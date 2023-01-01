  • Home
Appalachian Mountain Brewery - Boone

163 Boone Creek Drive

Boone, NC 28607

Beer

Honeydew Honeysuckle - 16oz

$6.00

Boone Creek - 16oz

$6.00

Down South Lager - 16oz

$6.00

Nilla Hefe - 16oz

$6.50

Panic Water - 16oz

$6.00

The Queen's Wit - 16oz

$6.00

Tinderbox - 12oz

$6.50

828 Lager - 16oz

$6.00

Tiki Time - 16oz

$6.50

Putin' it to em - 16oz

$6.00

Low & Hazy - 16oz

$6.00

Long Leaf - 16oz

$6.00

Hop Rain Drop - 16oz

$6.00

Hilly Haze - 16oz

$6.50

Sublime - 16oz

$6.50

Thats Razz! - 16oz

$6.00

Exit Strategy - 12oz

$7.50

Lemon-Lime Margarita Gose - 16oz

$6.00

Edge of a Dream - 12oz

$7.00

Slushie - 12 oz

$7.00

Cider & Seltzer

Southern Apple - 16oz

$6.00

Mystic Dragon - 16oz

$6.00

Pinappery - 12oz

$6.50

Key Lime - 12oz

$6.50

Pitchers

Honeydew Honeysuckle - Pitcher

$22.00

Boone Creek - Pitcher

$22.00

Down South Lager - Pitcher

$22.00

Panic Water - Pitcher

$20.00

The Queens Wit - Pitcher

$21.00

Nilla Hefe - Pitcher

$20.00

Tinderbox - Pitcher

$25.00

828 Lager - Pitcher

$22.00

LL Margarita Gose - Pitcher

$21.00

Thats Razz! - Pitcher

$20.00

Hop Rain Drop - Pitcher

$22.00

Low & Hazy - Pitcher

$22.00

Long Leaf - Pitcher

$22.00

Hilly Haze - Pitcher

$24.00

Tiki Time - Pitcher

$23.00

Sublime - Pitcher

$20.00

Putin' it to Em - Pitcher

$20.00

Mystic Dragon - Pitcher

$22.00

Mystic Dragon - Pitcher

$30.00

Southern Apple - Pitcher

$22.00

Roots - Pitcher

$23.00

Key Lime - Pitcher

$30.00

Wine

Red - Elouan Pinot Noir

$7.00

White - Heavyweight Chardonnay

$7.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Appalachian Mountain Brewery's mission is to sustainably brew high quality beer, support local non-profits and help our community prosper. Our mission is simple: sustainability, community and philanthropy.

163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone, NC 28607

