P-Dubs Pub

review star

No reviews yet

20700 South Street

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soda

WATER

ICED TEA

$2.95

COFFEE

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

PINK LEMONADE

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

MT. DEW

$2.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

CRUSH

$2.95

SMALL JUICE

$2.95

LARGE JUICE

$3.95

SMALL MILK

$2.95

LARGE MILK

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Kids Drink

GINGERALE

$2.95

GINGER BEER

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

SODA HZO

STARTING LINE UP

10 WINGS

$12.25+

20 WINGS

$21.95+

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

ONION RINGS

$11.00

MAC BITES

$9.25

CHEESY GARLIC FRIES

$10.75

CHEESY TOTS

$11.25

NACHOS

$12.75

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.25

TRI TIP SLIDERS

$11.75

PASTRAMI SLIDERS

$11.75

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$10.75

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.25

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP APP

$12.75

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.25

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.45

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.75

BASKET OF SHOESTRING FRIES

$7.75

ONION EXPLOSION

$11.50

CALAMARI

$10.95

10 VEGAN BONELESS WINGS

$15.25

20 VEGAN BONELESS WINGS

$24.95

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

SOUTHERN NACHOS

$15.75

XXL PRETZEL

$10.50

BARBACOA BEEF TACOS

$15.25

BASKET OF TOTS

$7.75

LOADED BAKED POTATO BOMBS

$11.25

QUESADILLA

$7.95

BASKET OF SWEET FRIES

$9.00

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$8.95

SAMPLER PLATTER

$21.45

EDAMAME POTSTICKERS

$11.75

SPINACH DIPPERS

$10.45

NACHO FRIES

$15.45

1/2 NACHOS

$10.75

1/2 CHEESY TOT

$8.75

1/2 CHEESY GARLIC FRIES

$8.75

BURGERS

EL DIABLO BURGER

$14.50

DUBS BURGER

$13.75

WESTERN BURGER

$14.50

BUFFALO BLEU BURGER

$14.25

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.25

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$14.25

STINKIN' ONION BURGER

$14.25

BRAT BURGER

$14.25

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.25

RODEO BURGER

$15.50

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$15.75

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.75

DOUBLE BURGER

$21.45

PATTY MELT

$14.25

CALI BURGER

$14.45

SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.25

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.25

BLT

$13.45

CLUB

$13.75

HOUSE ROASTED TURKEY

$13.45

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$15.95

TIP-DIP

$15.95

SWISS ORTEGA TIP

$14.25

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

PESTO TURKEY GRILLED CHEESE

$14.25

CORN BEEF REUBEN

$15.25

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$13.75

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$13.45

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$15.95

PULLED PORK

$12.75

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.25

VEGAN CHICKEN WRAP

$15.25

SALMON SANDWICH

$15.75

1/2 HOUSE ROASTED TURKEY

$11.45

1/2 CLUB

$11.75

1/2 BLT

$11.45

PASTA

BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$17.45

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.45

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$19.45

MAC & CHEESE

$16.45

SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$20.45

STINKY MAC

$16.45

SPICY MAC

$16.45

1/2 BLACKENED CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$15.45

1/2 MAC & CHEESE

$13.95

1/2 STINKY MAC

$13.95

1/2 CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$17.45

1/2 CHICKEN PESTO FETTUCCINE

$15.45

1/2 CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.45

1/2 SHRIMP FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.45

1/2 SPICY MAC

$14.45

1/2 ANDOUILLE CHICKEN PASTA

$15.45

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.50+

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$11.75+

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$14.50+

FUNKY FUNGAI PIZZA

$13.50+

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$12.00+

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.50+

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.50+

THE KEVEN PIZZA

$12.50+

THE KYLE PIZZA

$12.50+

THE VEGGIE PIZZA

$11.50+

THE BREAKFAST PIZZA

$12.50+

CALIFORNIA CLUB PIZZA

$12.50+

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$9.50+

SALAD BAR

LUNCH BUFFET

$18.95

DINNER BUFFET

$22.95

KIDS BUFFET

$3.00+

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

CUP OF SOUP

$5.50

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.50

Salmon ALA CARTE

$9.50

6OZ STEAK ALA CARTE

$9.50

Ala Carte Seared Ahi

$9.50

CUP OF CHOWDER

$6.45

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$8.45

DINNER ITEMS

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER

$18.95

6oz TOP SIRLOIN

$22.45

16oz BONE IN RIBEYE

$33.95

20OZ bone in NEW YORK

$34.95

OCEAN CRITTERS

AHI NACHOS

$15.95

SUSHI BOMB

$13.75

FISH & CHIPS

$13.00

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$13.25

SHRIMP BASKET

$15.00

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP ENTREE

$19.75Out of stock

PAN-SEARED SALMON

$20.95

BLACKENED SALMON

$20.95

LITTLE SLUGGERS

MINI CORN DOGS

$8.75

K-CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.75

K-GRILLED CHEESE

$8.75

K-SLIDERS

$8.75

K-MAC & CHEESE

$8.75

K-DOUBLE CHICKEN

$12.25

K-BUTTER NOODLES

$8.75

K-CHEESE PIZZA

$8.75

SWEET TREATS

ALA MODE

$3.00

CLASSIC SUNDAE

$5.45

COOKIELICIOUS

$6.75

PIE

$5.75

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.25

WHOLE PIE

$33.00

SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$5.50

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Single Hamburger Patty

$7.50

Slice Cheese

$1.75

Extra Aju

$1.50

Beer Cheese

$1.75

Extra Alfredo

$2.25

Extra Panko Sauce

$2.25

Extra Pesto Sauce

$2.25

Extra Marinera Sauce

$2.25

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Fruit

$4.75

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

S- Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

S-Mac Cheese

$5.75

S- Onion Straws

$5.00

S-Seasonal Veggies

$4.75

S-Coleslaw

$4.75

S-Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

S- Tortillas

$1.75

Salmon ALA CARTE

$9.50

Ala Carte Seared Ahi

$9.50

Ala Carte Battered Cod

$5.50

Salsa Cup

$5.00

Side Chutney

$1.50

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Heavy Cream

$1.50

Grilled Whole Jalapeno

$1.25

Toast

$3.75

S- POTATO SALAD

$4.25

6OZ STEAK ALA CARTE

$9.50

LATE NIGHT

10 WINGS

$12.25+

20 WINGS

$21.95+

NACHOS

$12.75

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.25

10 VEGAN BONELESS WINGS

$15.25

20 VEGAN BONELESS WINGS

$24.95

QUESADILLA

$7.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$11.25

DUBS BURGER

$13.75

WESTERN BURGER

$14.50

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$10.75

PASTRAMI SLIDERS

$11.75

TRI TIP SLIDERS

$11.75

CHEESY TOTS

$11.25

CHEESY GARLIC FRIES

$10.75

SHIRTS

P DUBS BLACK V NECK

$25.00+

P DUBS GREY V NECK

$25.00+

P DUBS BLACK CREW NECK

$25.00+

P DUBS GREY CREW NECK

$25.00+

P DUBS 3/4 SLEEVE

$28.00+

P DUBS BAR TANK

$35.00+

MB BLACK V NECK

$25.00+

MB GREY V NECK

$25.00+

MB RED V NECK

$25.00+

MB BLACK CREW NECK

$25.00+

MB GREY CREW NECK

$25.00+

MB RED CREW NECK

$25.00+

MB 3/4 SLEEVE

$28.00+

MB BAR TANK

$35.00+

FLANNELS

$40.00+

P DUBS HAT

HAT

$25.00

MB HAT

MB HAT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

20700 South Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561

