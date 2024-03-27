Grace Wins Food Trailer Heard Freighthouse Food Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grace Wins, a culinary venture under the umbrella of Mt. Grace for Women, is a dynamic food trailer dedicated to supporting the Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge. Every purchase contributes directly to funding our program, empowering us to make a significant impact on individuals grappling with life-controlling issues. Together, we passionately strive to combat the drug epidemic and bring about positive change.
Location
93 East Railroad Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270
