Mount Gretna Craft Brewery

Popular Items

Farmhouse
Corner
Kids Burger

Starters | Small Plates

Truffle Fries

$12.50

Hand cut fries, white truffle aioli, smoked bacon, shredded parmesan

MGCB Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Crispy Bacon | Diced Tomatoes | House Salsa | Sour Cream

Wings & Fries

Wings & Fries

$13.00

Six Crispy Wings | Hand-Cut Fries | Celery Sticks | Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Smoked Duck Wings

$16.00

3 whole duck wings dusted with house seasoning, house-cut fries

Flatbreads

Fig N Pig

$16.00

Fig Jam | Black Oak Ham | Goat Cheese | Arugula | Balsamic Glaze

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$12.00

San Marzano Tomato | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Mozzarella | Fresh Basil

Basil Ricotta

$14.00

Basil pesto | ricotta cheese | sun dried tomato

BBQ Chicken Ranch

$15.00

BBQ sauce | blackened chicken | cheddar jack cheese | fried onion | ranch dressing

Apple Bacon

$14.50

Smoked bacon | blue cheese | granny smith apples | garlic honey

Fresh Greens

Haus Salads

Haus Salads

$8.00

Mixed Spring Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Onion | Cheddar Cheese | Pretzel Croutons

Fall Salad

$14.00

baby spinach & mixed greens | fresh granny smith apples | bacon | goat cheese | candied pecans

Burgers | Handhelds

Corner

Corner

$16.00

8oz Craft Burger Blend | Brioche Bun | Cheddar Cheese | Fresh Greens | Tomato | Red Onion

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$17.50

8oz Craft Burger Blend | Brioche Bun | Smoked Bacon | Beer Cheese | Onion Straws | Tomato | Fresh Greens

Brewmaster

Brewmaster

$18.00

A monthly inspired burger collaboration with our brewers

Mother Clucker

$15.00

Brioche bun | Fried Chicken Breast | House Hot Sauce | Creamy Cabbage Slaw | Honey Pilsner Pickles

Kielbasa Roll

$14.50

Split roll | grilled kielbasa | house-made stout kraut | dubliner blue cheese | brewers mustard

The Braeburn Pork

$14.50

Pretzel bun | cherry smoked braised pork | hot garlic honey bbq | honey pilsner pickles

Brie BLT

$14.00

Texas toast | bacon jam | brie cheese | thick cut tomato | mixed greens

Entrees

Fish And Chips

$17.50

Beer-Battered Haddock | Charred Lemon | Hand-Cut Fries | Brewers Slaw | House tartar

Craft Mac

Craft Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi Pasta | House Beer Cheese | Smoked Bacon | Pretzel Crumbles

Farmhouse Ramen

$17.50

pork bone broth w farmhouse ale | fresh wheat noodles | char siu | marinated bacon strips | poached quail egg | chopped scallions

BBQ Salmon Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

white quinoa | mixed greens | roasted sweet potato | cucumber | bbq salmon | sriracha aioli | onion straws

Little Hops

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

Choice of Sauce | Served with Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Waffles or Vegetable of the Day

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Waffles or Vegetable of the Day

Kids Grilled cheese

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.00

Served with Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Waffles or Vegetable of the Day

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries, Fresh Fruit, Sweet Waffles or Vegetable of the Day

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Little Hops Stack

$7.00Out of stock

Little Hops Platter

$7.00

TEAMS

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Boneless & Fries

$15.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Brunch

Apple Bacon Flatbread

Apple Bacon Flatbread

$14.00

Smoked Bacon | Bleu Cheese | Tart Apples | Garlic Honey

MGCB Grilled Toast

MGCB Grilled Toast

$9.50

Texas Toast | House Custard Batter | Candied Bacon | Pretzel Crumble | Maple Bourbon Syrup

Brew-Bon Waffles

Brew-Bon Waffles

$11.00

Cinnamon Belgium Waffles | Whipped Honey Mascarpone | Candied Walnuts | Maple Stout Syrup

Left Coast Enchilada

Left Coast Enchilada

$12.50Out of stock

Four Tortilla | Scrambled Eggs | Smoked Bacon | Hand-Cut Fries | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Southwest Hollandaise

eMangia

eMangia

$13.00Out of stock

San Marzano Tomatoes | Sweet Peppers | Onions | Garlic | Baked Egg | Grilled Flatbread

Brew Bennis

Fig & Pig

Fig & Pig

$14.00Out of stock

Fig Jam | Black Oak Ham | Arugula | Balsamic Glaze

Two Little Pigs

Two Little Pigs

$13.00Out of stock

House Pulled Pork | Smoked Bacon | Onion Straws

Veggie

Veggie

$11.50Out of stock

Marinated Portobello Mushrooms | Summer Squash | Tomato

Three-Egg Omelets

Eastwood

Eastwood

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork | Cheddar Jack Cheese | HGH BBQ | Onion Straws

Big Shrimpn'

Big Shrimpn'

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated Shrimp | Diced Tomato | Green Onion | Goat Cheese

Three-Cheese

Three-Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Cheddar Jack Cheese | Mozzarella | Fresh Basil

MGCB Favorites

Trio of Bacon on a Stick

Trio of Bacon on a Stick

$12.00

Thick-Cut Bacon | Crushed Pretzels | Maple Stout Syrup

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$11.00Out of stock

Baby Carrots | Slivered Radish | Broccolini | Sumac | Olive Oil | Grilled Flatbread

Pickle Flight

Pickle Flight

$7.50

Mojito | Bahn Mi | Citrus IPA | Salt & Vinegar

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Hand-Cut Fries | Beer Cheese | Smoked Bacon | Green Onion | House Ranch

German Braided Pretzel

German Braided Pretzel

$11.00

Spent Grains | Hemp Mustard | Beer Cheese

Wings & Fries

Wings & Fries

$13.00

6 Jumbo Wings | Hand-Cut Fries | Celery Sticks

Handhelds

KC Pork

KC Pork

$14.50

Pretzel Bun | Smoked Pork | Power Slaw | HGH BBQ | Onion Straws

Veggie Fold

Veggie Fold

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Flatbread | Garlic Hummus | Mixed Greens | Roasted Summer Squash | Tomato

Corner Burger

Corner Burger

$16.00

Brioche Bun | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Tomato | Fresh Greens | Red Onion

MGCB Rachel

MGCB Rachel

$15.00

Grilled Texas Toast | Smoked Turkey | Brewers Slaw | Swiss Cheese | Thousand Isle

Fresh Greens

Haus Salad

Haus Salad

$8.00

Mixed Spring Greens | Tomato | Cucumber | Red Onion | Cheddar Cheese | Pretzel Croutons

BrewBerry Salad

BrewBerry Salad

$14.00

Fresh Arugula | Fresh Strawberries | Blueberries | Goat Cheese | Red Onion | Shaved Almonds

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

local gathering place featuring a wide selection of craft beers, house made pub fare with live music and a variety of events

Website

Location

2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra, PA 17078

Directions

