Mountain Pizza & Taproom - South Fork
571 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
30483 US-160, South Fork, CO 81154
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Creede Hotel and Restaruant - 120 N. Main St.
No Reviews
120 N. Main St. Creede, CO 81130
View restaurant
More near South Fork