 fl. oz. Nut Brown Ale Bottles.

6 PACK Notorious BTL

$12.00
6 PACK Belgian Triple BTL

6 PACK Belgian Triple BTL

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional Belgian golden ale with perfect balance of fruit esters & subtle spicy notes, brewed with rock candy.

Bottle Beer 12oz TOGO

$1.89

Mix Six pack

$10.00

Bottle Dripa 12oz TOGO

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT, MI 48221

