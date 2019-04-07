Motor City Brewing Works Livernois
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.
Location
19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT, MI 48221
