Pizza

Mountain Pizza & Taproom Pagosa Springs

review star

No reviews yet

175 Pagosa Street

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Classic Pepperoni
House Salad

Starters

Wide variety of options you munchies needs
Garlic Knots

$6.00+

Garlic Bread Served With House Made Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00+

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Deep Fried & Crispy. Served With A Side Of Our Fresh Marinara Sauce

Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.00+

Beer battered french fries served hot and crispy.

Kraut Poppers

$10.00+

Jalapeño, Sausage, Cream Cheese, & Sauerkraut Breaded With Seasoned Panko & Fried To Perfetion. Served With A Side Of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

6-Bone In Jumbo Wings w/6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

$22.00

6 of our Jumbo wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

10-Bone In Jumbo Wings w/ 10oz of Crinkle Cut Fries

$33.00

10 of our Jumbo Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

6-Boneless Wings w/6oz Crinkle Cut Fries

$14.00

6 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

10-Boneless Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut Fries

$20.00

10 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.

Meatballs

$10.00

Simmered in Mountain Red Sauce, Sprinkled with Mozzarella

(6) Mountain Cheesy Sticks

$14.00

Our house made dough topped with Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Cheddar Blend glazed with a garlic oil and cooked to perfection! Dusted with Parmesan and served with house made Marinara.

Gluten Free Mountain Cheesy Sticks (Basket)

$20.00

Gluten free sticks glazed with garlic oil and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with house made Marinara.

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, And Cucumbers. With Your Choice Of Dressing On The Side.

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Blend Of Fresh Spinach And Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, And Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Dressing On The Side.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Asiago Cheese, Crispy Croutons. Lightly Tossed In Caesar Dressing.

Entrées

Pastas with lots of flavor
Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine Noodles Tossed In Our Thick & Creamy House Made Alfredo Sauce, Topped With Asiago Cheese. *contains a very small amount of shredded chicken*

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.00

Classic Spaghetti Noodles Tossed With Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Topped With Parmesan Cheese.

BYO Calzone

$15.00
Pizza Kids Meal

$6.00

Meal Includes Choice Of Drink & Cookie

Boneless Chicken Kids Meal

$6.00

Meal Includes Choice Of Drink & Cookie

Pagosa Cheese Steak Sub

$16.00

6" Hoagie bun Filled Steak, onion, Bell peppers, House made Alfredo Sauce topped with Asiago

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Pizzas

Hawaiian Cowboy

$18.00+

BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple, And Jalapenos.

Mountain Dan

$19.00+

Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Gosar Pork Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Roasted Garlic

Nipple Mountain Margherita

$20.00+

Garlic Oil Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Feta, Tomatoes & Herb Mix

The Hellfire

$16.00+

House Made Alfredo, Mozzarella, Cheddar Blend, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, & Ranch

Wolf Creek Pass

$18.00+

Hand Crafted (no nut) Pesto, Mozzarella, Asiago, Roasted & Fresh Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach & Artichoke Hearts

Mountain Cheese Steak

$19.00+

House made Alfredo, Mozzarella, Steak, Onion, Green Bell peppers, Glazed with a garlic butter house made mix.

Classic Cheese

$12.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni

$14.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni

Meat Lovers

$18.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, & Sausage

The Hawaiian

$15.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

The Supreme

$17.00+

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Mushrooms

Build Your Own

Detroit Family

$18.00

Detroit for Two

$14.00

Detroit Personal

$8.00

Kids Special

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.60

House made ranch

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.60
Side Marinara

$0.60

Freshly made signature Marinara Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Tangy , spicy Buffalo

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.60

House made Ranch with Jalapeños, cilantro and green onion

Side Jalapenos

$0.60
Side Caesar

$0.60
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.60

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Mountain Puffs

$9.00+

Our house made dough cut into strips and fried to golden perfection, tossed in a sugar and cinnamon mix! Served with a side of honey!

Dessert Pizza

$11.00

Drinks

8 LB of ice

$3.00
Apple Juice

$2.00
Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke Products

Red Bull

$3.00

!!Caution!! Red Bull may give you wings!! :)

Kids Soda

$2.50

Assorted Gatorade

$3.00

Bottles Water

$3.00

Signature Hot Sauces

5 oz Signature Hot Sauces for Sale. Try all Flavors
Peach Vidalia

$8.00

Peach Vidalia- very mild

Garlic Habanero

$8.00Out of stock

Spiciest of our signature sauces. Garlic Habanero

Green Jalapeno

$8.00

Green jalapeño sauce -hot

Cowtown

$8.00

Cowtown- peppery - mild

Bordertown

$8.00

Border town - mild medium

Howling Hickory

$8.00

Howling Hickory pepper sauce -mild

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Directions

