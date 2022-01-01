Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Motown Square Pizza

6 Reviews

703 Edgewood St NE

Washington, DC 20017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread (8)
OG
Pepperoni

8 Squares

OG

OG

$26.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed tomatoes, basil. (VG)

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$28.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes

Tibs

Tibs

$30.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs

Greektown

Greektown

$28.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, red onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach, feta, dill & crushed tomatoes. (VG)

Belle Ilse BBQ Chicken

$29.00

Brick cheese, mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, cilantro, red onion

Motor City

Motor City

$30.00Out of stock

Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes

Jerome's in the House

$30.00

Brick cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, bell peppers, mushrooms, crushed tomatoes

Woodward Ave

$27.00

Pesto, crushed tomatoes, brick cheese. (Contains nuts)

Extra

Extra Sauce (Crushed tomatoes)

$1.00

Extra cup of sauce on the side

Ranch

$2.00

4oz

4 Squares

OG

$14.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed tomatoes, basil. (VG)

Pepperoni

$15.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes

Tibs

$16.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs

Greektown

$15.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, red onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach, feta, dill & crushed tomatoes. (VG)

Belle Isle BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Brick cheese, mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, cilantro, red onion

Motor City

$16.00Out of stock

Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley

Jerome's in the House

$16.00Out of stock

Brick cheese, mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, crushed tomatoes

Woodward Ave

$14.50

Pesto, crushed tomatoes, brick cheese. (Contains nuts)

Square Stix

Garlic Cheese Bread (8)

Garlic Cheese Bread (8)

$8.00

Brick cheese, mozzarella, oregano, garlic butter, parmesan. Comes with our special crushed tomato sauce.

Side crushed tomato sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Detroit-style pizza

Website

Location

703 Edgewood St NE, Washington, DC 20017

Directions

Gallery
Motown Square Pizza image
Motown Square Pizza image
Motown Square Pizza image
Motown Square Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

établi - 84 T ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
84 T ST NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Timber Pizza Co. - 809 Upshur St NW
orange starNo Reviews
809 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
140 M Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 3,122
399 Morse Street N.E. Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Annare
orange starNo Reviews
1309 5th st NE Washington D.C., DC 20002
View restaurantnext
RedRocks - Columbia Heights
orange star4.4 • 374
1036 Park Rd Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston