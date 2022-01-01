  • Home
Mountain High Pie Collbran, Colorado 970-775-9059 mountainhighpie.com

No reviews yet

1006 High St

Collbran, CO 81624

Popular Items

Pork Carnitas Pie
Cheese Grater Pie
Rancher's Pie

Small Plates

Artichoke Dip

$13.99

artichoke hearts, melted cream cheese, green onions and a delicious blend of spices served with house-made garlic bread and fresh vegetables for dipping

Ballpark Nachos

$6.99

old school tortilla chips served with pickled jalapenos and spicy cheddar cheese for dipping

Cheesy Bread

$9.99

mhp's warm italian bread with house-made roasted garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce for dipping

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

mhp's chewy flatbread with extra virgin olive oil, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, roasted garlic and fresh cut basil. add a side salad for $5 more

Mini Pizza

$11.99

light, chewy flatbread with your choice of sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and mhp's herb blend. customize with up to two pizza toppings and add a side salad for only $5 more

Pretzels & Spicy Cheddar

$11.99

four soft, chewy pretzel sticks served with MHP's warm jalapeno cheddar cheese for dipping

Roni Nachos

$12.99

house-made wonton chips topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, spicy pepperoni, pepperoncinis and served with warm red sauce for dipping

Side Salad

$6.99

romaine and iceberg lettuce, spring greens, & cheesy croutons with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, creamy ranch or extra virgin olive oil

Specialty Pizzas - 14"/8 slices

Cheese Grater Pie

$17.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and mhp's house-made herb blend

Classic Roni Pie

$20.99

red sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and mhp's herb blend

Classic Supreme Pie

$21.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and mhp's house-made herb blend

Farmer's Pie

$21.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, green pepper, red pepper and mhp's house-made herb blend

Fun Guy Pie

$20.99

white sauce, roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, piled high with triple the mushrooms, green onions and mhp's herb blend

Jalapeno Popper Pie

$19.99

white sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, crispy bacon and mhp's house-made herb blend

Margherita Pie

$19.99

mhp's signature pie crust with extra virgin olive oil, roma tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, roasted garlic, fresh cut basil and mhp's house-made herb blend

Peter Piper Pie

$18.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, sweet red peppers, spicy jalapenos, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, spicy ranch drizzle and mhp's herb blend

Pork Carnitas Pie

$24.99

green chili cream cheese sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded cheddar, slow roasted pork, red onion and pickled jalapeno peppers. topped with fresh cilantro, house made pico and a generous squeeze of lime

Queen of Hearts Pie

$22.99

red sauce, artichoke dip, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, artichoke hearts, red peppers, basil, and mhp's house-made herb blend

Rancher's Pie

$24.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, spicy pepperoni, canadian bacon, sausage, salami and mhp's house-made herb blend

Spicy Island Pie

$22.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, canadian bacon, jalapeno peppers, pineapple, thai chili sauce, and mhp's house-made herb blend

Spicy Roni Pie

$22.99

red sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, 2x the pepperoni of the classic roni pie, hot sauce, and mhp's house-made herb blend

Taco Bout It Pie

$23.99

house made salsa, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef, black olives, and red onions. after baking topped with shredded lettuce, roma tomato, house made sour cream drizzle and fresh cilantro

Not Pizza

The Sandwich

$13.99

salami, turkey, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, pepperoncinis and red pepper mayo on toasted rye and served with house-made wonton chips. available with gluten free bread

The Sub

$13.99

italian meatballs, mhp's signature red sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoncinis on a toasted roll and served with house-made wonton chips.

Desserts

Baked Cinnamon Pretzels

$10.99

four soft, buttery pretzel sticks baked with cinnamon and served with MHP's creamy house made icing for dipping

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Stubborn Root Beer

Stubborn Root Beer

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Boozy Shakes & Floats

Pumpkin Spice **Seasonal**

Pumpkin Spice **Seasonal**

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, roasted pumpkin puree, ground spices, black spiced rum, horchata rum cream

Stubborn Root Beer Float

Stubborn Root Beer Float

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, stubborn root beer, black spiced rum

The Whiskey Bean

The Whiskey Bean

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, vanilla bean dust, & a double shot of pendleton whisky

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, key lime juice, cream of coconut, graham crackers, lime zest, coconut rum

Lotta Colada

Lotta Colada

$12.00

creamy vanilla ice cream, crushed pineapple, cream of coconut, coconut milk, coconut rum

Daily Grind

Daily Grind

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, chilled coffee, espresso dust, chocolate sauce, espresso rum

PB&C

PB&C

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, peanut butter, milk chocolate, skrewball peanut butter whiskey, bird dog chocolate whiskey

Fire & Ice

Fire & Ice

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, rich caramel, cinnamon toast crunch cereal and Fireball Whisky

Whiskey Business

Whiskey Business

$12.00

decadent chocolate ice cream, bits of brownie, chocolate sauce, kentucky bourbon whiskey

Strawberry Blond

Strawberry Blond

$12.00

creamy vanilla ice cream, strawberry puree, lime juice, white rum

The Blue Lemon

The Blue Lemon

$12.00

creamy vanilla bean ice cream, blueberry puree, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla vodka

Beer

Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.25
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.25
Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.25
Coors Original

Coors Original

$4.25
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.25
Stella

Stella

$4.75
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$4.25
90 Shilling

90 Shilling

$4.75
Sierra Pale Ale

Sierra Pale Ale

$4.75
Blue Moon Belgian White

Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.75
Redbridge Gluten Free Beer

Redbridge Gluten Free Beer

$4.25
Modelo

Modelo

$4.75
Angry Orchard

Angry Orchard

$4.75
O'Doul's

O'Doul's

$4.25

1554

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing Mountain High Pie in beautiful Collbran, Colorado! Stop by & enjoy one of our specialty pizzas with a Boozy Shake or our Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita. You'll be glad you checked us out! :)

Website

Location

1006 High St, Collbran, CO 81624

Directions

