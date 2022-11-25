Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mountain Pizza & Taproom - South Fork

571 Reviews

30483 US-160

South Fork, CO 81154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Classic Pepperoni
Meat Lovers

Starters

a Wide Varity of options for your munchie needs
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, and Cucumbers. With Your Choice of Dressing Served On The Side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Asiago cheese. Served with Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Banana Peppers & Feta Cheese

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00+

Garlic bread knots served with house made Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00+

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Deep Fried & Crispy. Served With A Side Of Our Fresh Marinara Sauce

Kraut Poppers

Kraut Poppers

$10.00+

Jalapeño, Sausage, Cream Cheese, & Sauerkraut Breaded With Seasoned Panko & Fried To Perfetion. Served With A Side Of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00+

Beer battered french fries served hot and crispy.

6- Bone-In Jumbo Wings w/6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

6- Bone-In Jumbo Wings w/6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

$22.00

6 of our Jumbo Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

10-Bone-In Jumbo Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut

10-Bone-In Jumbo Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut

$33.00

10 of our Jumbo Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

6-Boneless Wings w/ 6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

6-Boneless Wings w/ 6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

$14.00

6 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

10-Boneless Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut

10-Boneless Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut

$20.00

10 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

Meatballs

$10.00

(6) Mountain Cheesy Sticks

$14.00

Gluten Free Mountain Cheesy Sticks (Basket)

$20.00

Entrées

All our Pastas are made with in house recipe sauces
Spaghetti With marinara

Spaghetti With marinara

$10.00
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock
Create Own Calzone

Create Own Calzone

$15.00

Build your own Calzone With any 3 Toppings

Pizza Kids Meal

Pizza Kids Meal

$6.00

Mountain Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Meal Includes One Drink & Cookie

Kids Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.00
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$16.00

6" hoagie Roll Filled with (4) All Beef Meatballs Smothered in house made Marinara & topped with Mozzarella& Parmesan Cheese

Pagosa Cheese Steak

Pagosa Cheese Steak

$16.00

6" Hoagie Bun Filled with Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, House made Alfredo Sauce Topped with Asiago

Pizzas

Wolf Creek Pass

Wolf Creek Pass

$18.00+

Hand Crafted (no nut) Pesto, Mozzarella, Asiago, Roasted & Fresh Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach & Artichoke Hearts Add Chicken +2

Mountain Dan

Mountain Dan

$19.00+

Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Gosar Pork Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Roasted Garlic

The Hellfire

The Hellfire

$16.00+

House Made White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Blend, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Ranch, Drizzled With A Sriracha Aioli

Nipple Mountain Margherita

Nipple Mountain Margherita

$20.00+

Garlic Oil Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Feta, Tomatoes & Basil

Hawiian Cowboy

Hawiian Cowboy

$18.00+

Signature recipe BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple and Jalapenos

Detroit Family

$18.00

Detroit For Two

$14.00

Detroit Personal

$9.00

Add Onions

$1.25

Add Extra Meat Pepperoni

$2.00

Add Extra Sausage

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$1.25

Add Extra Cheese

$2.00
Mountain Cheese Steak

Mountain Cheese Steak

$19.00+

Made with White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Asiago Cheese, Beef Philly Steak, with Purple Onions and Green Bell Peppers.

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$14.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$18.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Gosar Sausage, Canadian Bacon

The Supreme

The Supreme

$17.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$15.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$12.00+
Detroit Family

Detroit Family

$20.00
Detroit For Two

Detroit For Two

$17.00
Detroit Personal

Detroit Personal

$9.00

Sides

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$0.60

Signature House made Ranch

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Tangy Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.60

House Bleu Cheese

Side Jalapenos

Side Jalapenos

$0.60

Jalapenos

Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$0.60

Freshly made House Marinara

Ice 20

Ice 20

$4.50

20 Pounds of Ice

Ice 10

Ice 10

$2.50

10 Pounds of Ice

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.60
Thai Sweet Chili

Thai Sweet Chili

$0.60
Jalapeño Ranch

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.60

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Single scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Mountain Puffs

Mountain Puffs

$9.00+

Our house made dough cut into strips and fried to golden perfection, tossed in a sugar and cinnamon mix! Served with a side of honey!

Dessert Pizza

$11.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

All Coke products

Coffee

Coffee

$1.25

Hot Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

Cup of Tea

$1.25
Kids Drinks

Kids Drinks

$2.50

Choose From Chocolate Milk or Apple juice

RedBull

RedBull

$3.00

!!Cation!! Red Bull may give you wings!! :)

Assorted Gatorade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Mountain Pizza Signature Hot Sauces

5 oz Signature Mountain pizza Hot Sauces for sale. Try all Flavors
Peach Vidalia

Peach Vidalia

$8.00

Peach Vidalia- Very Mild

Garlic Habanero

Garlic Habanero

$8.00

Spiciest of our Signature Sauces- hot

Green Jalapeno

Green Jalapeno

$8.00

Green Jalapeno- hot

Cowtown

Cowtown

$8.00

Cowtown - Peppery- mild

Bordertown

Bordertown

$8.00

Bordertown - Mild Medium

Howling Hickory

Howling Hickory

$8.00

Howling Hickory Pepper -Mild

Salsa Verde

$8.00

$9 Combo Deals

Pizza Combo

Pizza Combo

$9.00

Choice of one meal combo with a Fountain Drink

Calzone Combo

$9.00

One Calzone of your choice With A Fountain Drink

Caesar Salad Combo

Caesar Salad Combo

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Asiago Cheese. Served With Caesar Dressing. Includes A Fountain Drink.

Detroit Personal

$9.00

iPour

Bracelet Deposit

Pizza

Pizza

$8.00

Kids Combo

Pizza

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

30483 US-160, South Fork, CO 81154

Directions

Gallery
Mountain Pizza & Taproom image
Mountain Pizza & Taproom image
Mountain Pizza & Taproom image
Mountain Pizza & Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
28422 Hwy. 160 South Fork, CO 81154
View restaurantnext
Arp's
orange starNo Reviews
112 N. Main St. Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
The Creede Hotel and Restaruant - 120 N. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 N. Main St. Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
Square Peg Brewerks - Creede
orange starNo Reviews
123 main street Creede, CO 81130
View restaurantnext
Map
More near South Fork
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston