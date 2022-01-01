Restaurant header imageView gallery

Motto Tea Cafe - Pasadena

review star

No reviews yet

100 W. Green St Unit 101

Pasadena, CA 91105

Motto No.5 Milk Tea
Tiger Boba Milk Tea
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Japanese Souffle Pancakes

Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake

Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake

$15.50

Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake

Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake

$15.50Out of stock

Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Mochi & Kinako Souffle Pancke

Mochi & Kinako Souffle Pancke

$16.99Out of stock

Made with Japanese kinako Roasted soy bean powder and Mochi .

Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake

Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake

$15.50

Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes

Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes

$16.50

Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes

Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes

$15.50

Souffle pancakes topped with fresh house-made taro puree & cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Pork Sung Souffle Pancakes

Pork Sung Souffle Pancakes

$15.50

Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes

Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes

$15.50

Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

MIlk Tea & Boba Souffle Pancakes

MIlk Tea & Boba Souffle Pancakes

$15.50Out of stock

Made with earl grey custard cream and brown sugar boba

Momo Peach souffle Pancake

Momo Peach souffle Pancake

$15.75Out of stock

Best Selling Drinks

Mango in Kyoto

Mango in Kyoto

$6.15Out of stock

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea

$5.50

Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Fruit Melody

Fruit Melody

$5.75

Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea

Cheesy Strawberry

Cheesy Strawberry

$6.15

Ice blended fresh strawberries with Jasmine green tea with our signature cheese mousse

CocoMelon

CocoMelon

$6.15

Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice, and topped off with coconut cream. Non-caffeinated drink

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea

$5.75

Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

$4.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano, Japan

Desserts

Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar

Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar

$11.95

One pc/order. Made with oreo and sea salt cheese mousse. Cakes inside are made with cool souffle cake base recipe.

Mini Taro Souffle In A Jar

$11.95
Genmai grape yogurt Box

Genmai grape yogurt Box

$10.99Out of stock
Strawberry Pandora's Box

Strawberry Pandora's Box

$9.99

Indulge yourself with our Strawberry Pandora’s Box! Enjoy the 4-layer of temptations - strawberry milk pudding, fluffy chiffon cake, strawberry cream, and light cheese mousse. Contains dairy, strawberry, blueberry

Mont Blanc& Earl Grey Cake Box

Mont Blanc& Earl Grey Cake Box

$10.99Out of stock

made with Earl Grey flavor chiffon cake, Earl Grey milk jelly ,chestnut puree and Rum. { Contains liquor }

Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake

$8.45

Creme Brulee Crepe Cake

$9.25

Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.

Oolong Peach Crepe Cake

Oolong Peach Crepe Cake

$9.25Out of stock
Taro Crepe Cake

Taro Crepe Cake

$8.45

House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree

Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake

Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake

$8.45Out of stock

House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream. May contain nuts

Matcha Yuzu Chiffon Cake

Matcha Yuzu Chiffon Cake

$9.25Out of stock
Taro Basque Cheese Cake

Taro Basque Cheese Cake

$7.95

Pumkin & Salty Egg Basque Cake

$8.25Out of stock
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

$7.95Out of stock

Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Mango Basque Cheese Cake

Matcha Mango Basque Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll

Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll

$6.25Out of stock
Koyama Taro Cake Roll

Koyama Taro Cake Roll

$6.25Out of stock
Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll

Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll

$6.25Out of stock

Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll

$6.25Out of stock

Strawberry layered crepe cake made fresh with our housemade strawberry puree

Koyama Matcha Cake Roll

Koyama Matcha Cake Roll

$6.25Out of stock
Mini Berries Soufflé in a Jar

Mini Berries Soufflé in a Jar

$11.95Out of stock

Chilled mini souffle base cake with light cheese mousse and house-made strawberry and blueberry puree filling

Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora's Box

Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora's Box

$9.99Out of stock
Momo peach Mochi

Momo peach Mochi

$9.95Out of stock

Mango Mochi

$9.95Out of stock
Coconut Mango Cake Box

Coconut Mango Cake Box

$10.99Out of stock
Matcha Tiramisu Box

Matcha Tiramisu Box

$9.99Out of stock
Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake

Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake

$8.95Out of stock

House-made crepe cakes with layers of pear and osmanthus honey cream

The Motto Milk Tea

Motto No.5 Milk Tea

Motto No.5 Milk Tea

$4.50

Motto's signature house milk tea. Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea

$4.50

Smooth, lingering malt with a touch of sweetness. Origin: Sri Lanka

Pu-erh Milk Tea

Pu-erh Milk Tea

$4.50

Chocolaty, rich full-bodied taste. Origin: Yunnan, China Optional Cheese Mousse or Nutellamisu Mousse

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea

$5.50

Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!

Osmanthus Dong Ding Milk Tea

$4.50

New item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea! Smooth osmanthus taste lingers in your mouth.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste, with your choice of cheese mousse, or Japanese matcha mousse Origin: Nantou, Taiwan

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

$4.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano, Japan

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Mineral, sweet roasted notes. Origin: Lugu, Taiwan

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

$5.75

Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine taste; light milk tea, topped with cheese mousse

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine taste; light milk tea, topped with our specialty Japanese matcha mousse

Tiger Boba Milk Tea

Tiger Boba Milk Tea

$5.25

Hand-fried brown sugar with boba and No.5 milk tea base

Fresh Fruit Tea

Fruit Melody

Fruit Melody

$5.75

Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea

CocoMelon

CocoMelon

$6.15

Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice, and topped off with coconut cream. Non-caffeinated drink

Cheesy Strawberry

Cheesy Strawberry

$6.15

Ice blended fresh strawberries with Jasmine green tea with our signature cheese mousse

King Grape Tea

King Grape Tea

$6.15

Fresh black grapes slushie with your choice of tea base, topped with cheese mousse.

Lemon Explosion Tea

Lemon Explosion Tea

$4.95
The Orange Tea

The Orange Tea

$5.75

Refreshing citrus taste of fresh oranges, with your choice of tea base

Ippai Grapefruit Tea

Ippai Grapefruit Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Cheese Mousse Tea

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Irresistible coconut taste! Fresh dew tea with natural coconut fragrance.

Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Osmanthus Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

White Peach Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

English Rose Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

$5.00
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Motto No.5 Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25

Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25

Matcha Mousse Tea

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50
Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.25
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

$5.75

Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs

Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]

$6.00
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Nutellamisu Mousse Tea

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.00
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25
Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50

Mango Family

Messy Mango Latte

Messy Mango Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk. Indulgent real mango taste in every sip

Mango in Kyoto

Mango in Kyoto

$6.15Out of stock

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink

Mango in Uji

Mango in Uji

$6.15

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea. Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist

Mango Yuki

Mango Yuki

$6.15

Ice blended mango smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top

Mango Passion Tea

Mango Passion Tea

$6.15Out of stock

Real mango and passion fruit juice mix with our signature jasmine green tea, topped off with our famous cheese mousse

Mochi Family

Mochi Taro Milk Tea

Mochi Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and taro puree with your choice of milk tea.

Mochi Brûlée Milk Tea

Mochi Brûlée Milk Tea

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and creamy creme brulee with your choice of milk tea.

Brulee Family

Brulee Taro Milk Tea

Brulee Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Our house-made freshly made creme brulee and taro puree paired with our handcrafted milk tea. We provide 3 milk tea options for your taste

Brulee Taro Latte

Brulee Taro Latte

$5.95

Freshly made in house creme brulee and taro puree with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse

Brulee Boba Latte

$5.95

Freshly made in house creme brulee and chewy boba with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse

Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended)

Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended)

$6.05

Ice blended matcha latte with our freshly made in house creme brulee, naturally sweet and made only with the best matcha

Taro Family

Taro Storm Boba Latte

Taro Storm Boba Latte

$5.75

Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea

$5.75

Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Messy Taro Latte

Messy Taro Latte

$5.00

Freshly made real taro puree with slightly sweetened milk. Real taro taste in every sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!

Messy Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Our housemade real taro puree with signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea

Berries Family

Messy Berries Latte

Messy Berries Latte

$5.00

Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste

Berries in Kyoto

Berries in Kyoto

$6.05

Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top

Berries in Uji

Berries in Uji

$6.05

Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea

Berries Yuki

Berries Yuki

$6.15

Ice blended berries smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top

Uji Matcha

Uji Matcha Tea

Uji Matcha Tea

$4.50

Motto's signature authentic traditional Japanese matcha directly from Japan, hand whisked every cup. Optional cheese mousse or matcha mousse. Can be served iced or hot

Uji Matcha Latte

Uji Matcha Latte

$5.25

One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip

Matcha Lemon Explosion

Matcha Lemon Explosion

$4.95

Freshly squeezed lemon juice with authentic high quality matcha tea. A splendid and refreshing taste!

Matcha Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.15
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse

Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]

$6.00
Yuki Uji Matcha Latte

Yuki Uji Matcha Latte

$5.75

Ice blended matcha latte.

Uji Kintoki Matcha

Uji Kintoki Matcha

$6.05Out of stock

Traditional Japanese dessert in a drink! The bottom is red bean and mochi, the middle layer is milk and topped off with matcha tea. Served iced only

Tiger Boba Family

Tiger Boba Latte

Tiger Boba Latte

$5.00
Tiger Boba Milk Tea

Tiger Boba Milk Tea

$5.25

Hand-fried brown sugar with boba and No.5 milk tea base

Fruit Yogurt

Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt

Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt

$6.05

Fresh strawberries with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse by default. Caffeine-free drink

Cheesy Mango Yogurt

Cheesy Mango Yogurt

$5.95

Real fresh mango puree with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse. Caffeine-free drink

Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt

Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh grapefruits with Calpico yogurt, natural tart taste. Caffeine-free drink, may taste slightly bitter due to the natural bitterness of grapefruits

Coffee

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

$5.00
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.00
House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.00

Ovaltino

Ovaltine

$4.50
Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50

Pure Tea

Alishan High Mountain Oolong Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Green Jade Tea

$4.25
Coconut Dew Tea

Coconut Dew Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Unforgettable coconut taste! High quality dew tea with natural coconut aroma, optional signature mousse

Motto No.5 Black Tea

$4.25

Japanese Genmai Brown Rice Tea

$4.50

English Rose Oolong Tea

$4.50

Yunnan Pu-erh Tea

$4.25Out of stock

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.50

Dongding Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.50

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.25

Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea

$4.25
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Everything just taste better

Location

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena, CA 91105

Directions

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image

