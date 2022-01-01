Motto Tea Cafe - Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101
Pasadena, CA 91105
Japanese Souffle Pancakes
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake
Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Mochi & Kinako Souffle Pancke
Made with Japanese kinako Roasted soy bean powder and Mochi .
Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes
Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes
Souffle pancakes topped with fresh house-made taro puree & cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Pork Sung Souffle Pancakes
Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes
Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
MIlk Tea & Boba Souffle Pancakes
Made with earl grey custard cream and brown sugar boba
Momo Peach souffle Pancake
Best Selling Drinks
Mango in Kyoto
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink
Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea
Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Fruit Melody
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea
Cheesy Strawberry
Ice blended fresh strawberries with Jasmine green tea with our signature cheese mousse
CocoMelon
Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice, and topped off with coconut cream. Non-caffeinated drink
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]
Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse
Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea
Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano, Japan
Desserts
Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar
One pc/order. Made with oreo and sea salt cheese mousse. Cakes inside are made with cool souffle cake base recipe.
Mini Taro Souffle In A Jar
Genmai grape yogurt Box
Strawberry Pandora's Box
Indulge yourself with our Strawberry Pandora’s Box! Enjoy the 4-layer of temptations - strawberry milk pudding, fluffy chiffon cake, strawberry cream, and light cheese mousse. Contains dairy, strawberry, blueberry
Mont Blanc& Earl Grey Cake Box
made with Earl Grey flavor chiffon cake, Earl Grey milk jelly ,chestnut puree and Rum. { Contains liquor }
Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake
Creme Brulee Crepe Cake
Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.
Oolong Peach Crepe Cake
Taro Crepe Cake
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream. May contain nuts
Matcha Yuzu Chiffon Cake
Taro Basque Cheese Cake
Pumkin & Salty Egg Basque Cake
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake
Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques
Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake
Matcha Mango Basque Cheese Cake
Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll
Koyama Taro Cake Roll
Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll
Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll
Strawberry layered crepe cake made fresh with our housemade strawberry puree
Koyama Matcha Cake Roll
Mini Berries Soufflé in a Jar
Chilled mini souffle base cake with light cheese mousse and house-made strawberry and blueberry puree filling
Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora's Box
Momo peach Mochi
Mango Mochi
Coconut Mango Cake Box
Matcha Tiramisu Box
Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake
House-made crepe cakes with layers of pear and osmanthus honey cream
The Motto Milk Tea
Motto No.5 Milk Tea
Motto's signature house milk tea. Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea
Smooth, lingering malt with a touch of sweetness. Origin: Sri Lanka
Pu-erh Milk Tea
Chocolaty, rich full-bodied taste. Origin: Yunnan, China Optional Cheese Mousse or Nutellamisu Mousse
Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea
Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!
Osmanthus Dong Ding Milk Tea
New item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea! Smooth osmanthus taste lingers in your mouth.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste, with your choice of cheese mousse, or Japanese matcha mousse Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano, Japan
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Mineral, sweet roasted notes. Origin: Lugu, Taiwan
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine taste; light milk tea, topped with cheese mousse
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine taste; light milk tea, topped with our specialty Japanese matcha mousse
Tiger Boba Milk Tea
Hand-fried brown sugar with boba and No.5 milk tea base
Fresh Fruit Tea
Fruit Melody
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea
CocoMelon
Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice, and topped off with coconut cream. Non-caffeinated drink
Cheesy Strawberry
Ice blended fresh strawberries with Jasmine green tea with our signature cheese mousse
King Grape Tea
Fresh black grapes slushie with your choice of tea base, topped with cheese mousse.
Lemon Explosion Tea
The Orange Tea
Refreshing citrus taste of fresh oranges, with your choice of tea base
Ippai Grapefruit Tea
Cheese Mousse Tea
Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Irresistible coconut taste! Fresh dew tea with natural coconut fragrance.
Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Osmanthus Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
White Peach Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
English Rose Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]
Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse
Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Matcha Mousse Tea
Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]
Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs
Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Nutellamisu Mousse Tea
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Classic Ceylon Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Mango Family
Messy Mango Latte
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk. Indulgent real mango taste in every sip
Mango in Kyoto
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink
Mango in Uji
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea. Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist
Mango Yuki
Ice blended mango smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Mango Passion Tea
Real mango and passion fruit juice mix with our signature jasmine green tea, topped off with our famous cheese mousse
Mochi Family
Brulee Family
Brulee Taro Milk Tea
Our house-made freshly made creme brulee and taro puree paired with our handcrafted milk tea. We provide 3 milk tea options for your taste
Brulee Taro Latte
Freshly made in house creme brulee and taro puree with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
Brulee Boba Latte
Freshly made in house creme brulee and chewy boba with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended)
Ice blended matcha latte with our freshly made in house creme brulee, naturally sweet and made only with the best matcha
Taro Family
Taro Storm Boba Latte
Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea
Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Messy Taro Latte
Freshly made real taro puree with slightly sweetened milk. Real taro taste in every sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
Messy Taro Milk Tea
Our housemade real taro puree with signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea
Berries Family
Messy Berries Latte
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste
Berries in Kyoto
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top
Berries in Uji
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea
Berries Yuki
Ice blended berries smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Uji Matcha
Uji Matcha Tea
Motto's signature authentic traditional Japanese matcha directly from Japan, hand whisked every cup. Optional cheese mousse or matcha mousse. Can be served iced or hot
Uji Matcha Latte
One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip
Matcha Lemon Explosion
Freshly squeezed lemon juice with authentic high quality matcha tea. A splendid and refreshing taste!
Matcha Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]
Top-selling matcha latte made with authentic Japanese matcha powder, topped off with signature cheese mousse
Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]
Yuki Uji Matcha Latte
Ice blended matcha latte.
Uji Kintoki Matcha
Traditional Japanese dessert in a drink! The bottom is red bean and mochi, the middle layer is milk and topped off with matcha tea. Served iced only
Tiger Boba Family
Fruit Yogurt
Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt
Fresh strawberries with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse by default. Caffeine-free drink
Cheesy Mango Yogurt
Real fresh mango puree with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse. Caffeine-free drink
Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt
Fresh grapefruits with Calpico yogurt, natural tart taste. Caffeine-free drink, may taste slightly bitter due to the natural bitterness of grapefruits
Pure Tea
Alishan High Mountain Oolong Tea
Jasmine Green Jade Tea
Coconut Dew Tea
Unforgettable coconut taste! High quality dew tea with natural coconut aroma, optional signature mousse
Motto No.5 Black Tea
Japanese Genmai Brown Rice Tea
English Rose Oolong Tea
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea
White Peach Oolong Tea
Dongding Osmanthus Oolong Tea
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea
Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena, CA 91105