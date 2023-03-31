Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The six room Gables Inn is home to the Mountain Dog Restaurant and Pub. Open to the public serving comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days per week. Across the street from Ballard Park and Lake Champlain.
Location
6455 Main Street, Westport, NY 12993
