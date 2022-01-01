Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mott St

2,626 Reviews

$$

1401 N Ashland Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mott Burger*
Garlic Fried Rice*
Brussel Sprouts*

Feasts

Mott Party Pack*

Mott Party Pack*

$68.00

Serves Two, Includes: 2 Mott Burgers, Imperial Rolls, and Everything Wings *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Veggies & Salads

Thai Style "Papaya" Salad

Thai Style "Papaya" Salad

$14.00

kohlrabi, oranges, lime, fish sauce, herbs, peanuts, chicken, candied baby shrimp (gluten free / dairy free / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains peanuts)

Crispy Chili Cauliflower

Crispy Chili Cauliflower

$19.00

wok fried cauliflower, sweet & tangy sauce, szechuan peppercorn, coriander (vegetarian / contains gluten / contains soy)

Brussel Sprouts*

Brussel Sprouts*

$15.00

wok fried, lamb pancetta, maple brown butter, peanuts (gluten free / contains dairy / contains peanuts) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Wok-Smoked Gai Lan

Wok-Smoked Gai Lan

$16.00

chinese broccoli, eggplant, cashews, oyster sauce (pescatarian / dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains tree nuts)

Sides

Garlic Fried Rice*

Garlic Fried Rice*

$10.00

wok fired, garlic, egg (vegetarian / gluten free / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Side Miso Butter

$2.00

Seafood

Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*

Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*

$28.00

udon noodles, spicy marinated cod roe, kimchi, seaweed pescatarian / contains gluten / contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fish *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Everything Garlic Shrimp & Noodles*

Everything Garlic Shrimp & Noodles*

$32.00

wok tossed pasta, wild gulf shrimp, house made everything sauce, garlic butter, scallions (pescatarian / contains gluten / contains soy / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Meat

Imperial Rolls*

Imperial Rolls*

$14.00

pork, basil, mint, green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, nuoc cham (dairy free / contains gluten / contains soy / contains fish) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Everything Wings*

Everything Wings*

$18.00

soy, jaggery & dried chili, fried shallots, tzatziki (contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy / contains fish) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Char Siu Pork Belly*

Char Siu Pork Belly*

$26.00

braised & sauteed in chinese style BBQ, sweet soy, kohlrabi greens (contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Skirt Steak Kalbi*

Skirt Steak Kalbi*

$38.00

soy-ginger marinated & grilled, grilled seasonal onions, everything sauce, jalapeño yogurt (contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Fire Chicken*

Fire Chicken*

$24.00

braised then caramelized, korean chili, chewy rice cakes, onions scallions, bonito (gluten free / contains dairy / contains fish) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Mott Burger*

Mott Burger*

$18.00

1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese (contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Mott Burger + Egg*

Mott Burger + Egg*

$20.00

1/2 pound burger - double chuck patties, sweet potato shoestrings, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño, dill pickles, miso butter onions, american cheese (contains gluten / contains soy / contains dairy) *Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions

Stuffed Cabbage

Stuffed Cabbage

$30.00

pan seared napa kimchi, pork shoulder, sticky rice, kimchi broth (contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fin fish)

Desserts

Chocolate + Miso Caramel Brownies

Chocolate + Miso Caramel Brownies

$8.00

fudgy chocolate chunk brownies, miso caramel, matcha whipped cream, pink peppercorn

Beer / Cider

Mix Pack

$20.00

A 4-pack from a couple of our favorite Chicago Breweries: Includes 2 Off Color Apex Predator & 2 Hopewell First Pils

T/O Right Bee Rosé Cider

$8.00

{Apple Cider} Chicago, IL (12 oz) // semi-dry with hibiscus, rose hip, currant, raisin, & honey

T/O Right Bee Clementine Cider

$8.00

{Apple Cider} Chicago, IL (12 oz) // semi-dry with clementine, cinnamon, & honey

T/O Great Central Helles Lager

$8.00

{Lager} Chicago, IL // 16 oz

T/O Off Color Apex Predator

$8.00

{Farmhouse Ale - Saison} Chicago, IL // 16 oz

T/O Hopewell Neon

$25.00

Mixed culture soul ale with red & black raspberry (750 ml)

Sparkling (Bottles)

T/O BOTTLE Enguera Cava

$28.00

{Macabeo, Chardonnay} Valencia, Spain // crisp green apple, balanced acidity, vanilla finish

T/O BOTTLE Jo Landron Atmospheres

$30.00

{Folle Blanche, Pinot Noir} NV Loire, France // zesty citrus, fresh herbs, chalk, champagne alternative

T/O BOTTLE Tenuta Santome Sanrichard Raboso

$28.00

{Raboso Piave} NV Veneto, Italy // strawberry jam, raspberry, bright acidity, delicate bubbles

White (Bottles)

T/O BOTTLE Domaine de l'Ecu Orthogneiss

$28.00

{Melon de Bourgogne} 2018 Loire Valley, France // dried apricot, honey, slate, fresh salinity

T/O BOTTLE La Rame Bordeaux Blanc

$30.00

{Sauvignon Blanc} 2020 Bordeaux, France // honeysuckle, citrus, green apple, rich texture

T/O BOTTLE Domaine des Masques Essentielle Blanc

$28.00

{Chardonnay, Grenache Blanc} 2021 Provence, France // white peach, lemon, pear, slate

Red (Bottles)

T/O BOTTLE Montesecondo Toscana Rosso

$33.00

{Sangiovese, Colorino, Canaiolo} 2020 Tuscany, Italy // red fruit, anise, light bodied, youthful tannins

T/O BOTTLE Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$36.00

{Pinot Noir} 2020 Willamette Valley, Oregon // black raspberry, strawberry jam, black pepper, pleasant tannins

T/O BOTTLE Pardas Sus Scrofa

$28.00

{Sumoll} 2019 Catalunya, Spain // black raspberry, fig, forest floor, refreshing salinity

Sodas

Glass Bottle Coke

$5.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mott Sauces

Everything Sauce

Everything Sauce

$9.99

Flavor bomb in a jar - from our Award-Winning Everything Wings, this sauce is to be slathered on everything from chicken, beef, aspargus, pork, eggs, noodles, string beans, burgers, your face. Ingredients: Soy Sauce, Jaggery, Chili, Ginger, Fish Sauce

Umami Ssam Sauce

Umami Ssam Sauce

$9.99

Add Umami savory goodness to any dish! This craveworthy Korean red miso sauce is super versatile - can be used as a dip, marinade or finishing sauce on anything from vegetables to meat. Ingredients: red miso, chili, garlic, jalapeno

Mott Sauce Set

$18.00

The perfect way to bring the flavors of Mott St. to your home kitchen! Includes one of each of our signature house made sauces: Everything & Umami

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mott St serves Asian American feast-style dining in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Enjoy a feast created by acclaimed Chef Edward Kim - bringing the bold, savory, and umami driven street food flavors to your table.

Location

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Mott Street image
Mott Street image
Mott Street image
Mott Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nori Sushi - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee
orange star5.0 • 7
1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cumin - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1414 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 1,542
1310 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Taquizo
orange star4.5 • 160
1835 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
En Hakkore 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1 Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
5411 Empanadas - North
orange star4.6 • 1,393
2045 W NORTH AVE Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston