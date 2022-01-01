Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mountain View Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

16605 E Palisades Blvd. Suite 162

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Club
Chocolate Milkshake
Oriental W/chicken

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.85

Soda

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Small Juice

$2.95

Large Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$1.25+

Hot Coco

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Kids Drink

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Lemonade

Kids Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Mountain Dew

Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Mug Root Beer

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Diet Dr Pepper

Kids Whole Milk

Kids 2% Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Floats

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.45

Whole wheat toast, avocado, egg, micorgreens, tomatoes

Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits And Gravy

$7.99+

2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Breafast Burrito

Breafast Burrito

$8.99

Eggs, meat, potaotes, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado

Breakfast Burger

$8.45

Sausage, egg and cheese on a english muffin with home fries

Egg White Wrap

$9.95

Egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes

FrenchToast

FrenchToast

$8.99

French bread dipped in our secret blend then cooked to perfection. Served with House made berry compote and syrup. Wisconsin Maple syrup available for $1.00

Fresh Start

Fresh Start

$7.99

Vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit, granola, served with a muffin

Nana's Breakfast

Nana's Breakfast

$10.99

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, toast or biscuit

Oatmeal

$3.99
Omelette

Omelette

$10.99

3 egg omelets with your choice of 4 toppings. Additional toppings .50 each.

Pancake Platter

Pancake Platter

$7.99

3 pancakes

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$11.45

Whole wheat toast, cream cheese, smoked salmon, microgreens

Sampler

$14.99

2 eggs, bacon & sausage, 2 pancakes, home fries

Kids

Jr. Sampler

$7.99

3 silver dollar pancakes, 1 egg, bacon

Rainbow Slam

Rainbow Slam

$7.99

Happy Day Platter

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Sandwiches

California Veggie

California Veggie

$8.85

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, roasted bell pepper, cucumber, field greens, avocado mash, Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.45

Slow roasted shredded chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce, onion, roasted bell pepper, tomato, provolone cheese and mayo

Classic BLT

$10.85

Thick cut hickory smoked bacon piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.95
Hero

Hero

$10.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oinion, mustard, mayo & italian dressing

Pork on a Roll

Pork on a Roll

$10.95

Hand pulled hickory smoked pork served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of Barbeque sauce

Sunny Sunday

$8.95

Thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo

Tropical

Tropical

$9.95

Sliced turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house made mango chutney

Soups

Bowl Of Soup

$6.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

My Burger

Beef Burger

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.45

Caesar W/chicken

$11.44
Oriental

Oriental

$7.95

Oriental W/chicken

$12.90

House

$7.45

House W/chicken

$11.44
Greek Goddess

Greek Goddess

$8.95

Greek Goddess W/chicken

$12.95

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla Add Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99

Extra

Avocado

$1.00

Barbeque Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Extra Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Greek Goddess

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Side Items

1 Egg

$1.12

2 Eggs

$2.24

3 Eggs

$3.36

1 Pancake

$2.47

Add Cheese

$0.50

Appetizer Refill

$3.45

Bacon (2)

$2.35

Berry Compote

$0.99

Biscuit

$2.15

Chips

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$1.89

English Muffin

$1.75

Extra Meat

$2.25

French Fries

$2.25

Fruit Cup

$2.89

Home Fries

$2.25

Maple Syrup

$0.99

Muffin

$2.65

Pico

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sausage Gravy Side item

$2.25

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.35

Toast (2 slices)

$1.25

Bagle

$3.99

Monday

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Seasonal Vegetable and a dinner roll.

Meatloaf Monday

$11.99

Saturday

Breakfast Style

$12.99

Lunch Syle

$12.99

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$1.00

Mini Dog Treats (4)

$1.00

Protein Energy Bites

Protein Energy Bites

$6.80

Omelet Bar

Omelet Bar

$13.99
Consumer pic
Mountain View Kitchen image
Mountain View Kitchen image

