MOULIN Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3321 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant