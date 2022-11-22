Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moto Ramen

1,011 Reviews

$$

11172 Washington blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Order Again

30-50 % OFF- ALCOHOL SALE

WINE - SAUVIGNON BLANC (half bottle)

WINE - SAUVIGNON BLANC (half bottle)

$16.00

Dry and bright, with notes of gooseberry, grapefruit and green grapes. Half Bottle

WINE - PINOT NOIR (half bottle)

WINE - PINOT NOIR (half bottle)

$16.00

Medium bodied with hints of orange rind, violet and cardamon. Half bottle.

WINE - LAS JARAS "GLOU GLOU" RED WINE

$35.00

WINE - KUMUSHA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$35.00

SAKE - KINOKO "MUSHROOM" JUNMAI GINJO 720ml

$40.00

SAKE - KAWUTSURU "OLIVE" JUNMAI GINJO 720ml

$40.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Iced Passionfruit Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea - Genmaimatcha

$5.00

Harmonious blend of sencha green tea, toasted brown rice and high quality matcha

Hot Tea- Soba Cha (decaf)

$5.00

Hot Tea- Peppermint (decaf)

$5.00
Sparkling Yuzu Juice

Sparkling Yuzu Juice

$4.50

Sparkling water that contains the juice from one hand picked Yuzu (Japanese Citrus Fruit) from Shikoku Island and the water from the Western Japanese mountains. Slightly sweet.

Sparkling Ume (Plum) Juice

Sparkling Ume (Plum) Juice

$4.50

Sparkling water that contains the juice from three hand picked Ume (Japanese Plum) from Wakayama prefecture and the water from the Western Japanese mountains.

Calpico

Calpico

$4.00
Strawberry Ramune-Japanese Soda

Strawberry Ramune-Japanese Soda

$4.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50
Sangaria- Royal Milk Tea

Sangaria- Royal Milk Tea

$4.00

BEER

Sapporo- 330ml

Sapporo- 330ml

$7.00
Orion- 330ml

Orion- 330ml

$9.00
Echigo Beer

Echigo Beer

$9.00

Echigo- Lrg Bottle

$10.00Out of stock
Echigo Red Ale

Echigo Red Ale

$9.00
Echigo Flying IPA

Echigo Flying IPA

$9.00
Saint Bernardus Tokyo Belgian Wit

Saint Bernardus Tokyo Belgian Wit

$8.00

Sapporo Black- 22 oz

$10.00
Kyoto Match IPA- 330ml

Kyoto Match IPA- 330ml

$11.00
Hitachino Yuzu Lager- 330ml

Hitachino Yuzu Lager- 330ml

$11.00Out of stock
Suntory All Free

Suntory All Free

$7.00
Asahi Dry Black - 330ml

Asahi Dry Black - 330ml

$8.00Out of stock

HOT SAKE

Hot House Sake- 9 oz

Hot House Sake- 9 oz

$12.00

Shusen Three Dots- 6 oz

$15.00

Junmai | Big Boned and meaty, with earthy aromas and flavors of forest floor, mushroom and autumn leaves.

SAKE -BY THE GLASS

SAWAYAKA- GLASS

$9.00

TENSEI "ENDLESS SUMMER' - GLASS

$12.00

KINOKO 'MUSHROOM' - GLASS

$15.00

KAWATSURU "OLIVE"- GLASS

$15.00

SAKE- SINGLE CUP

Tozai Night Swim- Single Cup

Tozai Night Swim- Single Cup

$14.00
Yuri Masamune- Single Cup

Yuri Masamune- Single Cup

$14.00

Futsu- Mellow, rustic sake, with hints of melon and subtle nuttiness.

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu- Single Cup

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu- Single Cup

$14.00

Futsu / Light and fruity, with undertones of black currant, crisp and clean finish

Chibi Sumo Little Sumo Sake- Single Cup

Chibi Sumo Little Sumo Sake- Single Cup

$14.00

Junmai Genshu- well balanced, with notes of plum and asian pear

Snow Angel Nigori- Single Cup

Snow Angel Nigori- Single Cup

$14.00

Nigori- unfiltered, aromas of melon, berry and muscat grape. Refreshing and creamy, off dry.

SAKE- 300 ml

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori- 300ml

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori- 300ml

$22.00

Nigori- Unfiltered, with creamy flavors of fresh fruit, warm rice.

Joto Blue Nigori - 300ml

$18.00Out of stock
Kikusui- 300 ml

Kikusui- 300 ml

$25.00
Dewazakura Sakura Boy- 300 ml

Dewazakura Sakura Boy- 300 ml

$30.00

Daiginjo, Mellow, pure and mild. A great food sake, with fresh finish.

Fukucho Moon on the Water- 300 ml

Fukucho Moon on the Water- 300 ml

$30.00

Junmai Ginjo | brewed by one of Japan's only female brewery owners with local heirloom rice. Fruity nose of lime and melon, hints of fennel and anise.

Oka "Cherry Bouquet"

Oka "Cherry Bouquet"

$28.00

Ginjo | Dry start with a soft and creamy finish of floral notes, cherry blossom and pear ABV 16%

Tedorigawa "Chrysanthenum Meadow"

Tedorigawa "Chrysanthenum Meadow"

$32.00

Yamahai Daiginjo | soft, velvety and silky with notes of buttered corn, butterscotch and honey ABV 16%

Dewazakura "Festival of Stars"

Dewazakura "Festival of Stars"

$30.00

Sparkling sake | produced through secondary fermentation in bottle like champagne. Crisp and dry with nose of tangy citrus, grape and yogurt ABV 15.5%

Sake- 720 ml

Sawayaka Summer Breeze- 720 ml

Sawayaka Summer Breeze- 720 ml

$45.00

Junmai | Soft, contoured flavors, with a touch of tangerine. Sake brewery founded in 1661.

Tensei "Endless Summer"

Tensei "Endless Summer"

$50.00
Kinoko "Mushroom"

Kinoko "Mushroom"

$60.00
Kawatsuru "Olive"

Kawatsuru "Olive"

$60.00

WINE - BY THE GLASS

Moulin De Gassac PINOT NOIR

$12.00

Azo CHARDONNAY

$12.00

WINE BOTTLES

2019 Morton Cote du Py, Beaujolais

2019 Morton Cote du Py, Beaujolais

$20.00
2020 Thirot-Fournier, Sancerre

2020 Thirot-Fournier, Sancerre

$20.00
Xarmant Txakolina 2020

Xarmant Txakolina 2020

$12.00
Azo, Chardonnay

Azo, Chardonnay

$48.00
Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc

Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00
Tre Monti- Sparkling

Tre Monti- Sparkling

$38.00
Where's Linus, Dark Rose

Where's Linus, Dark Rose

$50.00

Dark Rose | Sonoma | notes of peach, citrus and red fruit

Between Us, Orange

Between Us, Orange

$55.00
GD Vajra, Rose

GD Vajra, Rose

$60.00
Moulin de Gassac, Pinot Noir

Moulin de Gassac, Pinot Noir

$48.00
Las Jaras "Glou Glou"

Las Jaras "Glou Glou"

$50.00

Chilled Red | Mendocino | blend of Zinfandel, Petit Syrah | light and refreshing

GD Vajra, Dolcetta d'Alba

GD Vajra, Dolcetta d'Alba

$60.00

Piedmont | black cherry, rose and juniper notes

HATS

SURF KITTY

SURF KITTY

$25.00

MOTO T-SHIRTS

Skate Cat (Black) - Extra Small

$27.00

Skate Cat (Black) - Small

$27.00

Skate Cat (Black) - Medium

$27.00

Skate Cat (Black) - Large

$27.00

Skate Cat (Black) - Extra Large

$27.00

Surf Cat(White) - Extra Small

$27.00

Surf Cat (White) - Small

$27.00

Surf Cat (White) - Medium

$27.00

Surf Cat (White) - Large

$27.00

Surf Cat (White) - Extra Large

$27.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Moto Ramen!! Use Promo Code LETSMOTO to get 10% off CURBSIDE PICKUP.

