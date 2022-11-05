Restaurant header imageView gallery

Motown Square - POS 1819 7th St NW

review star

No reviews yet

1819 7th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Pepperoni (4)
Motor City (4)

8 Squares

OG (8)

OG (8)

$26.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed tomatoes, basil. (VG)

Pepperoni (8)

Pepperoni (8)

$28.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes.

Motor City (8)

Motor City (8)

$30.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley.

Greektown (8)

Greektown (8)

$28.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, red onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach, feta, dill & crushed tomatoes. (VG)

Belle Isle BBQ Chicken (8)

$29.00

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chicken, BBQ sauce, cilantro, red onion.

Tibs (8)

Tibs (8)

$30.00Out of stock

Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, grass fed beef chunks, red onions, peppers, & fresh herbs. (Hot)

Jerome's in the House (8)

$30.00

Brick Cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, crushed tomatoes.

Woodward Ave (8)

$27.00

Brick cheese, crushed tomatoes, pesto. (CONTAINS PINE NUTS)

Veggie (8)

$29.00

Brick cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, crushed tomatoes.

4 Squares

OG (4)

$14.00

Brick cheese, crushed tomatoes, basil.

Pepperoni (4)

$15.00

Brick cheese, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes.

Motor City (4)

$16.00

Brick cheese, sausage, hot honey, ricotta, crushed tomatoes.

Tibs (4)

$16.00Out of stock

Brick cheese, chunks of spicy beef, jalapeno, red onion.

Woodward Ave (4)

$14.50

Brick cheese, crushed tomatoes, pesto (contains pine nuts).

Veggie (4)

$15.00

Brick cheese, mushrooms, red onion, tomatoes, crushed tomatoes.

Belle Isle BBQ Chicken (4)

$16.00

Brick cheese, BBQ sauce, organic chicken thighs, cilantro, red onion.

Greektown (4)

$14.50

Brick cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, feta, dill, crushed tomatoes.

Jerome's in the House (4)

$16.00

Brick cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, crushed tomatoes.

BUILD IT

Build your own pie (8)

$25.00

Cheese & crushed tomatoes. Add what you want!

Build your own pie (4)

$13.50

Cheese & crushed tomatoes. Add what you want!

parties

Vic & Vanessa

$208.00

2 og 6 tibs (3 veggie 3 meat)

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Brick cheese, garlic butter, oregano. Includes 4oz crushed tomato cup.

Dipping cups

Ranch

$2.00

4oz

Crushed Tomatoes

$1.50

4oz

For Two

Spring

$4.99Out of stock

Arugula, sweet potatoes, red onion, goat cheese, house vinaigrette.

Greek

$4.99Out of stock

Arugula, tomatoes, red onion, feta, house vinaigrette.

Soda/Pop

Vernors Ginger ale

$2.00

Detroiters choice for Ginger ale

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Detroit Pizza made by a Detroiter!

Location

1819 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Motown Square - POS image
Motown Square - POS image
Motown Square - POS image

