Chuck-A-Rama Bountiful

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

212 s 500 w

Bountiful, UT 84010

Popular Items

White Rolls
Carrot Cake

Family & Party Meals

Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)

Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)

$8.99

Choice of 2 sides (4oz), 1 Roll, 1 Cookie

Chicken Family Meal (10pc)

Chicken Family Meal (10pc)

$38.00

Chicken Family Meal 10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings

Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)

Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)

$62.50

Chicken Family Meal 16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)

Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)

$133.00

Chicken Party Meal 32 pieces of chicken, choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings.

Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)

Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)

$8.75

Chicken Tender Personal Meal 2 chicken tenders, 1 roll, 1 cookie

Chicken Tender Family Meal (25 pc)

Chicken Tender Family Meal (25 pc)

$63.00

Chicken Tender Family Meal 25 chicken tenders, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Chicken Tender Party Meal (50pc)

Chicken Tender Party Meal (50pc)

$126.00

Chicken Tender Party Meal 50 chicken tenders, your choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs (10 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs (10 pc)

$23.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Small Family 10 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 4 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs Family (25 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs Family (25 pc)

$57.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Family 25 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)

$117.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Party 50 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings

Chicken Deals

Chicken 8 pc (2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings)

Chicken 8 pc (2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings)

$16.00

2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings

Chicken 16 pc. (4 Breasts. 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings)

Chicken 16 pc. (4 Breasts. 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings)

$32.00

4 Breasts, 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings

Chicken 32 pc. (8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs, 8 Wings)

Chicken 32 pc. (8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs, 8 Wings)

$63.00

8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs and 8 Wings

Honey BBQ Leg 10 piece

Honey BBQ Leg 10 piece

$14.50

10 piece Honey BBQ legs

Rolls & Scones

Scones

Scones

$4.49+

6.99 Dozen

White Rolls

White Rolls

$3.99+

6.99 a Dozen

Wheat Rolls

Wheat Rolls

$3.99+

6.99 a Dozen

Soups

Tomato Basil (16oz)

Tomato Basil (16oz)

$8.50

16 ounces

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)
$9.99

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)

$9.99

Salads

Tossed Salad
$5.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99
Kale Salad (16 oz)

Kale Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Broccoli Salad (16 oz)

Broccoli Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Frog Eye Salad (16 oz)

Frog Eye Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Cole Slaw (16 oz)

Cole Slaw (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Potato Salad (16 oz)

Potato Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Pasta Salad (16 oz)

Pasta Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$8.99+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99+
Brownie

Brownie

$8.99+
Rice Crispy Treat
$8.99+

Rice Crispy Treat

$8.99+
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.99+
Berry Cream Cake
$19.00+

Berry Cream Cake

$19.00+
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$19.00+
German Chocolate Cake
$19.00+

German Chocolate Cake

$19.00+
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$2.00+

Ala Carte

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$2.99

Single Piece

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$2.28

Single Piece

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$1.55

Single Piece

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$1.74

Single Piece

Chicken Tenders 3 piece
$2.20

Chicken Tenders 3 piece

$2.20
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)

Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)

$2.75

16 ounces

Beef Gravy (8 0z)

Beef Gravy (8 0z)

$1.00

8 ounces

Vegetable of the day (16 oz)

Vegetable of the day (16 oz)

$2.75

16 ounces

Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)

Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)

$2.75

16 ounces

Baked Beans (16 oz)

Baked Beans (16 oz)

$5.75

16 ounces

Sauces and Sides

Honey Butter (4 oz)

$1.00

Cinnamon Honey Butter (4 oz)

$1.00

Homemade Jam (4 oz)

$1.00

Ranch Dressing (4oz)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Soda

Soda 32 oz

Soda 32 oz

Soda 20 oz

ICEE

32 oz

Out of stock

20 oz

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Choice is Yours!

Location

212 s 500 w, Bountiful, UT 84010

Directions

Gallery
Chuck-A-Rama image

Map
