Mountain Pizza & Taproom Pagosa Springs
No reviews yet
175 Pagosa Street
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Popular Items
Starters
Garlic Knots
Garlic Bread Served With House Made Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Deep Fried & Crispy. Served With A Side Of Our Fresh Marinara Sauce
Crinkle Cut Fries
Beer battered french fries served hot and crispy.
Kraut Poppers
Jalapeño, Sausage, Cream Cheese, & Sauerkraut Breaded With Seasoned Panko & Fried To Perfetion. Served With A Side Of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
6-Bone In Jumbo Wings w/6 oz Crinkle Cut Fries
6 of our Jumbo wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
10-Bone In Jumbo Wings w/ 10oz of Crinkle Cut Fries
10 of our Jumbo Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
6-Boneless Wings w/6oz Crinkle Cut Fries
6 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
10-Boneless Wings w/ 10 oz Crinkle Cut Fries
10 of our Boneless Wings tossed in a flavor of your choice served with a dipping sauce of your choice and a side of fries.
Meatballs
Simmered in Mountain Red Sauce, Sprinkled with Mozzarella
(6) Mountain Cheesy Sticks
Our house made dough topped with Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Cheddar Blend glazed with a garlic oil and cooked to perfection! Dusted with Parmesan and served with house made Marinara.
Gluten Free Mountain Cheesy Sticks (Basket)
Gluten free sticks glazed with garlic oil and topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with house made Marinara.
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrot, Red Onion, And Cucumbers. With Your Choice Of Dressing On The Side.
Spinach Salad
Blend Of Fresh Spinach And Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, And Feta Cheese. With Your Choice Of Dressing On The Side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Asiago Cheese, Crispy Croutons. Lightly Tossed In Caesar Dressing.
Entrées
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles Tossed In Our Thick & Creamy House Made Alfredo Sauce, Topped With Asiago Cheese. *contains a very small amount of shredded chicken*
Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Classic Spaghetti Noodles Tossed With Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Topped With Parmesan Cheese.
BYO Calzone
Pizza Kids Meal
Meal Includes Choice Of Drink & Cookie
Boneless Chicken Kids Meal
Meal Includes Choice Of Drink & Cookie
Pagosa Cheese Steak Sub
6" Hoagie bun Filled Steak, onion, Bell peppers, House made Alfredo Sauce topped with Asiago
Meatball Sub
Pizzas
Hawaiian Cowboy
BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple, And Jalapenos.
Mountain Dan
Fresh House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Gosar Pork Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Mushrooms & Roasted Garlic
Nipple Mountain Margherita
Garlic Oil Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago, Feta, Tomatoes & Herb Mix
The Hellfire
House Made Alfredo, Mozzarella, Cheddar Blend, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, & Ranch
Wolf Creek Pass
Hand Crafted (no nut) Pesto, Mozzarella, Asiago, Roasted & Fresh Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Spinach & Artichoke Hearts
Mountain Cheese Steak
House made Alfredo, Mozzarella, Steak, Onion, Green Bell peppers, Glazed with a garlic butter house made mix.
Classic Cheese
House Made Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Classic Pepperoni
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni
Meat Lovers
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, & Sausage
The Hawaiian
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
The Supreme
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, & Mushrooms
Build Your Own
Detroit Family
Detroit for Two
Detroit Personal
Kids Special
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Signature Hot Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
175 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147