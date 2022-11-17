Main picView gallery

Mount Airy Tap Room

No reviews yet

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Popular Items

Veggie Wings
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

Sandwiches

MATR Burger

$13.00

Certified Hereford Burger with Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

8oz Certified Hereford Burger on Brioche Bun. Served with Fries. Add your choice of toppings.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Pickles, Lettuce, Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Brioche Bun

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Black Bean & Veggie Burger, Crumbled Feta, Avocado Goddess, Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade, Long Roll

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, Gruyere, & Boursin on Sourdough

Vegetable Sandwich

$12.00

Mushrooms, Grilled Eggplant, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Chimichurri Aioli

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted Beets, Crumbled Feta, Pistachios, Mixed Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Apple & Arugula Salad

$12.00

Granny Smith Apples, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Grain Bowl

$12.00

Ancient Grains, Chickpeas, Arugula, Cucumber, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Crumbled Feta, Rosemary Garlic Aioli

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Soup

Onion & Beer Soup

$7.00

Caramelized Onions, Beef Beer Broth, Gruyere, Provolone, Parmesan, Baguette Croutons

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Cheese Croutons, Fried Basil

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Starters

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Parmesan, Parsley, Whte Truffle Oil. Served with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Black Bean Hummus

$10.00

Black Bean Hummus with Grilled Pita, Oilves, Vegetables, Herb Oil

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Four Cheese Blend, Love.

Wings

$13.00

One Pound of Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese, Carrots, and Celery

Veggie Wings

$13.00

Crispy Fried Seitan with Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots, and Celery

Mussels

$13.00

Choice of: White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce OR Coconut Green Curry Sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Soy Ginger Hot Honey, Shaved Apple

Cheese Plate

$14.00

Selection of Cheeses, Apples, Candied Walnuts, Cranberry Onion Jam, Toast

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Crispy Basil

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Tartar Sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

Sweet Potato Mash, Crispy Brussels sprouts, Chimichurri

Steak Frites

$26.00

Certified Hereford NY Strip Steak with Herb Butter, Fries, Mixed Green Salad

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cream Sauce

Desserts

Ginger Bread *Special*

$9.00Out of stock

Creme Anglaise, Whipped Cream, Ginger Snap

Apple Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie with Pecan Crumb Crust, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Walnut Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Walnut Brownie with Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Beignets

$7.00

Beignets with Chocolate Sauce & Berry Coulis

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Icing, Nuts & Raisins

Cheese Cake

$7.00

NY Style Cheese Cake with Berry Sauce

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Candy Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Burger & Fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

--------------

Kid's Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Directions

Main pic

