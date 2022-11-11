Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mount Dessert Bakery

311 Reviews

$

122 Cottage Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich (available open-11:00)
Scone
Bagel

Coffee/Tea/Espresso

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Proudly serving Acadia Coffee Company

Iced Mocha

$4.65+

Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso, housemade cocoa and your choice of milk over ice

Espresso

$2.40+

Acadia Coffee Company On Point Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Single shot of espresso with hot water

Macchiato

$3.25+

Espresso with a dollop of foam served in a 4 oz cup

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam

Mocha

$3.85+

Espresso, housemade cocoa and your choice of steamed milk

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso mixed with water and served over ice

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Housemade cocoa mix made with your choice of steamed milk

Steamer

$2.00+

Your choice of steamed milk, either as is or with your choice of flavored syrup

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.45+

Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk and espresso

Chai Latte

$3.60+

Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Choose from our wide selection of teas

Flat White

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk in an 8 oz cup

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

The Boss (dark roast), served over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk over ice

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$4.95+

Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk and a double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso over ice

London Fog

$4.50+

Double Bergamot Earl Grey tea steaped in hot water and served with a dash of vanilla and your choice of steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.75+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and a dollop of foam

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso with your choice of milk served over ice

Cortado

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with an equal amount of your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Your choice of tea served over ice

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Choice of Acadia Coffee Company drip coffee with an equal amount of your choice of steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.95+

Single (12 oz) or double (16 oz) shot of espresso served with your choice of freshly brewed drip coffee

Iced Red Eye

$4.50+

Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso with our dark roast iced coffee served over ice

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.10+

Matcha green tea mixed with your choice of milk served over ice

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Matcha green tea mixed with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso, caramel syrup and your choice of milk over ice

Cooler Drinks

Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$2.00

$2.00
Poland Spring Origins Water (30.4 oz)

Poland Spring Origins Water (30.4 oz)

$3.00

$3.00
Poland Spring Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.50

$2.50
Polar Seltzer Water

Polar Seltzer Water

$2.50

$2.50
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock
Natalie's Blood Orange Juice

Natalie's Blood Orange Juice

$4.50

$4.50
Natalie's Tangerine Juice

Natalie's Tangerine Juice

$4.00

$4.00
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.00

$4.00
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

$4.00

Natalie's Guava Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50

$2.50
Nantucket Nectars

Nantucket Nectars

$3.00

$3.00
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.50
Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$4.50

$4.50
Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

$3.00
Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$2.75

$2.75
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

$3.00
Apple & Eve Juice Box

Apple & Eve Juice Box

$1.75

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Natalie's - Resilient

Natalie's - Resilient

$5.00

$5.00
Natalie's - Aura

Natalie's - Aura

$5.00

$5.00

** Drink Specials **

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.60+

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.35+

Cinderella Latte

$4.70+

Iced Cinderella Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Butterbeer Latte

$4.60+

Chocolate Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$4.70+

Iced Butterbeer Latte

$5.35+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.85+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65+

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$4.70+

Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte

$5.30+

Iced Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte

$5.80+

Iced Black Forrest Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.60+

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.35+

Maple Latte

$4.60+

Iced Maple Latte

$5.36+

Black Forest Mocha

$4.70+

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$4.60+
Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.70+

Espresso, housemade cocoa mix, peppermint syrup and your choice of steamed milk

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Chocolate Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Iced Eggnog Latte

$5.75+

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$5.50+

Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$5.50+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.10+

Food Gifts

Bread & Butter Pickles

Bread & Butter Pickles

$8.00

$8.00
Dilly Beans

Dilly Beans

$8.00
Red Pepper Jelly - small

Red Pepper Jelly - small

$5.00

$5.00
Red Pepper Jelly - large

Red Pepper Jelly - large

$7.00

$7.00

Butter Pecan Granola (8 oz bag)

$7.00
Woofer Snapper Dog Treats

Woofer Snapper Dog Treats

$7.00

$7.00
Acadia Coffee Co. Bagged Coffee

Acadia Coffee Co. Bagged Coffee

$14.00

$14.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00Out of stock
Hot Cocoa Mix

Hot Cocoa Mix

$7.00

Cape Cod Chips

$0.75

Homemade Marshmallows

$5.00

Gingerbread Marshmallows

$5.00

Peppermint Marshmallows

$5.00

Bagels/Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich (available open-11:00)

$5.50

Fried egg and cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel, croissant, or English muffin

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Homemade bagels boiled and baked in house fresh every day!

BLT Bagel

$4.75

Your choice of bagel topped with bacon, mixed greens and sliced tomato

The Dan

$5.25

Your choice of bagel topped with plain cream cheese, bacon and sliced cucumbers

Robyn's Fave

$6.75

Your choice of bagel topped with plain cream cheese, bacon, pickled red onions and sliced avocado

The Martha

$5.50

Your choice of bagel topped with veggie cream cheese, bacon and sliced tomato

Veggie Lover

$7.25

Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, sliced cucumbers, sprouts, sliced tomato, pickled red onion and mixed greens

Cream Cheese Side

$1.00

All flavored cream cheeses are made fresh in house!

Cream Cheese Tub

$3.25

All flavored cream cheeses are made fresh in house!

Butter Side

$0.50

Peanut Butter Side

$0.75

Strawberry Jam Side

$0.75

Raspberry Jam Side

$0.75

Nutella Side

$0.75

Pastries

Pumpkin Donut Muffin

Pumpkin Donut Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$3.25
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Danish

Danish

$3.00
GF Banana Nut Bread Slice

GF Banana Nut Bread Slice

$3.75

$3.75
Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$3.25

$3.25
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Slice

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Slice

$3.25

$3.25
Double Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

Double Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

$3.25

$3.25
Orange Ricotta Pound Cake Slice

Orange Ricotta Pound Cake Slice

$3.25

$3.25
Lemon Pound Cake Slice

Lemon Pound Cake Slice

$3.25

$3.25
Blueberry Hand Pie

Blueberry Hand Pie

$3.50

$3.50
Chocolate Cinnamon Pop Tart

Chocolate Cinnamon Pop Tart

$3.50

$3.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

$3.50

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$3.50Out of stock
Oatmeal Raspberry Bar

Oatmeal Raspberry Bar

$3.00

$3.00

Triple Berry Bar

$3.00
Cinnamon Bun W/ Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Bun W/ Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.00

$4.00
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Bundt Cake

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$3.50

$3.50

Eggnog Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cranberry Almond Coffee Cake

$3.50

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Apple Brownies W/CC Frosting

$3.50

Sandwiches (available 11:30-close)

Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.

Mother Stuffin' Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Our take on a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich! Homemade cranberry apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.

California Dreamin Sandwich

$14.00

(vegetarian) Mashed avocado, sliced cukes, sprouts, pickled carrots and red onions, mixed greens and goat cheese on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.

Turkey & Swiss BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with mayo on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Tuna mixed with mayo, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.

The Nyack Panini

$15.00

Roast beef, caramelized onions, mixed greens and horseradish cheddar served on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.

The Moreau Panini

$14.00

Homemade sweet red pepper jelly, sliced ham, sliced Granny Smith apple, and brie served on our homemade focaccia and pressed as a panini! Served with chips.

The Anna Maria Panini

$13.00

Hot caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.

The Anna Maria (cold)

$13.00

Cold caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Goat cheese, Maine blueberries, balsamic glaze and cheddar cheese on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

cheddar cheese on sliced sourdough bread pressed as a panini. Served with chips

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

sliced ham and cheddar cheese with mayo on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese with mayo on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips

PB & Jelly

$7.00

peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips

PB & Fluff

$7.00

"Fluffernutter" - peanut butter and fluff on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips

PB & Nutella

$7.00

peanut butter and Nutella served on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips

Classic BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough with mayo

Soup & Quiche

Soup of the Day (Available 11:30-close)

Soup of the Day (Available 11:30-close)

$6.00+

Today's homemade soup is served with a wedge of homemade focaccia

Quiche Slice (available all day!)

$5.00

Salads (available 11:30-close)

Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)

$14.00

A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.

California Dreamin Salad

California Dreamin Salad

$14.00

(vegetarian & GF - can be vegan w/o goat cheese) Sliced avocado, sliced cukes, sprouts, pickled carrots and red onions, and goat cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

fresh spinach, toasted pecans, feta, and fresh strawberries

Bacon Blue Cran-Apple Salad

Bacon Blue Cran-Apple Salad

$13.00

mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, Granny Smith apple slices, toasted pecans, crumbled bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with chips

Snacks

Cabot Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Yogurt Tube

$1.50

Brown Cow Yogurt

$2.25Out of stock

Butter Pecan Granola side

$0.50

Housemade Butter Pecan Granola

Gogo Squeezers

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Kind Granola Bar

$2.50

Bob's Red Mill Bar

$2.50

Brekki Overnight Oats

$3.00

Deep River Chips

$2.25

Energy Bites

$5.00Out of stock

Breads & Rolls

Banana Bread - mini loaf

$4.50

Mini Loaf Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Bread - large loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Large Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$10.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Banana Bread - large loaf

$10.00Out of stock
Focaccia

Focaccia

$4.00

Homemade focaccia with kosher salt and rosemary - AVAILABLE AFTER 10:00 daily

Mini Loaf GF Banana Nut Bread

$5.00

Large Loaf GF Banana Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

$3.00
Magic Cookie Bar

Magic Cookie Bar

$3.50

$3.50
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50
Mint Brownie

Mint Brownie

$4.00
Frosted Brownie

Frosted Brownie

$4.00

$4.00
Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispie Treat

Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispie Treat

$2.50

$2.50
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

$5.00

$5.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bar

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bar

$5.00

$5.00

Cake Slice

$6.00

Cupcake

$3.75

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00
Flourless Brownie w/Toasted Pecans

Flourless Brownie w/Toasted Pecans

$3.50

$3.50

Joanna's Awesome PB Brownie

$3.50
Carmelita

Carmelita

$3.50

Pie Slice

$5.00

Whoopie Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$4.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Cranberry Curd Tart W/gingersnap Crust

Gingerbread Whoopie Pies

$3.75
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baking the world a better place!!

Location

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Mount Dessert Bakery image
Mount Dessert Bakery image

