Mount Hood BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1301 Belmont Avenue

Hood River, OR 97031

Order Again

Popular Items

Rib Plate
Nachos
Mac & Cheese

Sandwiches

Homemade sloppy Joe
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket, Provolone, BBQ sauce on Pub Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, BBQ sauce on Pub Roll

Burnt End Sandwich

Burnt End Sandwich

$12.00

Burnt Ends, Provolone, BBQ sauce, on Pub Roll

Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$12.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

Pulled Rib Sandwich

Pulled Rib Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Rib, Slaw, BBQ Sauce, on Pub Roll

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked boneless Chicken Thigh, lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion,BBQ Sauce, on Pub Roll

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Meatloaf, BBQ Sauce, on a Pub Roll

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mac & Cheese with ALL the meats

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$12.00

Fritos, BBQ Bean, Mac & Cheese, Choice of Meat, BBQ Sauce

Chips & Cheese

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Chips, BBQ Beans, Nacho cheese, Meat of Choice, Green Onions, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce

Family Nachos

Family Nachos

$25.00

Chicken soup

$8.00

House Made Soup, great warm up on a chilly rainy day. Comes with croutons..

Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Spring Mix, Black Beans, Fire roasted Corn, Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Chopped Chicken, Tortilla Strips

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Romaine Lettuce, with Smoked Chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons,

Slaw Bowls

Slaw Bowls

$12.00

Choice of Meat on a Bed of Slaw

Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$12.00

Three Ribs

Burnt End Cup

Burnt End Cup

$12.00

Cup of Twice Smoked Brisket Point in Sweet Sauce

BBQ Sundae

BBQ Sundae

$10.00

BBQ Beans, Slaw, Sauce, your choice of meat

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

House Made 4 Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

Beans

Beans

$3.00

Baked beans with our House Spice Blend and BBQ Meat

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Cabbage Slaw with House Made Slaw Dressing

Spicy Corn

Spicy Corn

$3.00

White Corn in a House Made Green Chile Cream Sauce

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
7 Up

7 Up

$2.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Either Kirkland or signature Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by and get delicious BBQ

Location

1301 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, OR 97031

Directions

