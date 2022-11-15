Motorworks Brewing imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Motorworks Brewing Bradenton

1,690 Reviews

$$

1014 9th St W

Bradenton, FL 34205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulp Friction Case
Bourbon BA FrostBANE
Mango Habanero IPA Case

Specials

BOGO OKTOBERFEST 6 PACKS

$9.99

BOGO HIYA GOURDIE 6 PACKS

$9.99

Salvaje - 750ml - 1 bottle

$14.00

Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces aged in tequila barrels. With sweet tangerine and black pepper notes on the nose alongside ample tequila aromas, tropical orange zest and peppery bitterness mingle with dry, oaky tequila-barrel flavors that linger throughout the finish.

Salvaje - 750ml - 2 bottles DEAL

$20.00

Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces aged in tequila barrels. With sweet tangerine and black pepper notes on the nose alongside ample tequila aromas, tropical orange zest and peppery bitterness mingle with dry, oaky tequila-barrel flavors that linger throughout the finish.

Wings of Lilith 4PK

$14.00

Pulp Friction 1/2 BBL

$192.00

Adopting Made Easy (Mango Lager)

$13.00
Black - Drinktank Keg Growler

Black - Drinktank Keg Growler

$125.00

Blue Drinktank keg growler with CO2 Keg accessory

Red - Drinktank Keg Growler

Red - Drinktank Keg Growler

$125.00

Red Drinktank keg growler with CO2 Keg accessory

Little Payne creek lager 6 pk

$10.49

Little Payne Creek Case special

$35.00
Carrot Cake Aniversary - 500 ML Btl

Carrot Cake Aniversary - 500 ML Btl

$15.00

Twenty-five pounds of shredded carrots, pecans, marshmallows, cinnamon, toasted coconut, and fresh vanilla beans were used to brew this unique beer. It has a deep burnt orange color and a medium body. Smooth, nutty flavors are present with a hint of spice and residual sweetness from the marshmallows, while fresh vanilla beans and toasted coconut linger on the palate, tantalizing your taste buds for more!

Tequila Datil - 500ML Btl

$15.00Out of stock

Living Oak Scwarzbier 4PK

$12.00

Sherry BA Quad - 500ML Btl

$16.00

Pecan Brown - 500ML Btl

$15.00

Lagers

Adoptable Lager 6pk 12 oz Cans

Adoptable Lager 6pk 12 oz Cans

$10.99

The beer famous for helping find adoptable dogs homes! As Featured on Ellen,ABC,NBC,FOX,CBS,CNN,BBC,NPR,Hallmark, The Bobby Bones show, People Magazine, and countless other places. Brewed with pilsner & wheat malt, this light Golden Lager boasts a brilliant gold clarity and soft, fruity sweetness, while German noble hops lend an approachable bitterness. With a clean, slightly dry finish, Adoptable Lager is a crisp, refreshing, über quaffable light beer.

Adoptable Lager Case

Adoptable Lager Case

$40.00

The beer famous for helping find adoptable dogs homes! As Featured on Ellen,ABC,NBC,FOX,CBS,CNN,BBC,NPR,Hallmark, The Bobby Bones show, People Magazine, and countless other places. Brewed with pilsner & wheat malt, this light Golden Lager boasts a brilliant gold clarity and soft, fruity sweetness, while German noble hops lend an approachable bitterness. With a clean, slightly dry finish, Adoptable Lager is a crisp, refreshing, über quaffable light beer.

Little Payne Creek 6pk 12 oz Cans

Little Payne Creek 6pk 12 oz Cans

$10.49

Brewed with lemon + lime, this very light lager boasts crisp, lemon/lime-soaked refreshment in spades with only 4 carbs and 99 cals per 12oz can

V Twin 6Pk 12 oz Cans

V Twin 6Pk 12 oz Cans

$10.49

Bronze Medalist at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival, our flagship lager is bright copper-colored with a lightly toasted Munich malt aroma and moderately firm hop bitterness that balances out its rich Vienna malt grain bill. V Twin boasts a slightly creamy mouthfeel that dries on the finish.

V Twin Case

V Twin Case

$40.00

Bronze Medalist at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival, our flagship lager is bright copper-colored with a lightly toasted Munich malt aroma and moderately firm hop bitterness that balances out its rich Vienna malt grain bill. V Twin boasts a slightly creamy mouthfeel that dries on the finish.

IPA's

Be the Juice 4PK

$18.00

Don't Call Me Little Girl 4 Pk

$16.00

Gronkzilla - 6PK

$12.50Out of stock

Gronkzilla Case

$50.00Out of stock
Intellectual Property Ale 6pk 12 oz Cans

Intellectual Property Ale 6pk 12 oz Cans

$10.49

This American IPA is and bittered with high alpha hops from the Pacific Northwest, providing floral and herbal aromas and juicy flavors of grapefruit, pine, and orange. Intellectual Pale Ale is sunset orange colored and 100% Citra dry-hopped. Its bold hop bitterness is supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body, dry finish and zero bitter legal aftertaste…

Intellectual Property Ale Case

Intellectual Property Ale Case

$41.99

This American IPA is bittered with high alpha hops from the Pacific Northwest, providing floral and herbal aromas and juicy flavors of grapefruit, pine, and orange. Intellectual Pale Ale is sunset orange colored and 100% Citra dry-hopped. Its bold hop bitterness is supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body, dry finish and zero bitter legal aftertaste…

Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk

Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk

$12.50

We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.

Mango Habanero IPA Case

Mango Habanero IPA Case

$48.00

We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.

Pulp Friction 6pk 12 oz Cans

Pulp Friction 6pk 12 oz Cans

$10.99

Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!

Pulp Friction Case

Pulp Friction Case

$42.99

Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!

Stouts/Porters

Bourbon BA FrostBANE

$18.00

Datil 500ml Bottle

$18.00
Frost Bane

Frost Bane

$16.00

This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla. While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.

Seasonals

Hiya Gourdie Pumpkin Ale 6Pk 12oz cans

$9.99

Oktoberfest 6Pk 12oz cans

$9.99

Sours

BGA- Strawberry Lime 4-pack

$15.00

BGA - Passionfruit Mango Blueberry 4-pack

$15.00

Mixed Culture

Therianthropy

Therianthropy

$18.00

Therianthropy—the mythological ability of humans to metamorphose into animals by means of shapeshifting (and vice versa)—is the next installment in our American Wild Ale series. Therianthropy is a Scottish-style ale brewed with Golden Promise malt and soured in oak barrels.

Rustique

Rustique

$18.00

Rustique was brewed with our friends from Mastry’s Brewing Co in St. Pete Beach, FL. With classic, haylike-brett and fruity white pepper aromas, this golden, straw-colored Saison is tart up front and balanced by earthy barrel notes and bitter lemon-rind flavors with a crisp, clean and dry finish.

Salvaje

Salvaje

$20.00

Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces aged in tequila barrels we brewed with our friends Mastry’s Brewing Co. With sweet tangerine and black pepper notes on the nose alongside ample tequila aromas, tropical orange zest and peppery bitterness mingle with dry, oaky tequila-barrel flavors that linger throughout the finish. 7.2 ALC/VOL

Julebyrg

Julebyrg

$15.00

Our spin on a wintertime Nordic Spiced-Beer, this bright, copper-colored Saison features aromas of bergamot, lemon, mint, orange, and clove, with initial flavors of spicy pink peppercorns followed by bitter lemon that’s rounded out by a sweet orange character. The Julbock, or Yule goat, is a common figure in modern Scandinavian countries. Its earliest manifestations are rooted in the worship of Thor, whose chariot was drawn across the sky by a pair of goats, while today, small Julbock made of straw are a staple household Christmas Decoration, good luck charm, and a Santa-like figure bearing gifts and good cheer–God Jul!

Barrel Aged

Disphotic 4

Disphotic 4

$16.00

Strong tropical pineapple and agave notes. Oaky caramel, chocolate orange and dried fruit flavor characteristics with a slightly tannic finish. Smooth with a balanced, slightly tart and tangy acidity. Brighter profile compared to the other bottles in the Disphotic series.

Legacy 8 -Berns Collab

$28.00Out of stock

Swag

32 oz Growler - Glass

32 oz Growler - Glass

$8.00

32oz Motorworks Logo'd Glass Growler

64 oz Growler - Glass

64 oz Growler - Glass

$8.00

Have you fallen in love with the freshest beer in town? Now you can take home 64 ounces of your favorite Motorworks Brewing beer!

Bar Key - Logo'd

$5.00
Bizarre Gardening Accident Shirt - Black

Bizarre Gardening Accident Shirt - Black

$20.00

Black Crew style T-Shirt with the Motorworks Brewing logo on front chest and large Bizarre Gardening Accident logo on back.

Brewers Shirt

Brewers Shirt

$40.00

A hard-working shirt for countless days on the job. Features: – Soil release and wickable finish – Two button-through pockets – Left pocket has a pencil stall.

Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$3.00

Keep your pint cold and your hands warm in style.

Dad/Mom Hats

Dad/Mom Hats

$20.00

The hat perfect for any mom or dad.

Dog Collar

$10.00

Dri Fit

$29.00
Flatbill Hats

Flatbill Hats

$20.00

Flatbill Logo'd Motorworks Hats

Frisbee

$6.00
IPA Pint Glass

IPA Pint Glass

$6.00
IPA Shirt - Black

IPA Shirt - Black

$22.00+

Intellectual Property Ale T Shirt in Black Color. Cease x Desist. #Nottoobitter

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Shirt

$25.00

Ladies V Neck

$22.00

Large Motorworks Bar Mat

$30.00

Lighter - Logo'd

$2.75
Logo Tin Tacker

Logo Tin Tacker

$35.00

Looking to spice up your man cave? This 24″ Metal Tacker is exactly what you need to pull the room together. Pair it with a six pack of beer and smile.

Logo'd Straw Hat

Logo'd Straw Hat

$28.00

Motorworks Logo'd Straw Hat

Mens Logo T Shirt

$22.00+

Mini Cooler

$15.00

Motorworks Bar Rail Mat

$20.00

Motorworks LED

$245.00
Pint Coozie

Pint Coozie

$6.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

Up your glassware game with this sleek, logo'd pint glass (red). *Beer not included, but you can snag a six-pack or growler to-go in the taproom to fill it with!

Postcard

Postcard

$1.25
Pulp Friction Pint Glass

Pulp Friction Pint Glass

$6.00
Pulp Friction Shirt

Pulp Friction Shirt

$22.00

Crew T-Shirt with the Motorworks Brewing script on front chest and large Pulp Friction logo on back.

Snifter

Snifter

$6.00

Upgrade your glassware game with this slick, logo’d 10oz. snifter.

Stein

$10.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Perfect for your beer fridge, wall, windshield, or anywhere else you would like to show your love of beer!

Sunglasses

$6.00

Tank Top

$22.00

Taphandle

$39.00
V Twin Shirt

V Twin Shirt

$22.00

Crew T-Shirt with the Motorworks Brewing script on front chest and large V Twin Vienna Lager logo on back.

MW hoodie

$50.00

Windbreaker

$40.00

Hats

Floral 5 Panel Hat

$25.00

MW Beanie

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Since opening in 2014, Motorworks Brewing has quickly become one of the most-awarded breweries in Florida with over 50 national and international medals, including being awarded Best Large Brewery and named home to Florida’s largest Beer Garden. With 30 beers brewed in-house on tap, an extensive assortment of wines, refreshing cocktails and a rotating batch of seasonal & specialty brews, Motorworks Brewing is the best place to join friends for a fresh pint of beer or a cocktail! Do you like free beer? Join our Rewards Program and for every $50 spent get $5 off a future visit plus as an added perk enjoy a beer for your birthday on us. Sign up and start earning points today!

Website

Location

1014 9th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Directions

Gallery
Motorworks Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
orange star4.9 • 96
3007 Beach Blvd Gulfport, FL 33707
View restaurantnext
Siegfried's Restaurant and Bier Garden
orange starNo Reviews
1869 Fruitville Road Sarasota, FL 34236
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bradenton

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,803
11517 Palmbrush Trail Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Lockwood Ridge)
orange star4.2 • 1,758
4286 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Casa Di Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,469
4658 E State Road 64 Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
South Philly Cheesesteaks - 34th
orange star4.6 • 1,103
5942 34th St West Bradenton, FL 34210
View restaurantnext
Poppo's Taqueria Manatee - Manatee
orange star4.4 • 986
6777 Manatee Ave Bradenton, FL 34209
View restaurantnext
The Saucy Crawfish
orange star4.3 • 761
3142 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bradenton
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston