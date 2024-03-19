Restaurant info

Motor City Meat Pies redefines the hand pie experience, blending tradition with innovation to serve up one-of-a-kind, handmade meat pies that defy the mundane. Our unique twist on classic recipes introduces an array of modern flavors, ensuring there's something for every palate, including vegetarian options. Our commitment to crafting each pie from scratch guarantees a fresh, flavorful experience in every bite, and elevating the humble meat pie to new heights.