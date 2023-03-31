Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub

6455 Main Street

Westport, NY 12993

LUNCH/DINNER

Appetizers

French Fries with cheese curds and topped with brown gravy.

Poutine

$5.99Out of stock

Caprese Plate

$8.50

Sliced Tomatoes, covered in Mozarella cheese, doused in balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, Italian seasonings

Fresh Guacamole and Chips

$7.99

fresh guacamole and chips.

Nachos

$7.99

Nachos - tortilla chips covered in melted cheeses, tomato, onions, salsa, and sour cream

Kielbasa Crock

$5.99

Crunchy Shrimp Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Small Charcuterie Board (2 Cheese)

$7.99Out of stock

Large Charcuterie Board (3 Cheese)

$11.99Out of stock

Board includes, cheeses, meat, olives, nuts, crackers, grapes, etc. varies each time

6pc Wings Traditional

$7.99Out of stock

10pc Wings Traditional

$12.99Out of stock

20pc Wings Traditional

$21.99Out of stock

6pc Low & Slow Wings

$7.99Out of stock

10pc Low & Slow Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99+

6 deep fried moz sticks with side of marinara- not homemade

Soups

CUP FOR SMALL BOWL FOR LARGE SERVED WITH OYSTER CRACKERS

Cup Homestyle Turkey Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Cup Pork Chile

$4.00

Crock of Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.99

Bowl Homestyle Turkey Soup

$6.00

Bowl Pork Chile

$6.00

Bowl Soup Special

$6.00

Salads

Small Garden Side

$4.99

Small side salad of mixed greens, tomato, onion, green peppers

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Iceberge Lettuce Wedge Salad

$8.99

Roasted Turkey on Mixed Greens

$11.99

Roasted Turkey on mixed greens, with croutons, cran-raisins, cashews, mandarin oranges and side of stuffing

Subs, Sandwiches & Wraps

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

STEAK, AMERICAN CHEESE ON SUB ROLL WITH SIDE MUSH, ONION MAYO STANDARD ROLL NOT TOASTED STANDARD

Meatball Sub

$9.99

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS IN SUB ROLL WITH MARINARA, MOZARELLA AND PARMESEAN CHEESE - TOASTED

Italian Sub

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

ROASTED TURKEY ON MULTIGRAIN WITH BRIE, STUFFING, TOASTED PECAN, CRANBERRY AND MAYO

Avocado & Havarti Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

sLICED AVOCADO, ON MULTIGRAIN WITH SPROUTS, TOMATO, HARVARTI CHEESE AND MAYO

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

SIMPLE GRILLED CHEESE ON WHITE - CHEDDAR, ANERICAN CHIPS AS SIDE PICKLE

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

CHICKEN WRAP WITH CEASAR SALAD - WHITE TORTILLA, SPINACH WRAP OR GLUTEN FREE WRAP

Hot Pastrami on Rye

$11.99

HOT PASTRAMI ON GRILLED RYE WITH COLE SLAW, THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING AND SWISS CHEESE COMES WITH SIDE

Hot Dogs

2 Nathan Dogs w/Michigan Sauce with Chips

$4.99

1 Sahlen Hot Dog, Buffalo Style, Pickles, Ted Sauce, Weber's Mustard with Chips

$6.00

2 Sahlen Hot Dogs with Chips

$7.99

2 Sahlen Hot Dogs, Sliced & Grilled in Homemade Beans

$8.99

Burgers & Entrees

Single Burger

$8.99

Double Burger

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Double Impossible Burger

$11.99

Mount Marcy Triple w/Bacon, Grilled Onions & Cheese

$14.99

Small Chicken Tenders (5)

$6.99

Large Chicken Tenders (10)

$12.99

Corned Beef Platter

$12.99Out of stock

glutn free shrimp and fries

$15.99

Special - sausage, onions, peppers on a roll

$8.99

reuben, grilled rye, corned beef, sauerkrat, thousad island dressing, swill

$12.99

Sides

Small Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Fingers, Carrots, Celery & Sauce

$4.99

Served with Chips and pickles

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Basic Grilled Cheese (American) Served with Chips and Pickles

Kid's Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly

$3.50

Can order with or without crust Served with chips and pickles

Small Fries

$3.00

KID DRINKS

Shirley Temple

Hot Cocoa

Chocolate Shake

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mountain Dew

Almond Milk

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

DRINKS

NON ALCOHOLIC

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Dr Pepper

$2.50+

Bottle Water

$2.90

Starry Lemon Lime - Bottle

$2.90

Coffee 12 oz

$2.75

Tea 12 oz

$2.75

Milk

$1.99+

Milk - Chocolate

$1.99+

Almond Milk

$2.49

Oat Milk

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

V-8 Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.90

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Brisk Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50+

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Hot Chocolate, whipped cream and toast

$3.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.49

RETAIL

Clothing

T- Shirts

$16.00

Baseball Hat

$13.00

DINNER SPECIALS

DINNER SPECIALS AFTER 4 PM

STRIP STEAK

$21.99

RIB EYE

$24.99Out of stock

FISH FRY

$15.99Out of stock

LASAGNA

$13.99Out of stock

TURKEY DINNER

$17.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Shrimp

$15.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.99

TAKE OUT

Grab & Go

Italian Sub Grab & Go

$4.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
The six room Gables Inn is home to the Mountain Dog Restaurant and Pub. Open to the public serving comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days per week. Across the street from Ballard Park and Lake Champlain.

6455 Main Street, Westport, NY 12993

