Sandwiches
Pizza

MOUNTAIN MAN'S AXE THROWING & GRUB 325 S. Main St

No reviews yet

325 S. Main St

Elk City, OK 73644

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Garlic Knots

$7.99+

Breaded knots smothered in Garlic Butter Ranch or Marinara available as dipping sauces

Loaded Garlic Knots

$10.99+

Loaded Knots-marinara, cheese and one meat

Mtn Man Loaded Knots

$11.99+
Making Bacon

$10.99

Tortilla chips, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico de Gallo, Queso, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Wood Pile

$8.99

Cheese Curds with a side of Marinara or Homemade Ranch Dressing

Fox In The Hen House

$8.99+

Bone-In or Bone-less Wings tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce

Mountain Dippers

$8.99+

Garlic Butter and Mozzarella

Mountain Fries

$11.99+

Criss Cut Waffle Fries topped with Bacon, Jalapeños, Queso and Ranch Drizzle

MOUNTAIN PIZZA

The Mountain Man

$21.99+

Marinara, Seared Sirloin, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Shaved Ham, Hamburger, Mozzarella Cheese

The Pilgrim

$17.99+

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Hatchet Jack

$20.99+

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato & Black Olive

The Axe Master

$20.99+

Chipotle Mayo, Mustard, Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, Swiss, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Double Edge

$20.99+

White sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Pickled Jalapeños, Balsamic Drizzle

The Golden Nugget

$16.99+

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Fowl Pal

$20.99+

White Sauce, Chicken Breast, Shaved Ham, Roasted Red Pepper, Swiss & Mozzarella

The Grizz

$20.99+

Garlic Butter, Seared Sirloin, Swiss, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, with Queso & Homemade Ranch Drizzle

Blue Ox

$20.99+

White Sauce, Seared Sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Onions, Blue Cheese

Fine Swine

$20.99+

White Sauce, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Ham, Roasted Red Peppers

Big Foot Bait

$21.99+

Mountain Man's Signature BBQ, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Roasted Red Peppers, French Fried Onion, Honey Sriracha Drizzle

Mac N’ Cheese Pizza

$8.99+

SAMICH

Cheese de Campo (Grill Cheese)

$5.99

Cheddar, Swiss & Mozzarella

The Trapper

$9.99

Pulled Pork, Pickled Jalapeños, Bacon, Swiss, Chipotle Mayo

The Alpha

$7.99

Cheddar, Ham, Mustard

The Rooster

$8.99

Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella

Daniel Boone

$10.99

Seared Sirloin, Swiss, Onion, Balsamic Drizzle

GREENS

*SALAD* EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK

$9.99

Spring Mix, Seared Sirloin, Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, Green Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Farm Fresh Boiled Egg, with Homemade Ranch, Caesar or Vinaigrette Dressing

*SALAD* CRISPY CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.99

*SALAD* GRILLED CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.99

Spring Mix, Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Farm Fresh Boiled Egg, with Homemade Ranch, Caesar or Vinaigrette Dressing

*SALAD* BUILD YOUR OWN

$8.99

DESSERTS

Cookie

$2.99
Cookie Pizza

$11.99+

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Cinnamon Sprinkle on a Pizza

Cinnamon Knots

$7.99+

Breaded Knots smothered in Cinnamon Sugar and drizzled in Vanilla Icing

KIDS

Kids The Prospector (Mac & Cheese)

$5.99

Kids Gold Nuggets (Ckn Nuggets)

$6.99

Kids Cheese de Campo (Grill Cheese)

$5.99
KIDS MAC N CHEESE PIZZA

$8.99+

DRINKS

Pop/Tea/Water

$1.50

TUMBLERS

Tumbler

$22.99

Polar Camel - Cup washes up great! Mine is over a year old and it still looks new and I use it daily😀

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
We offer great grub and a great time for all ages! Come throw some axes with us🎯🪓

Location

325 S. Main St, Elk City, OK 73644

Directions

