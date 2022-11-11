- Home
Mount Dessert Bakery
311 Reviews
$
122 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee/Tea/Espresso
Hot Coffee
Proudly serving Acadia Coffee Company
Iced Mocha
Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso, housemade cocoa and your choice of milk over ice
Espresso
Acadia Coffee Company On Point Espresso
Americano
Single shot of espresso with hot water
Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of foam served in a 4 oz cup
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam
Mocha
Espresso, housemade cocoa and your choice of steamed milk
Iced Espresso
Iced Americano
Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso mixed with water and served over ice
Hot Chocolate
Housemade cocoa mix made with your choice of steamed milk
Steamer
Your choice of steamed milk, either as is or with your choice of flavored syrup
Dirty Chai Latte
Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk and espresso
Chai Latte
Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk
Hot Tea
Choose from our wide selection of teas
Flat White
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk in an 8 oz cup
Iced Coffee
The Boss (dark roast), served over ice
Iced Chai Latte
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk over ice
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk and a double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso over ice
London Fog
Double Bergamot Earl Grey tea steaped in hot water and served with a dash of vanilla and your choice of steamed milk
Cold Brew
Latte
Espresso with your choice of steamed milk and a dollop of foam
Iced Latte
Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso with your choice of milk served over ice
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with an equal amount of your choice of steamed milk
Iced Tea
Your choice of tea served over ice
Cafe au Lait
Choice of Acadia Coffee Company drip coffee with an equal amount of your choice of steamed milk
Red Eye
Single (12 oz) or double (16 oz) shot of espresso served with your choice of freshly brewed drip coffee
Iced Red Eye
Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso with our dark roast iced coffee served over ice
Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea mixed with your choice of milk served over ice
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea mixed with your choice of steamed milk
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso, caramel syrup and your choice of milk over ice
Cooler Drinks
Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9 oz)
Poland Spring Origins Water (30.4 oz)
Poland Spring Sparkling Water
Polar Seltzer Water
Natalie's Orange Juice
Natalie's Blood Orange Juice
Natalie's Tangerine Juice
Natalie's Lemonade
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Natalie's Guava Lemonade
San Pellegrino
Nantucket Nectars
Spindrift
Brew Dr. Kombucha
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Snapple Iced Tea
Maine Root Root Beer
Apple & Eve Juice Box
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Natalie's - Resilient
Natalie's - Aura
** Drink Specials **
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte
Cinderella Latte
Iced Cinderella Latte
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Butterbeer Latte
Chocolate Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Iced Butterbeer Latte
White Chocolate Mocha
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Black Forrest Mocha
Salted Caramel Latte
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Maple Latte
Iced Maple Latte
Black Forest Mocha
Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
Peppermint Mocha
Espresso, housemade cocoa mix, peppermint syrup and your choice of steamed milk
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Iced Chocolate Hazelnut Mocha Latte
Iced Eggnog Latte
Iced Gingerbread Latte
Iced White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Food Gifts
Bread & Butter Pickles
Dilly Beans
Red Pepper Jelly - small
Red Pepper Jelly - large
Butter Pecan Granola (8 oz bag)
Woofer Snapper Dog Treats
Acadia Coffee Co. Bagged Coffee
Salted Caramel
Hot Cocoa Mix
Cape Cod Chips
Homemade Marshmallows
Gingerbread Marshmallows
Peppermint Marshmallows
Bagels/Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich (available open-11:00)
Fried egg and cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel, croissant, or English muffin
Bagel
Homemade bagels boiled and baked in house fresh every day!
BLT Bagel
Your choice of bagel topped with bacon, mixed greens and sliced tomato
The Dan
Your choice of bagel topped with plain cream cheese, bacon and sliced cucumbers
Robyn's Fave
Your choice of bagel topped with plain cream cheese, bacon, pickled red onions and sliced avocado
The Martha
Your choice of bagel topped with veggie cream cheese, bacon and sliced tomato
Veggie Lover
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, sliced cucumbers, sprouts, sliced tomato, pickled red onion and mixed greens
Cream Cheese Side
All flavored cream cheeses are made fresh in house!
Cream Cheese Tub
All flavored cream cheeses are made fresh in house!
Butter Side
Peanut Butter Side
Strawberry Jam Side
Raspberry Jam Side
Nutella Side
Pastries
Pumpkin Donut Muffin
Scone
Croissant
Danish
GF Banana Nut Bread Slice
Banana Bread Slice
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Slice
Double Chocolate Banana Bread Slice
Orange Ricotta Pound Cake Slice
Lemon Pound Cake Slice
Blueberry Hand Pie
Chocolate Cinnamon Pop Tart
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Pain au Chocolat
Oatmeal Raspberry Bar
Triple Berry Bar
Cinnamon Bun W/ Cream Cheese Frosting
Pecan Sticky Bun
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Eggnog Coffee Cake
Cranberry Almond Coffee Cake
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin
Apple Brownies W/CC Frosting
Sandwiches (available 11:30-close)
Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Mother Stuffin' Turkey Sandwich
Our take on a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich! Homemade cranberry apple stuffing, cranberry sauce, sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
California Dreamin Sandwich
(vegetarian) Mashed avocado, sliced cukes, sprouts, pickled carrots and red onions, mixed greens and goat cheese on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Turkey & Swiss BLT Sandwich
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with mayo on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Tuna Melt
Tuna mixed with mayo, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Nyack Panini
Roast beef, caramelized onions, mixed greens and horseradish cheddar served on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Moreau Panini
Homemade sweet red pepper jelly, sliced ham, sliced Granny Smith apple, and brie served on our homemade focaccia and pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Anna Maria Panini
Hot caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
The Anna Maria (cold)
Cold caprese - balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Goat cheese, Maine blueberries, balsamic glaze and cheddar cheese on our homemade focaccia pressed as a panini! Served with chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
cheddar cheese on sliced sourdough bread pressed as a panini. Served with chips
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
sliced ham and cheddar cheese with mayo on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese with mayo on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips
PB & Jelly
peanut butter and strawberry jam on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips
PB & Fluff
"Fluffernutter" - peanut butter and fluff on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips
PB & Nutella
peanut butter and Nutella served on sliced sourdough bread. Served with chips
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough with mayo
Soup & Quiche
Salads (available 11:30-close)
Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
California Dreamin Salad
(vegetarian & GF - can be vegan w/o goat cheese) Sliced avocado, sliced cukes, sprouts, pickled carrots and red onions, and goat cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
fresh spinach, toasted pecans, feta, and fresh strawberries
Bacon Blue Cran-Apple Salad
mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, Granny Smith apple slices, toasted pecans, crumbled bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with chips
Snacks
Cabot Cheddar Cheese
String Cheese
Yogurt Tube
Brown Cow Yogurt
Butter Pecan Granola side
Housemade Butter Pecan Granola
Gogo Squeezers
Apple
Orange
Banana
Kind Granola Bar
Bob's Red Mill Bar
Brekki Overnight Oats
Deep River Chips
Energy Bites
Breads & Rolls
Banana Bread - mini loaf
Mini Loaf Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Banana Bread - large loaf
Large Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Double Chocolate Banana Bread - large loaf
Focaccia
Homemade focaccia with kosher salt and rosemary - AVAILABLE AFTER 10:00 daily
Mini Loaf GF Banana Nut Bread
Large Loaf GF Banana Bread
Sweet Treats
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Magic Cookie Bar
Lemon Bar
Mint Brownie
Frosted Brownie
Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispie Treat
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bar
Cake Slice
Cupcake
Cheesecake Slice
Flourless Brownie w/Toasted Pecans
Joanna's Awesome PB Brownie
Carmelita
Pie Slice
Whoopie Pie
Pumpkin Oatmeal Cream Pie
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Sugar Cookie
Cranberry Curd Tart W/gingersnap Crust
Gingerbread Whoopie Pies
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Baking the world a better place!!
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609